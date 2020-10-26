Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
+1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX 26 October, 2020 Daily Analysis Report
+1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com Asian Bulle n: Japanese yen falls in early Asia a er mixed economic indicators; As...
AUD / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFXOCTOBER,2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below M...
EUR / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75 Below MA H 1 RIS (Pe...
GBP / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA H 1 RIS (P...
USD /CAD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1.31575 S1 1.31185 Buy Above 1.31822 1.3...
USD /JPY REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 104.875 S1 104.577 Buy Above 104.991 105...
XAU / [GOLD]USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1910.82 S1 1895.68 Buy Above 1907...
Thank you! Info@tpglobalfx.com www.tpglobalfx.com REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Daily Forex Technical Analysis Report - October 26, 2020

33 views

Published on

Let's review all the major instrument analysis including: #audusd #eurusd #gbpusd #usdcad #usdjpy #gold #xauusd

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Daily Forex Technical Analysis Report - October 26, 2020

  1. 1. +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX 26 October, 2020 Daily Analysis Report
  2. 2. +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com Asian Bulle n: Japanese yen falls in early Asia a er mixed economic indicators; Asian stock markets in red; gold slips below $1,900 mark Asian Headlines: • Japan SPPI y/y stands at 1.3 pct vs 1.1 pct previous release (expected 1.0). • Japan coincident indicator stands at 0.9 pct vs 1.1 pct previous release. • Japan leading index stands at 88.4 vs 86.7 previous release (expected 88.8). • Singapore industrial produc on y/y stands at 24.2 vs 15.4 previous release (expected 2.5). Economic Data Ahead: • (0500 ET/0900 GMT) Euro German IFO business Climate, previous 93.4, expected 93.1. • (1000 ET/1400 GMT) U.S. New Home sales, previous 1011K, expected 1025K. Economic Events Ahead: • (1030 ET/1430 GMT) Swiss SNB Chairman Jordan speech. Major FX Pair Trend: USD: The U.S. dollar index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched up 0.15% to 92.91 points. USD/JPY: The Japanese yen trades marginally lower despite higher than expected SPPI data. A sustained close above 104.83 will take the parity higher towards key resistance around 104.92, 105.20, 105.94, 106.22, 106.92, 107.48, 107.92, 108.22, 108.54, 109.20 and 109.72 mark respec vely. On the other side, a consistent close below 104.58 will drag the parity down towards 104.20, 104.55, 104.20, 103.50 and 102.98 marks respec vely. AUD/USD: The Aussie trades ﬂat on Monday and remains well supported above $0.7100 mark. The pair made intraday high at $0.7142 and low at $0.7112 marks. On the top side key resistances are seen at $0.7142, $0.7190, $0.7222, $0.7240 and $0.7290 mark respec vely. On the other hand, a consistent close below $0.7090 will take the parity down towards key supports around $0.7047, $0.7002, $0.6969, $0.6922, $0.6861, $0.6833 and $0.6799 mark respec vely. NZD/USD: The Kiwi moves in s ﬀ boundaries and hovers around $0.6680 mark. Pair made intraday high at $0.6694 and low at $0.6675 mark. Key resistances are seen at $0.6675, $0.6710, $0.6749, $0.6789, $0.6824, $0.6867 and $0.6910 mark respec vely. Alterna vely, a consistent close below $0.6652 will drag the parity down towards key supports around $0.6578, $0.6527, $0.6499, $0.6476, $0.6420, $0.6380, $0.6356, $0.6289, $0.6240 mark respec vely. USD/INR: The Indian rupee trades marginally higher on Monday and stabilizes below 74.00 mark. The pair made intraday high at 73.76 and low at 73.65 marks. A sustained close below 73.22 marks will drag the parity down towards 72.87, 72.65, 72.40 and 72.12 mark respec vely. On the top side key resistances are seen at 73.76, 74.10, 74.37, 74.70, 75.02, 75.20 and 75.39 marks respec vely. EUR/USD: The euro trades almost ﬂat ahead of German IFO business climate data. The pair made intraday high at $1.1859 and low at $1.1832 mark. A sustained close above $1.1856 tests key resistances at $1.1876, $1.1936, $1.1975, $1.2022, $1.2047, $1.2082 and $1.2120 mark respec vely. On the other side, a sustained close below $1.1817 will target key supports around $1.1790, $1.1744, $1.1688, $1.1662, $1.1590, $1.1540 and $1.1526 marks respec vely. GBP/USD: The pound falls gradually against U>S. dollar and trading around $1.3025 mark. Today pair made intraday high at $1.3058 and low at $1.3021 mark. A sustained close above $1.3040 will drag the parity up towards $1.3070, $1.3102, $1.3152, $1.3176, $1.3224 and $1.3248 mark respec vely. Key support levels are seen at $1.3002, $1.2945, $1.2889, $1.2854, $1.2822, $1.2752, $1.2723, $1.2675, $1.2632, $1.2602 and $1.2570 mark respec vely. Commodity Trend: XAU/USD (GOLD): Gold starts a new week on nega ve note. Today pair