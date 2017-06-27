Dynamic pricing is not enough final-for slideshare

#pricingtrgPhoto: Alexey Kljatov (CC BY-NC 2.0) DYNAMIC PRICING IS NOT ENOUGH. 3 STRATEGIES FOR MANAGING DEMAND IN 2017-20...
#pricingtrg DYNAMIC PRICING IS NOT ENOUGH. 3 STRATEGIES FOR MANAGING DEMAND IN 2017-2018 Amelia Northrup-Simpson Director ...
#pricingtrg We’re curious.
#pricingtrg Data comes first when we consult and illuminates the path to results.
#pricingtrg Data comes first when we consult and illuminates the path to results. We continually learn from our clients an...
#pricingtrg Data comes first when we consult and illuminates the path to results. We continually learn from our clients an...
#pricingtrg
#pricingtrg we are true believers in the power of arts and culture to transform individuals and communities. At TRG,
#pricingtrg Lory Bowman, Senior Consultant
#pricingtrg Today 1. Why dynamic pricing alone might be losing you revenue 2. TRG’s 3-pronged strategy for pricing and dem...
#pricingtrg would you LOSE money with dynamic pricing? How
#pricingtrg HOW? 3 factors Rewarding loyalty Prices too low or too high Perception of success
#pricingtrg What is the goal of dynamic pricing? Maximizing revenue to support your mission
#pricingtrg alone doesn’t get you there. Pricing
#pricingtrg is the thing. Demand
#pricingtrg What’s the difference between Demand-based Pricing and Dynamic Pricing?
#pricingtrg Demand-based pricing: – Is a strategy that takes the level of sales demand into account – Requires an assessme...
#pricingtrg Dynamic pricing: – Is a tactic of changing ticket prices after they go on sale for events that are in high and...
#pricingtrg Time Price On-sale date Day of event
#pricingtrg Time Price On-sale date Day of event
#pricingtrg Time Price On-sale date Day of event
#pricingtrg High Demand Mid-level Demand Low Demand Different situations see different behavior
#pricingtrg What affects demand? Day of WeekSeasonality Time of day Programming Opening & Closing Dates Real Estate Icons ...
#pricingtrg Dynamic pricing bumps discounts HIGH DEMAND LOW DEMAND
#pricingtrg How we think of pricing strategy
#pricingtrg How it actually works • billiards
#pricingtrg TRG’s approach to demand-based pricing: 1. Scale plan 2. Inventory Management 3. Dynamic pricing
#pricingtrg SCALE PLAN Creating a “hot ticket” 1
#pricingtrg SCALE-OF-HOUSE Determines the number of price points and how many seats are offered at each price in the venue...
#pricingtrg Venue O'Reilly Theater Price Level 2 (214 seats) Pittsburgh Public Theater Co - Price Point Absorbtion Price L...
#pricingtrg 1) House fills front to back, side to side 2) Per capita revenues increase as house fills 3) Still honors and ...
Previous Scale-of-house Plan Midwest Opera Company 13-15 MOT House 2015 82 80 78 P 77 76 75 74 73 72 71 70 69 68 67 66 65 ...
#pricingtrg 13-15 MOT House 2015 82 80 78 P 77 76 75 74 73 72 71 70 69 68 67 66 65 64 63 62 61 60 59 58 57 56 55 54 53 52 ...
#pricingtrg Recommended Scale-of-house Midwest Opera Company 82 80 78 P 77 76 75 74 73 72 71 70 69 68 67 66 65 64 63 62 61...
#pricingtrg Legend # of Perfs 4 3 2 1 N/A Heat Maps Current Season, Fixed Seat Subscribers FY16_MOT Opera_2016 82 80 78 P ...
#pricingtrg INVENTORY MANAGEMENT When do seats go on sale? 2
#pricingtrg INVENTORY MANAGEMENT Reviewing and proactively controlling available seats for each performance currently on s...
#pricingtrg O'Reilly Theater Pittsburgh Public Theater Co - Rate Of Occurrence Venue Rate of Occurrence • Deciles help und...
