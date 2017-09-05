PREFEITURA DO RECIFE SECRETARIA DE DESENVOLVIMENTO SUSTENTÁVEL E MEIO AMBIENTE Agência do Recife - Av. Rio Branco, 155 - B...
Operador de Caixa Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo 6 3 Recepcionista Atendente Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo 6 6 Ter ...
Analista de Recursos Humanos Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo 6 1 Ter experiência na função. Atendente de Lojas Recife R$...
Planilha de vagas geral 05.09.2017
Planilha de vagas geral 05.09.2017
Planilha de vagas geral 05.09.2017
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Planilha de vagas geral 05.09.2017

33 views

Published on

Agências de emprego

Published in: Recruiting & HR
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
33
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Planilha de vagas geral 05.09.2017

  1. 1. PREFEITURA DO RECIFE SECRETARIA DE DESENVOLVIMENTO SUSTENTÁVEL E MEIO AMBIENTE Agência do Recife - Av. Rio Branco, 155 - Bairro do Recife / F: 3355-2900 Agência de Casa Amarela - Av. Norte, 5.600 - Casa Amarela / F: 3355-2554 Agência de Afogados - Estr. dos Remédios, 162 (Dentro do Supermercado Todo Dia) / F: 3355-4901 Agência Universitária Facipe - Rua Barão de São Borja, 427 - Soledade Horário de funcionamento: das 7h30 às 17hrs. Última atualização - 04/09/2017 - 11:37 VAGAS P/ TRABALHAR NO RECIFE FUNÇÃO LOCAL DE TRABALHO SALÁRIO ESCOLARIDADE EXP. MESES VAGAS OBSERVAÇÕES Analista de Recursos Humanos Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo 6 1 Ter experiência com eventos. Assistente de Vendas Recife R$ 1.024,00 2º Grau Completo 6 1 Ter experiência na função. Auxiliar de Costura Recife R$ 1.016,64 2º Grau Completo 6 2 Auxiliar de Cozinha Recife R$ 937,00 1º Grau Completo 6 5 Ter experiência na função. Copeiro Recife R$ 937,00 1º Grau Completo 6 5 Ter experiência na função. Cozinheiro de Restaurante Recife R$ 1.000,00 2º Grau Incompleto 6 2 Ter experiência na função. Cozinheiro de Restaurante Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo 6 15 Enfermeiro Obstrético Recife R$ 1.200,00 3º Grau Completo 6 10 Estoquista Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo 6 4 Garçom Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo 6 20 Lanterneiro de Automóveis (Reparação) Recife R$ 937,00 1º Grau Completo 6 1 Ter experiência na função. Marceneiro Recife R$ 1.200,00 2º Grau Completo 6 1 Ter experiência na função. Mecânico de Refrigeração Recife R$ 1.500,00 2º Grau Completo 6 2 Ter experiência com máquinas de corte reto. Ter experiência com restaurantes, ter curso de manipulação de alimentos. Curso de gastronomia será um diferencial. Ter conhecimento técnico ciêntifico, titulo de especialista comprovado, estar em dia com os cursos de reanimação, neonatal e emergências obstrética. Ter experiência com restaurantes. Ter experiência com restaurante, serviço à la carte Ter curso técnico de refrigeração. AGÊNCIA DE EMPREGO DO RECIFE.
  2. 2. Operador de Caixa Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo 6 3 Recepcionista Atendente Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo 6 6 Ter experiência com restaurante. Supervisor de Tesouraria Recife R$ 1.100,00 3º Grau Completo 60 1 Torneiro Mecânico Recife R$ 1.200,00 2º Grau Completo 6 1 Técnico de Enfermagem Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo 6 5 Ter experiência na função. TOTAL 85 VAGAS P/ TRABALHAR EM OLINDA FUNÇÃO LOCAL DE TRABALHO SALÁRIO ESCOLARIDADE EXP. MESES VAGAS OBSERVAÇÕES Auxiliar de Almoxarifado Olinda R$ 1.443,20 2º Grau Completo 6 1 Jardineiro Olinda R$ 937,00 1º Grau Completo 6 1 Ter experiência na função TOTAL 2 VAGAS P/ TRABALHAR EM JABOATÃO DOS GUARARAPES FUNÇÃO LOCAL DE TRABALHO SALÁRIO ESCOLARIDADE EXP. MESES VAGAS OBSERVAÇÕES Educador Social Jaboatão dos Guararapes R$ 1.064,00 3º Grau Incompleto 6 1 Motorista de Ônibus Rodoviário Jaboatão dos Guararapes R$ 2.167,00 2º Grau Completo 6 20 TOTAL 21 VAGAS P/ TRABALHAR EM IPOJUCA FUNÇÃO LOCAL DE TRABALHO SALÁRIO ESCOLARIDADE EXP. MESES VAGAS OBSERVAÇÕES Açougueiro Ipojuca R$ 1.333,00 2º Grau Incompleto 6 1 Ter experiência na função. TOTAL 1 VAGAS PARA PESSOAS COM DEFICIÊNCIA FUNÇÃO LOCAL DE TRABALHO SALÁRIO ESCOLARIDADE EXP. MESES VAGAS OBSERVAÇÕES Ter experiência na função comprovada na CTPS. Necessário ter no mínimo 5 anos de experiência, disponibilidade de horário e conhecimento no pacote Office. Ter curso de torneiro mecânico e experiência técnica de torneiro mecânico comprovado na CTPS. Necessário experiência com sistama quality. Ter CNH categoria B. Estar cursando o 8º período de educação artística. Necessário ter curso de conduta de passageiros e experiência em empresa rodoviária.
  3. 3. Analista de Recursos Humanos Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo 6 1 Ter experiência na função. Atendente de Lojas Recife R$ 1.115,00 2º Grau Completo 6 5 Ter experiência na função. Auxiliar Administrativo Ipojuca R$ 1.002,00 2º Grau Completo 6 4 * Auxiliar de Almoxarifado Recife R$ 1.100,00 2º Grau Completo 6 2 Ter experiência na função. Auxiliar de Limpeza Ipojuca R$ 1.002,00 2º Grau Completo 6 4 * Auxiliar de Limpeza Recife R$ 1.018,00 1º Grau Completo 6 2 Ter experiência na função. Auxiliar de Linha de Produção Goiana R$ 1.058,20 2º Grau Completo 6 20 Ter experiência na função. Maqueiro de Hospital Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo N/E 5 Ter experiência na função. Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo 6 5 Ter experiência na função. Operador de Caixa Recife R$ 1.260,00 1º Grau Completo N/E 3 Ter experiência na função. Operador de Telemarketing Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo N/E 10 * Porteiro Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo N/E 5 Ter experiência na função. Recepcionista de Hospital Recife R$ 937,00 2º Grau Completo N/E 5 Ter experiência na função. TOTAL 71 TOTAL GERAL DE VAGAS 180 *As funções podem sofrer alterações no decorrer do dia. Oficial de Serviços Gerais na Manutenção de Edificações

×