made intraday high at $1,904 and low at $1,891 mark. A sustained close above $1,924 requires for the upside rally. On the other side, consistent close below $1,902 will check key supports as well. Key support levels are seen around $1,891, $1,882, $1,876, $1,864, $1,857, $$1,849, $1,840, $1,822, $1,809 and $1,787 mark respec vely. Key resistances are seen at $1,932, $1,940, $1,947, $1,957 and $1,972 marks respec vely. XAG/USD (Silver): Silver falls in early Asia and touches $24.18 mark. Today pair made intraday high at $24.66 and low at $24.18 mark. A sustained close above $25.04 requires for upside rally. Key support levels are seen at $24.12, $23.87, $23.22, $22.90, $22.77, $22.40, $22.12, $21.90, $21.68, $21.22, $20.50 and $20.02 marks respec vely. Key resistances are seen at $24.67, $24.85, $25.10, $25.53, $25.81 and $25.94 marks respec vely.
  3. 3. AUD / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFXOCTOBER,2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA H 1 RIS (Period=26) Below RIS LEVEL 50 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 0.71533 S1 0.71097 Buy Above 0.71370 0.71515 0.70816 0.70816 0.70667 0.71370 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 0.71668 S2 0.70962 R3 0.71886 S3 0.70744 R4 0.72239 S4 0.70391 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 0.71315
  4. 4. EUR / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75 Below MA H 1 RIS (Period=26) Below RIS LEVEL 50 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1.18664 S1 1.18068 Buy Above 1.18792 1.18993 1.18091 1.18091 1.17837 1.18792 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 1.18848 S2 1.17884 R3 1.19146 S3 1.17586 R4 1.19628 S4 1.17104 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 1.18366 OCTOBER,2020
  5. 5. GBP / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA H 1 RIS (Period=26) Below RIS LEVEL 50 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1.30965 S1 1.30175 Buy Above 1.30834 1.31149 1.30016 1.30016 1.29674 1.30834 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 1.31210 S2 1.29930 R3 1.31605 S3 1.29535 R4 1.32245 S4 1.28895 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 1.30570 OCTOBER,2020
  6. 6. USD /CAD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1.31575 S1 1.31185 Buy Above 1.31822 1.32040 1.31080 1.31080 1.30873 1.31822 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 1.31695 S2 1.31065 R3 1.31890 S3 1.30870 R4 1.32205 S4 1.30555 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 1.31380 Trend Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RIS (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 OCTOBER,2020
  7. 7. USD /JPY REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 104.875 S1 104.577 Buy Above 104.991 105.165 104.448 104.448 104.287 104.991 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 104.967 S2 104.485 R3 105.116 S3 104.336 R4 105.357 S4 104.095 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 104.726 Trends Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RIS (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 OCTOBER,2020
  8. 8. XAU / [GOLD]USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1910.82 S1 1895.68 Buy Above 1907.88 1911.43 1892.79 1892.79 1888.93 1907.88 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 1915.50 S2 1891.00 R3 1923.07 S3 1883.43 R4 S4 1871.18 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 1903.25 Trends Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RIS (Period=26) Below RIS LEVEL 50 1935.32 OCTOBER,2020
  9. 9. Thank you! Info@tpglobalfx.com www.tpglobalfx.com REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx that even knowledgeable and well-experienced investors can experience large potential losses as a result of trading in Forex and CFDs. Consequently, investors should be fully aware of all the risks involved when trading Forex and CFDs and accept all the negative consequences associated with such trading. Please always remember that trading in Forex and CFDs might not be suitable for all investors. It is desirable investors who would consider trading, to do so only with money that they can afford to lose. You are also recommended to seek independent ﬁnancial advice if necessary. The content on this website does not constitute ﬁnancial or investment advice. Any information herein is of a general nature and does not take into consideration your personal circumstances, investment experience or current ﬁnancial situation. Apple, the Apple logo, iPod, iPad, iPod touch, and iTunes are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the US and other countries. IPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. This site is run and operated by – TP Global Services Limited registered by FSA, St. Vincent and the Grenadines with Number 25274 BC 2019 TP Global Services Limited does not offer its services to residents of certain jurisdictions such as USA, and British Columbia. Disclamer: Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are leveraged products. Trading in these products is highly speculative and involves substantial risk. Please note

×