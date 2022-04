1. Slides_Introduction to Course.pptx 1. CE 34500: Transportation Engineering Spring, 2019 Instructor: Promothes Saha, Ph.D., P.E. WELCOME BACK!!! 2. Introduction & Course Overview  Names & Manner of Address o My name: Dr. Saha o My e-mail: sahap@pfw.edu o Your names & faces:  Will do best I can: Have horrible memory for names and faces 3. Introduction & Course Overview  Classroom Atmosphere o Courteous and respectful o Discussion & questions from class members encouraged….within limits o I will occasionally ask questions during class 4. Introduction & Course Overview  Purpose of Course o Overview of Transportation …a very broad field of Civil Engineering o Presentation of selected topics from numerous Transportation areas 5. Introduction & Course Overview  Purpose of Course o Introduction to advanced Transportation classes  CE 45000: Transportation Policy and Planning If you go graduate school, following courses are important:  Geometric Design of Highways  Pavement Design for Airports & Highways  Traffic Engineering Operations  Transport Network Analysis  Traffic Safety  Intelligent Transportation Systems  Pavement Management Systems  Pavement Materials 6. Syllabus  Syllabus o Posted on course webpage (http://users.pfw.edu/sahap/CE345.htm ) —read carefully • Course webpage: • Check Frequently • If you notice something is missing, tell me 7. Syllabus  Course Evaluation o Participation: 5% o Quizzes: 5% o 1st exam:15% o 2nd exam: 15% o Final Exam: 15% o Course Project: 20% o Homework: 25%  Exams: o Closed book: Short questions (30%) o Open book: Problems (70%) 8. Syllabus  Homework of various types o Students strongly encouraged to work together, but independent solutions required. o All homework due dates announced in class. o Late assignments normally not accepted. 9. Course Project  We will talk about after 1st exam.  Groups of three students.  Present your project at the final week.  Write a report (min. 10 pages) due in final week. 10 10. Syllabus Quiz 11 11. Quiz and class participation  Quiz every week on Monday. o Format: syllabus quiz o 5 mins o 3 questions from previous week. o No math. 12 12. Computer Labs 13 • Total 4 labs (March 4 & 11, April 1 & 8) in ET 315 • Time?: Monday or Wednesday • Monday: 1:00 – 2:30 • Wednesday: 2:30 – 4:00 13. Textbook Garber and Hoel, Traffic and Highway Engineering, Brooks/Cole, Current Edition. Keep this book for future reference 14. Course Topics  Traffic Operations: o Chapter 3: Characteristics of the Driver, the Pedestrian… o Chapter 6: Fundamental principles of Traffic Flow. o Chapter 9: Capacity and level of Service for Highway.. o Chapter 10: Capacity and level of Service at Signalized..  Transportation Planning: o Chapter 12: Forecasting Travel Demand.  Location, Geometrics, and Drainage: o Chapter 15: Geometric design of highway facilities.  Materials and Pavements: o Chapter 17: Soil Engineering for Highway Design. o Chapter 19: Design of Flexible Highway Pavements.

