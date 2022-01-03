What is an affiliate program and how to use them

Affiliate programs have been around for years but many people still think these are solely involved with sales. This is only partly true. They are also a great tool to start a business with. The idea of affiliates is to get people to click on an affiliate link, such as a link to a company, product or service and this is done by the affiliate site by directing the visitor to the advertiser's pages. If the person who clicks goes on that advertiser's site and purchases what the advertiser offers, then through your link on that page, you will get paid a commission from the advertiser.