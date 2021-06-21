Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TS PLUS ADVANCED SECURITY www.tsplusindia.com
INTRODUCTION While using Remote Desktop we can secure our data and prevent our desktop from the attack done by Cybercrimin...
FEATURES DESIGNED FOR REMOTE ACCESS SECURITY ARE: www.tsplusindia.com
WORKING HOURS WORKING HOURS GIVE ADMINISTRATORS THE ACCESS TO LIMIT THE REMOTE ACCESS TO ONLY THE DAYS AND HOURS IT IS NEE...
BRUTE FORCE DEFENDER BRUTE FORCE DEFENDER CAN PROTECT OUR SERVER BY LIMITING THE NUMBER OF FAILED LOGIN ATTEMPTS ALSO, IT ...
SECURE DESKTOP USERS OR GROUPS CAN CHOOSE ACCESS POLICIES THROUGH A SIMPLE SLIDER INTERFACE OFFERED BY SECURED DESKTOP. EA...
ENDPOINT PROTECTION ENDPOINT PROTECTION GIVES A SIMPLE WAY TO KEEP SERVERS SAFE EVEN IF THE USER'S CREDENTIALS HAVE BEEN C...
OTHER FEATURES ARE: HOMELAND PROTECTION GLOBAL IP MANAGEMENT RANSOMWARE PROTECTION PERMISSIONS
THANK YOU! www.tsplusindia.com
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Technology
41 views
Jun. 21, 2021

Ts plus advanced security

TSplus Remote Work is an easy solution for
creating a complete work-from-home environment,
giving users remote desktop access to their office
PCs in no time! TSplus enables any of your
Windows from Windows 7 to 10 Pro and Server
2008 to 2019 to act as a Citrix or a Terminal
Server.
TSplus supports concurrent Remote Desktop (RDS)
connections, printer mapping, disk mapping, port
com mapping, bi-directional sound, remoteFX,
dual-screen. Any RDP compatible client can be
used to connect on a TSplus System.
TSplus is the best Citrix/RDS Alternative for
Remote Desktop and Web Access.
To know more visit: www.tsplusindia.com

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Ts plus advanced security

  1. 1. TS PLUS ADVANCED SECURITY www.tsplusindia.com
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION While using Remote Desktop we can secure our data and prevent our desktop from the attack done by Cybercriminals by using TSplus Advanced Security's powerful features. www.tsplusindia.com
  3. 3. FEATURES DESIGNED FOR REMOTE ACCESS SECURITY ARE: www.tsplusindia.com
  4. 4. WORKING HOURS WORKING HOURS GIVE ADMINISTRATORS THE ACCESS TO LIMIT THE REMOTE ACCESS TO ONLY THE DAYS AND HOURS IT IS NEEDED FOR BUSINESS OPERATIONS. www.tsplusindia.com
  5. 5. BRUTE FORCE DEFENDER BRUTE FORCE DEFENDER CAN PROTECT OUR SERVER BY LIMITING THE NUMBER OF FAILED LOGIN ATTEMPTS ALSO, IT SAVES THE TIME OF THE SERVER AS NO LONGER HAS TO PROCESS THOUSANDS OF FAILED LOGIN ATTEMPTS. www.tsplusindia.com
  6. 6. SECURE DESKTOP USERS OR GROUPS CAN CHOOSE ACCESS POLICIES THROUGH A SIMPLE SLIDER INTERFACE OFFERED BY SECURED DESKTOP. EACH LEVEL OF SECURITY HAS BEEN METICULOUSLY CRAFTED TO THE IT INDUSTRY'S BEST PRACTICES STANDARD. www.tsplusindia.com
  7. 7. ENDPOINT PROTECTION ENDPOINT PROTECTION GIVES A SIMPLE WAY TO KEEP SERVERS SAFE EVEN IF THE USER'S CREDENTIALS HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED. WITH ENDPOINT PROTECTION , ADMINISTRATORS CAN LINK USER ACCOUNTS DIRECTLY TO SPECIFIC DEVICE NAME S. IF THE CREDENTIALS ARE COMPROMISED , ATTACKERS GET A CHANCE TO LOGIN TO YOUR SERVERS.
  8. 8. OTHER FEATURES ARE: HOMELAND PROTECTION GLOBAL IP MANAGEMENT RANSOMWARE PROTECTION PERMISSIONS
  9. 9. THANK YOU! www.tsplusindia.com

×