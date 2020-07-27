Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Daily Analysis Report +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX 27 July, 2020
+1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com Asian Bulle n: U.S. dollar starts a new week on a lower note against all the major...
AUD / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFXJULY,2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA H 1...
EUR / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA H 1 RIS ...
GBP / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA H 1 RIS ...
USD /CAD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1.34379 S1 1.33859 Buy Above 1.34171...
USD /JPY REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 106.698 S1 105.766 Buy Above 106.387...
XAU / [GOLD]USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1,951.00 S1 1,911.00 Buy Abov...
Thank you! Info@tpglobalfx.com www.tpglobalfx.com REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Daily Forex Technical Analysis Report - July 27, 2020

26 views

Published on

Let's review all the major instrument analysis including: #AUDUSD, #EURUSD, #GBPUSD, #USDCAD, #USDJPY and #GOLD.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Daily Forex Technical Analysis Report - July 27, 2020

  1. 1. Daily Analysis Report +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX 27 July, 2020
  2. 2. +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com Asian Bulle n: U.S. dollar starts a new week on a lower note against all the major peers; Asian stock markets slightly down; gold touches $1,944 mark in opening hours Asian Headlines: • Chinese industrial proﬁt stands at 11.5 pct vs 6.00 pct previous release. • Japan all industry ac vity stands at -3.5 pct vs -7.6 pct previous release. Economic Data Ahead: • (0400 ET/0800 GMT) German IFO business climate, previous 86.2, expected 89.2. • (0830 ET/1230 GMT) U.S. durable good order, previous 15.7 pct, expected 7.0 pct. • (0830 ET/1230 GMT) U.S. core durable good order, previous 3.7 pct, expected 3.5 pct. Economic Events Ahead: • Tenta ve German Buba monthly report. Major FX Pair Trend: USD: The U.S. dollar index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched down 0.58% to 93.89. USD/JPY: The Japanese yen strengthens no ceably against U.S. dollar and hits fresh 4 – month high at 105.44 mark. A sustained close above 106.07 will take the parity higher towards key resistance around 106.90, 107.92, 108.22, 108.54, 109.20 and 109.72 mark respec vely. On the other side, a consistent close below 106.07 will drag the parity down towards 105.44, 104.88 and 104.20 marks respec vely. AUD/USD: The Aussie rises gradually against U.S. dollar and jumps back above $0.71 mark. The pair made intraday high at $0.7146 and low at $0.7082 marks. On the top side key resistances are seen at $0.7162, $0.7182, $0.7222 and $0.7247 mark respec vely. On the other hand, a consistent close below $0.7097 will take the parity down towards key supports around $0.7040, $0.6969, $0.6922, $0.6861, $0.6833 and $0.6799 mark respec vely. NZD/USD: The kiwi appreciates against U.S. dollar and stabilizes above $0.6650 mark in opening hours. Pair made intraday high at $0.6681 and low at $0.6624 mark. Key resistances are seen at $0.6702, $0.6726 and $0.6766 mark respec vely. Alterna vely, a consistent close below $0.6637 will drag the parity down towards key supports around $0.6576, $0.6530, $0.6499, $0.6476, $0.6420, $0.6380, $0.6356, $0.6289, $0.6240 mark respec vely. USD/INR: The Indian rupee trades marginally higher against U.S. dollar and hovers around 74.50 mark in opening hours. The pair made intraday high at 74.59 and low at 74.35. A sustained close below 74.37 marks will drag the parity down towards 74.00, 73.76, 73.50, 73.42 and 73.26 mark respec vely. On the top side key resistances are seen at 74.84, 75.12, 75.39, 75.52, 75.65, 76.24, 76.48 and 76.88 marks respec vely. EUR/USD: The euro rises manifestly and jumps above $1.1700 mark against U.S. dollar. The pair made intraday high at $1.1725 and low at $1.1641 mark. A sustained close above $1.1654 tests key resistances at $1.1725, $1.1748 and $1.1777 mark respec vely. On the other side, a sustained close below $1.1654 will target key supports around $1.1590, $1.1540, $1.1526, $1.1470, $1.1425, $1.1370, $1.1343, $1.1272 and $1.1240 marks respec vely. GBP/USD: The pound hits fresh 4 – month high at $1.2858 mark against U.S. dollar. A sustained close above $1.2790 will drag the parity up towards $1.2858, $1.2888 and $1.2920 mark respec vely. Key support levels are seen at $1.2775, $1.2717, $1.2661, $1.2510, $1.2457 and $1.2422 mark respec vely. Commodity Trend: XAU/USD (GOLD): Gold touches $1,944 mark in early Asia. Today pair made intraday high at $1,944 and low at $1,900 mark. A sustained close above $1,901 requires for the upside rally. Alterna vely, reversal from key resistance will take the parity down towards key supports around $1,900, $1,862, $1,841, $1,817, $1,802, $1,790, $1,784 and $1,770 mark respec vely. Key resistances are seen at $1,951, $1,976, $1,982, $1,994 and $1,999 mark respec vely. XAG/USD (Silver): Silver touches $24.39 mark in opening hours. A sustained close above $24.00 requires for upside rally. Key support levels are seen at $22.72, $22.38, $21.90, $21.50, $21.30 and $20.50 marks respec vely. Key resistances are seen at $25.11, $25.44, $25.62 and $26.20 marks respec vely.
