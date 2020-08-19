Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Daily Analysis Report +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX 19 August, 2020
+1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com Asian Bulle n: Japanese yen falls in early Asia as core machinery orders data miss...
AUD / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFXAUGUST,2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA H...
EUR / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA H 1 RIS (Per...
GBP / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA H 1 RIS (Per...
USD /CAD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1.32139 S1 1.31529 Buy Above 1.31951 1.3...
USD /JPY REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 105.868 S1 105.280 Buy Above 106.082 106...
XAU / [GOLD]USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 2012.60 S1 1982.42 Buy Above 2009...
Thank you! Info@tpglobalfx.com www.tpglobalfx.com REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx th...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Daily Forex Technical Analysis Report - August 19, 2020

38 views

Published on

Let's review all the major instrument analysis including: #AUDUSD, #EURUSD, #GBPUSD, #USDCAD, #USDJPY and #GOLD.

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Daily Forex Technical Analysis Report - August 19, 2020

  1. 1. Daily Analysis Report +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX 19 August, 2020
  2. 2. +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com Asian Bulle n: Japanese yen falls in early Asia as core machinery orders data misses expecta ons, Asian stock markets mixed ahead of FOMC mee ng minutes, gold hovers around $2,000 mark Asian Headlines: • New Zealand PPI input q/q stands at -1.0 pct vs -0.3 pct previous release. • New Zealand PPI output q/q stands at -0.3 pct vs 0.1 pct previous release. • Japan core machinery orders m/m stands at -7.6 pct vs 1.7 pct previous release (expected 2.1). • Japan trade balance stands at -0.03T vs -0.41T previous release. • Australia MI leading index m/m stands at 0.1 pct vs 0.5 pct previous release. Economic Data Ahead: • (0200 ET/0600 GMT) U.K. CPI, previous 0.6, expected 0.5. • (0200 ET/0600 GMT) U.K. core CPI, previous 1.4, expected 1.3. • (0200 ET/0600 GMT) U.K. PPI input, previous 2.4, expected 1.1. • (0200 ET/0600 GMT) U.K. PPI output, previous 0.3, expected 0.2. • (0200 ET/0600 GMT) U.K. RPI, previous 1.1, expected 1.2. • (0400 ET/0800 GMT) Euro current account, previous 8.0B. • (0500 ET/0900 GMT) Euro ﬁnal CPI, previous 0.3, expected 0.4. • (0500 ET/0900 GMT) Euro ﬁnal core CPI, previous 1.2, expected 1.2. • (0830 ET/1230 GMT) Canada CPI m/m, previous 0.8. • (0830 ET/1230 GMT) Canada core CPI, previous 0.4. • (0830 ET/1230 GMT) Canada wholesale sales, previous 5.7. Economic Events Ahead: • (1400 ET/1800 GMT) U.S. FOMC mee ng minutes. • Tenta ve OPEC – JMMC mee ngs. Major FX Pair Trend: USD: The U.S. dollar index that tracks the greenback against a basket of other currencies inched up 0.06% to 92.32. USD/JPY: The Japanese yen remains slightly vola le against U. S. dollar a er mixed economic data. A sustained close above 105.40 will take the parity higher towards key resistance around 106.22, 106.65, 106.90, 107.48, 107.92, 108.22, 108.54, 109.20 and 109.72 mark respec vely. On the other side, a consistent close below 105.40 will drag the parity down towards 105.10, 104.72, 104.20, 103.50 and 102.98 marks respec vely. AUD/USD: The Aussie exhibits range bound movement against U.S. dollar. The pair made intraday high at $0.7259 and low at $0.7232 marks. On the top side key resistances are seen at $0.7286, $0.7304 and $0.7344 mark respec vely. On the other hand, a consistent close below $0.7213 will take the parity down towards key supports around $0.7190, $0.7123, $0.7082, $0.7040, $0.6969, $0.6922, $0.6861, $0.6833 and $0.6799 mark respec vely. NZD/USD: The kiwi trades marginally higher a er PPI input & output data. Pair made intraday high at $0.6616 and low at $0.6599 mark. Key resistances are seen at $0.6649, $0.6715, $0.6766, $0.6782 and $0.6824 mark respec vely. Alterna vely, a consistent close below $0.6600 will drag the parity down towards key supports around $0.6537, $0.6499, $0.6476, $0.6420, $0.6380, $0.6356, $0.6289, $0.6240 mark respec vely. USD/INR: The Indian rupee con nues to trade in rigid boundaries and stabilizes below 75.00 mark. The pair made intraday high at 74.60 and low at 74.49. A sustained close below 74.37 marks will drag the parity down towards 74.00, 73.76, 73.50, 73.42 and 73.26 mark respec vely. On the top side key resistances are seen at 74.82, 75.20, 75.39, 75.52, 75.65, 76.24, 76.48 and 76.88 marks respec vely. EUR/USD: The euro hit highest level since May 2018 and touched $1.1965 mark in last trading session. The pair made intraday high at $1.1952 and low at $1.1926 mark. A sustained close above $1.1931 tests key resistances at $1.1965, $1.1976, $1.1999 and $1.2022 mark respec vely. On the other side, a sustained close below $1.1931 will target key supports around $1.1876, $1.1832, $1.1783, $1.1740, $1.1695, $1.1654, $1.1590, $1.1540 and $1.1526 marks respec vely. GBP/USD: The sterling ﬁrms against U.S. dollar and remains well supported above $1.31 mark. The pair hits