#pricingtrg Proposed Ideal Scale-of-house Plan A1 A B C D Total Actual total D On Sale 460 257 317 231 125 1,390 1,390 Rel...
Recommended Scale-of-house Midwest Opera Company 82 80 78 P 77 76 75 74 73 72 71 70 69 68 67 66 65 64 63 62 61 60 59 58 57...
On Sale Envelope Midwest Opera Company 82 80 78 P 77 76 75 74 73 72 71 70 69 68 67 66 65 64 63 62 61 60 59 58 57 56 55 54 ...
Release 1 Midwest Opera Company 82 80 78 P 77 76 75 74 73 72 71 70 69 68 67 66 65 64 63 62 61 60 59 58 57 56 55 54 53 52 5...
Release 2 Midwest Opera Company Price Point PL A PL B PL C PL D PL E WC 82 80 78 P 77 76 75 74 73 72 71 70 69 68 67 66 65 ...
Dynamic pricing is not enough final-for slideshare

  1. 1. #pricingtrgPhoto: Alexey Kljatov (CC BY-NC 2.0) DYNAMIC PRICING IS NOT ENOUGH. 3 STRATEGIES FOR MANAGING DEMAND IN 2017-2018
  2. 2. #pricingtrg DYNAMIC PRICING IS NOT ENOUGH. 3 STRATEGIES FOR MANAGING DEMAND IN 2017-2018 Amelia Northrup-Simpson Director of Strategic Communications Lory Bowman Senior Consultant TRG Arts Copyright © 2016 TRG Arts All Rights Reserved
  3. 3. #pricingtrg We’re curious.
  4. 4. #pricingtrg Data comes first when we consult and illuminates the path to results.
  5. 5. #pricingtrg Data comes first when we consult and illuminates the path to results. We continually learn from our clients and each other.
  6. 6. #pricingtrg Data comes first when we consult and illuminates the path to results. We continually learn from our clients and each other. Always we teach, feeding our knowledge into the field.
  7. 7. #pricingtrg
  8. 8. #pricingtrg we are true believers in the power of arts and culture to transform individuals and communities. At TRG,
  9. 9. #pricingtrg Lory Bowman, Senior Consultant
  10. 10. #pricingtrg Today 1. Why dynamic pricing alone might be losing you revenue 2. TRG’s 3-pronged strategy for pricing and demand management. 3. How real arts organizations are taking action to optimize their pricing strategy
  11. 11. #pricingtrg would you LOSE money with dynamic pricing? How
  12. 12. #pricingtrg HOW? 3 factors Rewarding loyalty Prices too low or too high Perception of success
  13. 13. #pricingtrg What is the goal of dynamic pricing? Maximizing revenue to support your mission
  14. 14. #pricingtrg alone doesn’t get you there. Pricing
  15. 15. #pricingtrg is the thing. Demand
  16. 16. #pricingtrg What’s the difference between Demand-based Pricing and Dynamic Pricing?
  17. 17. #pricingtrg Demand-based pricing: – Is a strategy that takes the level of sales demand into account – Requires an assessment of sales history and current sales pacing – Optimizes revenue in high-demand environments
  18. 18. #pricingtrg Dynamic pricing: – Is a tactic of changing ticket prices after they go on sale for events that are in high and/or low demand by patrons – Includes price increases AND decreases – Applies to single ticket and group sales only
  19. 19. #pricingtrg Time Price On-sale date Day of event
  20. 20. #pricingtrg Time Price On-sale date Day of event
  21. 21. #pricingtrg Time Price On-sale date Day of event
  22. 22. #pricingtrg High Demand Mid-level Demand Low Demand Different situations see different behavior
  23. 23. #pricingtrg What affects demand? Day of WeekSeasonality Time of day Programming Opening & Closing Dates Real Estate Icons via the Noun Project under CC BY 3.0 Credit: Aditya Dipankar and by João Proença Perceived Demand
  24. 24. #pricingtrg Dynamic pricing bumps discounts HIGH DEMAND LOW DEMAND
  25. 25. #pricingtrg How we think of pricing strategy
  26. 26. #pricingtrg How it actually works • billiards
  27. 27. #pricingtrg TRG’s approach to demand-based pricing: 1. Scale plan 2. Inventory Management 3. Dynamic pricing
  28. 28. #pricingtrg SCALE PLAN Creating a “hot ticket” 1
  29. 29. #pricingtrg SCALE-OF-HOUSE Determines the number of price points and how many seats are offered at each price in the venue map.
