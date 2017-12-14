PREFEITURA DO RECIFE SECRETARIA DE DESENVOLVIMENTO SUSTENT�VEL E MEIO AMBIENTE Ag�ncia do Recife - Av. Rio Branco, 155 - B...
MEIO AMBIENTE fe / F: 3355-2900 ela / F: 3355-2554 cado Todo Dia) / F: 3355-4901 427 - Soledade hrs. �ltima atualiza��o - ...
Planilha de vagas geral 14.12.2017

Agências de emprego

Planilha de vagas geral 14.12.2017

  1. 1. PREFEITURA DO RECIFE SECRETARIA DE DESENVOLVIMENTO SUSTENT�VEL E MEIO AMBIENTE Ag�ncia do Recife - Av. Rio Branco, 155 - Bairro do Recife / F: 3355-2900 Ag�ncia de Casa Amarela - Av. Norte, 5.600 - Casa Amarela / F: 3355-2554 Ag�ncia de Afogados - Estr. dos Rem�dios, 162 (Dentro do Supermercado Todo Dia) / F: 3355-49 Ag�ncia Universit�ria Facipe - Rua Bar�o de S�o Borja, 427 - Soledade Hor�rio de funcionamento: das 7h30 �s 17hrs. VAGAS PARA TRABALHAR NO RECIFE FUN��O CIDADE LOCAL DE TRABALHO SAL�RIO Atendente de Lanchonete Recife Boa Vista R$ 1.000,00 Recife Boa Vista R$ 500,00 Bombeiro Civil Recife Espinheiro R$ 1.000,00 Controlador de Qualidade Recife Recife R$ 1.400,00 Recife Afogados R$ 1.000,00 Encarregado de Frios Recife Ibura R$ 1.235,00 Metrologista Recife Recife R$ 1.800,00 Auxiliar Administrativo (Est�gio) Eletricista de Instala��es de Ve�culos Automotores AG�NCIA DE EMPREGO DO RECIFE.
  2. 2. Motofretista Recife Barro R$ 1.200,00 Recife Aflitos R$ 450,00 Recife Alto do Mandu R$ 400,00 Vendedor Pracista Recife Cabanga R$ 1.100,00 VAGAS PARA TRABALHAR EM OLINDA FUN��O CIDADE LOCAL DE TRABALHO SAL�RIO Assistente Administrativo Olinda Peixinhos R$ 1.386,92 Estoquista Olinda Aguazinha R$ 1.060,00 VAGAS PARA TRABALHAR EM IPOJUCA FUN��O CIDADE LOCAL DE TRABALHO SAL�RIO Subgerente de Lojas (Opera��es Comerciais) Ipojuca Centro R$ 1.974,00 VAGAS PARA TRABALHAR NO CABO DO SANTO AGOSTINHO Pedagogo (Est�gio) Preparador F�sico (Est�gio)
  3. 3. FUN��O CIDADE LOCAL DE TRABALHO SAL�RIO Auxiliar de Limpeza Cabo do Santo Agostinho Centro R$ 958,00 Vigilante Cabo do Santo Agostinho Centro R$ 1.109,19 VAGAS PARA TRABALHAR EM GOIANA FUN��O CIDADE LOCAL DE TRABALHO SAL�RIO Auxiliar de Limpeza Goiana Centro R$ 1.000,00 VAGAS PARA TRABALHAR EM VIT�RIA DE SANTO ANT�O FUN��O CIDADE LOCAL DE TRABALHO SAL�RIO Vit�ria de Santo Ant�o Centro R$ 450,00 VAGAS PARA PESSOAS COM DEFICI�NCIA FUN��O CIDADE LOCAL DE TRABALHO SAL�RIO Assistente de Vendas Recife Santo Amaro R$ 1.100,00 Atendente Balconista Jaboat�o dos Guararapes Cajueiro Seco R$ 1.061,00 Atendente de Farm�cia - Balconista Recife Pina R$ 1.060,00 Auxiliar Administrativo Jaboat�o dos Guararapes Muribeca R$ 1.107,00 Auxiliar de Limpeza Recife Barro R$ 1.020,00 Auxiliar de Limpeza Olinda Salgadinho R$ 937,00 Pedagogo (Est�gio)
