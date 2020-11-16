Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Avec un bac STI2D ou STL
DÉFINITION : INGÉNIEUR Un ingénieur est une personne compétente et professionnelle dont la vocation est de répondre à des ...
2 CONCOURS SPÉCIFIQUES À LA FILIÈRE PLACES RÉSERVÉES POUR LES TSI ECOLES SUR DOSSIER
PROMOTIONS DE 30 ÉTUDIANTS PLUS DE LA MOITIÉ DES COURS EN DEMI-GROUPES
• • •
• • • • • •
ITEC 43% AC 3% STL 10% EE 23% SIN 21% Origine des étudiants par filière ITEC AC STL EE SIN
• AVANT TOUT, LE TRAVAIL EN PRÉPA. EST DUR ET DIFFÉRENT DE CELUI QU’ON PEUT RENCONTRER EN PRÉ-BAC., MAIS AVEC DU TRAVAIL R...
Oriaction2020 2
Oriaction2020 2
Oriaction2020 2
Oriaction2020 2
Oriaction2020 2
Oriaction2020 2
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Oriaction2020 2

26 views

Published on

CPGE TSI
Louis Vincent
METZ

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Oriaction2020 2

  1. 1. Avec un bac STI2D ou STL
  2. 2. DÉFINITION : INGÉNIEUR Un ingénieur est une personne compétente et professionnelle dont la vocation est de répondre à des problématiques d'ordre technique grâce à ses acquis scientifiques, économiques, et Il est également une personne ayant obtenu un titre d’ingénieur, par une formation de niveau Bac +5 (Master 2), dans les écoles par la Commission des Titres d’Ingénieurs.
  3. 3. 2 CONCOURS SPÉCIFIQUES À LA FILIÈRE PLACES RÉSERVÉES POUR LES TSI ECOLES SUR DOSSIER
  4. 4. PROMOTIONS DE 30 ÉTUDIANTS PLUS DE LA MOITIÉ DES COURS EN DEMI-GROUPES
  5. 5. • • •
  6. 6. • • • • • •
  7. 7. ITEC 43% AC 3% STL 10% EE 23% SIN 21% Origine des étudiants par filière ITEC AC STL EE SIN
  8. 8. • AVANT TOUT, LE TRAVAIL EN PRÉPA. EST DUR ET DIFFÉRENT DE CELUI QU’ON PEUT RENCONTRER EN PRÉ-BAC., MAIS AVEC DU TRAVAIL RÉGULIER ET DE LA MOTIVATION, ON Y ARRIVE. DE PLUS, L’AMBIANCE GÉNÉRALE DE CLASSE FACILITE L’AVANCEMENT DE L’APPRENTISSAGE. EN EFFET, SI JE DEVAIS GARDER UN SEUL POINT DE LA PRÉPA., CE SERAIT L’AMBIANCE CONVIVIALE ET L’ENTRAIDE ENTRE NOUS, ÉTUDIANTS. LES PROFS SONT ÉGALEMENT TRÈS PRÉSENTS ET SONT VRAIMENT LÀ POUR QU’ON ÉVOLUE. LES ANNÉES EN PRÉPA. FONT PARTIE DES MEILLEURES ANNÉES. • IMANA, ÉTUDIANTE EN TSI 2

×