Starting on the right track for weight loss success

The majority of Westerners are overweight these days. It is normal to be carrying excess fat and because it is normal many people become comfortable with it. Not only that but our idea of a healthy weight becomes skewed because we are too used to seeing overweight individuals everywhere. Despite the fact that being overweight is normal, we still strive to be slim, not only because it is drilled into our heads that slim equals beautiful but also because being slim is healthy. Most people are far from healthy, even those who claim to have a clean bill of health most likely will have issues catch up with them sooner or later if they aren't eating healthy food. Unfortunately with this desire to be slim comes urgency. We live in a society full of instant gratification and it can be hard to shift out of this mode and be patient for healthy long lasting results from our weight loss goals. But being patient is key to success. Having a plan that you can stick to, focusing on the fact that you are becoming healthy and slender are key components to losing weight. It is dedication and commitment that see you through, not instant gratification. This only leads to yo-yoing and deprivation. It does not lead to a happy healthy you.