  4. 4. Auxiliar de Recep��o Olinda Salgadinho R$ 937,00 Embalador a M�o Jaboat�o dos Guararapes Cajueiro Seco R$ 1.061,00 Operador de Caixa Jaboat�o dos Guararapes Cajueiro Seco R$ 1.061,00 Repositor em Supermercado Jaboat�o dos Guararapes Cajueiro Seco R$ 1.061,00 TOTAL GERAL DE VAGAS *As fun��es podem sofrer altera��es no decorrer do dia.
  5. 5. MEIO AMBIENTE fe / F: 3355-2900 ela / F: 3355-2554 cado Todo Dia) / F: 3355-4901 427 - Soledade hrs. �ltima atualiza��o - 13/12/2017 - 10:00 ESCOLARIDADE EXP. MESES VAGAS OBSERVA��ES 2� Grau Incompleto 6 3 3� Grau Incompleto N/E 3 2� Grau Completo 6 20 Necess�rio ter experi�ncia na �rea. 2� Grau Completo 6 10 2� Grau Completo 6 1 1� Grau Completo 6 1 2� Grau Completo 6 5 Necess�rio ter disponibilidade de hor�rio. Vaga para est�gio. Estar cursando a partir do 2� per�odo do curso de administra��o, economia ou ci�ncias cont�beis. Necess�rio ter forma��o t�cnica em mec�nica. � necess�rio ter CNH categoria B, com experi�ncia na fun��o. Necess�rio ter experi�ncia comprovada na CTPS. Necess�rio ter forma��o t�cnica em mec�nica. O RECIFE.
  6. 6. 2� Grau Completo 6 3 3� Grau Incompleto N/E 1 3� Grau Incompleto N/E 3 2� Grau Completo 6 1 TOTAL 51 ESCOLARIDADE EXP. MESES VAGAS OBSERVA��ES 3� Grau Incompleto 6 1 2� Grau Completo 6 2 TOTAL 3 A ESCOLARIDADE EXP. MESES VAGAS OBSERVA��ES 2� Grau Completo 6 1 TOTAL 1 GOSTINHO Necess�rio possuir moto pr�pria, modelo 125 e experi�ncia na �rea. Vaga para est�gio. Estar cursando a partir do 5� per�odo do curso de pedagogia. Vaga para est�gio, a partir do 5� per�odo do curso de educa��o f�sica. Necess�rio ter carro pr�prio, experi�ncia comprovada na CTPS e conhecimento em industrias e centros log�sticos. Necess�rio ter conhecimento na �rea de qualidade. A partir do 6� per�odo do curso de administra��o. � necess�rio ter conhecimento com pe�as automotivas. Ter curso de inform�tica e digita��o b�sica. Vaga par subgerente de supermercado. Necess�rio ter bastante experi�ncia na �rea.
  7. 7. ESCOLARIDADE EXP. MESES VAGAS OBSERVA��ES 2� Grau Completo 6 20 2� Grau Completo 6 15 TOTAL 35 ESCOLARIDADE EXP. MESES VAGAS OBSERVA��ES N/E 6 20 TOTAL 20 O ANT�O ESCOLARIDADE EXP. MESES VAGAS OBSERVA��ES 3� Grau Incompleto N/E 8 TOTAL 8 IA ESCOLARIDADE EXP. MESES VAGAS OBSERVA��ES 2� Grau Incompleto 6 1 2� Grau Completo 6 5 * 2� Grau Completo N/E 6 * 2� Grau Completo 6 3 Necess�rio ter experi�ncia na �rea. 1� Grau Completo 6 5 1� Grau Completo 6 1 Emprego tempor�rio. Necess�rio ter experi�ncia na �rea. Emprego tempor�rio. Necess�rio ter experi�ncia na �rea e curso atualizado na �rea. Necess�rio ter disponibilidade de hor�rio. Vaga para est�gio. Estar cursando a partir do 5� per�odo do curso de pedagogia. Necess�rio ter experi�ncia com produtos tecnol�gicos. Necess�rio ter disponibilidade de hor�rio. Necess�rio ter disponibilidade de hor�rio.
  8. 8. 2� Grau Completo 6 2 2� Grau Completo 6 5 * 2� Grau Completo 6 5 * 2� Grau Completo 6 1 * TOTAL 34 152 r do dia. Necess�rio ter disponibilidade de hor�rio.

