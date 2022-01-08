Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7
Healthcare
Jan. 08, 2022
71 views

0 Likes

Share

Download to read offline

Starting on the right track for weight loss success

Download to read offline

Healthcare
Jan. 08, 2022
71 views

The majority of Westerners are overweight these days. It is normal to be carrying excess fat and because it is normal many people become comfortable with it. Not only that but our idea of a healthy weight becomes skewed because we are too used to seeing overweight individuals everywhere.

Despite the fact that being overweight is normal, we still strive to be slim, not only because it is drilled into our heads that slim equals beautiful but also because being slim is healthy. Most people are far from healthy, even those who claim to have a clean bill of health most likely will have issues catch up with them sooner or later if they aren't eating healthy food.

Unfortunately with this desire to be slim comes urgency. We live in a society full of instant gratification and it can be hard to shift out of this mode and be patient for healthy long lasting results from our weight loss goals. But being patient is key to success. Having a plan that you can stick to, focusing on the fact that you are becoming healthy and slender are key components to losing weight. It is dedication and commitment that see you through, not instant gratification. This only leads to yo-yoing and deprivation. It does not lead to a happy healthy you.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
Living Your Yoga: Finding the Spiritual in Everyday Life Judith Hanson Lasater, PhD, PT
(4.5/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

Starting on the right track for weight loss success

  1. 1. Starting on the Right Track Starting on the Right Track For Weight Loss Success For Weight Loss Success
  2. 2. The majority of Westerners are overweight these days. It is normal to be carrying excess fat and because it is normal many people become comfortable with it. Not only that but our idea of a healthy weight becomes skewed because we are too used to seeing overweight individuals everywhere.
  3. 3. Despite the fact that being overweight is normal, we still strive to be slim, not only because it is drilled into our heads that slim equals beautiful but also because being slim is healthy. Most people are far from healthy, even those who claim to have a clean bill of health most likely will have issues catch up with them sooner or later if they aren't eating healthy food.
  4. 4. Unfortunately with this desire to be slim comes urgency. We live in a society full of instant gratification and it can be hard to shift out of this mode and be patient for healthy long lasting results from our weight loss goals. But being patient is key to success. Having a plan that you can stick to, focusing on the fact that you are becoming healthy and slender are key components to losing weight. It is dedication and commitment that see you through, not instant gratification. This only leads to yo-yoing and deprivation. It does not lead to a happy healthy you.
  5. 5. This is the first thing you need to let go of. You can lose weight, you can keep it off but don't expect it to happen overnight and don't expect it to happen without major change. Diet pills and crash diets will damage from health and do not offer long term solutions. They are also not worth the pain and misery. These things also will eventually lead you back to the basics of simple diet and exercise and you will find that you won't have real long-lasting results until you embrace them whole- heartedly. Once you have done this you can start planning for your success.
  6. 6. With planning comes an initial assessment of your situation. You do this by spending a few days observing your eating habits and being conscious of what you eat. Conscious eating is the foundation to any weight loss success. When you can acknowledge what you are eating, you will always know where you are going wrong and what obstacles you need to overcome. These can include changing what you drink to overcoming emotional eating. Without observation you don't know where to start but with it you can truly take a hold of your weight loss goals and see real results.
  7. 7. So waste no more time and get back to basics. Observe what you eat, work out where you are going wrong with many of the free calorie calculators online for example nutridiary.com, take steps to combat emotional eating and you should see results in no time. >>>Click here for more information Successful Weight Loss<<<

The majority of Westerners are overweight these days. It is normal to be carrying excess fat and because it is normal many people become comfortable with it. Not only that but our idea of a healthy weight becomes skewed because we are too used to seeing overweight individuals everywhere. Despite the fact that being overweight is normal, we still strive to be slim, not only because it is drilled into our heads that slim equals beautiful but also because being slim is healthy. Most people are far from healthy, even those who claim to have a clean bill of health most likely will have issues catch up with them sooner or later if they aren't eating healthy food. Unfortunately with this desire to be slim comes urgency. We live in a society full of instant gratification and it can be hard to shift out of this mode and be patient for healthy long lasting results from our weight loss goals. But being patient is key to success. Having a plan that you can stick to, focusing on the fact that you are becoming healthy and slender are key components to losing weight. It is dedication and commitment that see you through, not instant gratification. This only leads to yo-yoing and deprivation. It does not lead to a happy healthy you.

Views

Total views

71

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×