  3. 3. AUD / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFXJULY,2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA H 1 RIS (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 0.71212 S1 0.70742 Buy Above 0.71726 0.72070 0.70617 0.70617 0.70379 0.71726 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 0.71356 S2 0.70598 R3 0.71591 S3 0.70363 R4 0.71970 S4 0.69984 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 0.70977
  4. 4. EUR / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA H 1 RIS (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1.16602 S1 1.16016 Buy Above 1.17280 1.17642 1.16583 1.16583 1.16293 1.17280 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 1.16783 S2 1.15835 R3 1.17076 S3 1.15542 R4 1.17550 S4 1.15068 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 1.16309 JULY,
  5. 5. GBP / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA H 1 RIS (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1.28045 S1 1.27387 Buy Above 1.28717 1.29050 1.28080 1.28080 1.27706 1.28717 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 1.28249 S2 1.27183 R3 1.28578 S3 1.26854 R4 1.29111 S4 1.26321 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 1.27716 JULY,
  6. 6. USD /CAD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1.34379 S1 1.33859 Buy Above 1.34171 1.34419 1.33635 1.33635 1.33394 1.34171 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 1.34540 S2 1.33698 R3 1.34800 S3 1.33438 R4 1.35221 S4 1.33017 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 1.34119 Trend Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RIS (Period=26) Below RIS LEVEL 50 JULY,
  7. 7. USD /JPY REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 106.698 S1 105.766 Buy Above 106.387 106.614 105.415 105.415 105.152 106.387 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 106.986 S2 105.478 R3 107.452 S3 105.012 R4 108.206 S4 104.258 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 106.232 Trends Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RIS (Period=26) Below RIS LEVEL 50 JULY,
  8. 8. XAU / [GOLD]USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1,951.00 S1 1,911.00 Buy Above 1938.86 1947.58 1911.03 1911.03 1896.92 1938.86 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Note: Pivots levels are updated later on not on charts – Stop Loss R2 1,976.00 S2 1,900.00 R3 1,982.00 S3 1,886.00 R4 S4 1,881.00 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 1896.52 Trends Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RIS (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 1994.00 JULY,
  9. 9. Thank you! Info@tpglobalfx.com www.tpglobalfx.com REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx that even knowledgeable and well-experienced investors can experience large potential losses as a result of trading in Forex and CFDs. Consequently, investors should be fully aware of all the risks involved when trading Forex and CFDs and accept all the negative consequences associated with such trading. Please always remember that trading in Forex and CFDs might not be suitable for all investors. It is desirable investors who would consider trading, to do so only with money that they can afford to lose. You are also recommended to seek independent ﬁnancial advice if necessary. The content on this website does not constitute ﬁnancial or investment advice. Any information herein is of a general nature and does not take into consideration your personal circumstances, investment experience or current ﬁnancial situation. Apple, the Apple logo, iPod, iPad, iPod touch, and iTunes are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the US and other countries. IPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. This site is run and operated by – TP Global Services Limited registered by FSA, St. Vincent and the Grenadines with Number 25274 BC 2019 TP Global Services Limited does not offer its services to residents of certain jurisdictions such as USA, and British Columbia. Disclamer: Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are leveraged products. Trading in these products is highly speculative and involves substantial risk. Please note

×