  30. 30. #pricingtrg Venue O'Reilly Theater Price Level 2 (214 seats) Pittsburgh Public Theater Co - Price Point Absorbtion Price Level Analysis Midwest Theatre, 2014-15 & 2015-16 Price Point Absorption – The number of seats sold by price level Scale 2 Price Point Absorption Price Level 2 (214 Seats)
  31. 31. #pricingtrg 1) House fills front to back, side to side 2) Per capita revenues increase as house fills 3) Still honors and rewards loyalty Ideal Scale of House Managing demand Photo by Mike Kwasniak.
  36. 36. #pricingtrg INVENTORY MANAGEMENT When do seats go on sale? 2
  37. 37. #pricingtrg INVENTORY MANAGEMENT Reviewing and proactively controlling available seats for each performance currently on sale
  38. 38. #pricingtrg O'Reilly Theater Pittsburgh Public Theater Co - Rate Of Occurrence Venue Rate of Occurrence • Deciles help understand contour of demand o Median demand: 40-50% sold o Typical low-demand scenario begins at 20-30% sold (~10% of all performances) Theater Main Series Rate of Occurrence
  39. 39. #pricingtrg Proposed Ideal Scale-of-house Plan A1 A B C D Total Actual total D On Sale 460 257 317 231 125 1,390 1,390 Release 1 90 65 46 24 225 1,615 Release 2 96 56 30 182 1,797 Release 3 81 50 131 1,928 Sell-out Release 249 154 403 2,331 TOTAL by PL 460 773 642 307 149 % of total inventory 20% 33% 28% 13% 6% As needed New Scale Current Scale A1 A B C D Total On Sale 719 452 420 477 263 2,331 TOTAL by PL 719 452 420 477 263 % of total inventory 31% 19% 18% 20% 11%
  40. 40. Y 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 Y 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 23 Y X 24 22 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 X 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 X KILL 213 212 211 210 209 X 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 X 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 X W 22 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 W 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 W KILL 214 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 W 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 W 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 21 W V 22 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 V 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 V 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 V 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 V 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 V U 22 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 U 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 U 214 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 U 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 U 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 U T 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 T 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 T 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 T 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 T 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 19 T S 20 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 S 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 S 214 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 S 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 S 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 S R 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 R 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 R 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 R 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 R 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 R P 18 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 P 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 P 214 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 P 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 P 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 17 P O 16 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 O 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 O 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 O 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 O 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 15 O N 14 12 10 8 6 4 2 N 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 N 214 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 N 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 N 1 3 5 7 9 11 13 N M 12 10 8 6 4 2 M 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 M 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 M 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 M 1 3 5 7 9 11 M L 12 10 8 6 4 2 L 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 L 214 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 L 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 L 1 3 5 7 9 L K 10 8 6 4 2 K 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 K 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 K 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 K 1 3 5 7 9 K J 8 6 4 2 J 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 J 214 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 J 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 J 1 3 5 7 J H 8 6 4 2 H 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 H 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 H 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 H 1 3 5 7 H G 6 4 2 G 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 G 214 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 G 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 G 1 3 5 G F 4 2 F 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 F 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 F 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 F 1 3 F E C W E 128 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 E 214 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 E 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 E C W D D 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 D 214 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 D 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 127 D C C 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 C 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 C 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 125 C B B 126 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 B 213 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 B 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 B A A A 212 211 210 209 208 207 206 205 204 203 202 201 A A Orchestra Pit Aisle 4 Orchestra Pit Aisle 3 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 DDD 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 CCC 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 KILL 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 BBB 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 124 122 120 118 116 114 112 110 108 106 104 102 AAA 101 103 105 107 109 111 113 115 117 119 121 123 W C W C Price Point PL A PL B PL C PL D PL E WC Boxes to be managed as SUBs/VIPs warrant; generally closed
  42. 42. ×