highest level since December 2019. A sustained close above $1.3238 will drag the parity up towards $1.3289, $1.3322, $1.3378, $1.3442 and $1.3515 mark respec vely. Key support levels are seen at $1.3226, $1.3141, $1.3092, $1.3048, $1.3009, $1.2950, $1.2838 and $1.2775 mark respec vely. Commodity Trend: XAU/USD (GOLD): Gold slips back below $2,000 mark. Today pair made intraday high at $2,006 and low at $1,989 mark. A sustained close above $2,001 requires for the upside rally. Alterna vely, reversal from key resistance will take the parity down towards key supports around $1,976, $1,953, $1,922, $1,890, $1,862, $1,840, $1,822, $1,809 and $1,787 mark respec vely. Key resistances are seen at $2,008, 2,020, 2,038 and $2,063 marks respec vely. XAG/USD (Silver): Silver trades ﬂat at $27.75 mark on Wednesday. A sustained close above $29.13 requires for upside rally. Key support levels are seen at $26.44, $25.53, $25.02, $24.70, $23.41, $23.24 and $23.02 marks respec vely. Key resistances are seen at $27.92, $28.12, $28.38, $28.62 and $29.00 marks respec vely.
  3. 3. AUD / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFXAUGUST,2020 Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA H 1 RIS (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 0.72596 S1 0.72170 Buy Above 0.72665 0.72975 0.72076 0.72076 0.71766 0.72665 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 0.72727 S2 0.72039 R3 0.72940 S3 0.71826 R4 0.73284 S4 0.71482 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 0.72383
  4. 4. EUR / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA H 1 RIS (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1.19587 S1 1.18785 Buy Above 1.19745 1.20121 1.18874 1.18874 1.18434 1.19745 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 1.19835 S2 1.18537 R3 1.20236 S3 1.18136 R4 1.20885 S4 1.17487 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 1.19186 AUGUST,2020
  5. 5. GBP / USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS Trends Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA H 1 RIS (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1.32532 S1 1.31334 Buy Above 1.32826 1.33152 1.31698 1.31698 1.31422 1.32826 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 1.32902 S2 1.30964 R3 1.33501 S3 1.30365 R4 1.34470 S4 1.29396 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 1.31933 AUGUST,2020
  6. 6. USD /CAD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 1.32139 S1 1.31529 Buy Above 1.31951 1.32224 1.31405 1.31405 1.31132 1.31951 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 1.32328 S2 1.31340 R3 1.32633 S3 1.31035 R4 1.33127 S4 1.30541 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 1.31834 Trend Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RIS (Period=26) Below RIS LEVEL 50 AUGUST,2020
  7. 7. USD /JPY REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 105.868 S1 105.280 Buy Above 106.082 106.285 105.056 105.056 104.765 106.082 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 106.049 S2 105.099 R3 106.343 S3 104.805 R4 106.818 S4 104.330 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 105.574 Trends Down Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Below MA RIS (Period=26) Below RIS LEVEL 50 AUGUST,2020
  8. 8. XAU / [GOLD]USD REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX Time Frame: H1 INDICATORS H 1 FIBO Levels PIVOT R1 2012.60 S1 1982.42 Buy Above 2009.27 2018.62 1976.34 1976.34 1966.55 2009.27 – Take Profit – Stop Loss Sell Below – Take Profit – Stop Loss R2 2021.93 S2 1973.09 R3 2037.02 S3 1958.00 R4 S4 1933.58 Conclusion +1 7754 366 970 analysis@tpglobalfx.com 1997.51 Trends Up Trend Moving Average (Period=75) Above MA RIS (Period=26) Above RIS LEVEL 50 2061.44 AUGUST,2020
  9. 9. Thank you! Info@tpglobalfx.com www.tpglobalfx.com REPORTFROM:TPGLOBALFX /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx /tpglobalfx that even knowledgeable and well-experienced investors can experience large potential losses as a result of trading in Forex and CFDs. Consequently, investors should be fully aware of all the risks involved when trading Forex and CFDs and accept all the negative consequences associated with such trading. Please always remember that trading in Forex and CFDs might not be suitable for all investors. It is desirable investors who would consider trading, to do so only with money that they can afford to lose. You are also recommended to seek independent ﬁnancial advice if necessary. The content on this website does not constitute ﬁnancial or investment advice. Any information herein is of a general nature and does not take into consideration your personal circumstances, investment experience or current ﬁnancial situation. Apple, the Apple logo, iPod, iPad, iPod touch, and iTunes are trademarks of Apple Inc, registered in the US and other countries. IPhone is a trademark of Apple Inc. App Store is a service mark of Apple Inc. This site is run and operated by – TP Global Services Limited registered by FSA, St. Vincent and the Grenadines with Number 25274 BC 2019 TP Global Services Limited does not offer its services to residents of certain jurisdictions such as USA, and British Columbia. Disclamer: Forex and Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are leveraged products. Trading in these products is highly speculative and involves substantial risk. Please note

×