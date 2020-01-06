Successfully reported this slideshow.
To Learn more about the different ways dunnage is used in manufacturing head to https://goturethane.com/dunnage-101-what-it-is-how-it-is-used-in-manufacturing/ to read more!

  1. 1. Presented By: TPC Inc. Urethane Dunnage 101: What It Is & How It is Used in Manufacturing
  2. 2. Dunnage is used to keep cargo or products in place when transporting them. If a ship is rocking, or a trucker slams on the brakes, having the correct dunnage can be essential to ensure products arrive in one piece.
  3. 3. Why Does Dunnage Matter? • The main purpose is to assure the safe transport of goods. •Parts that are improperly secured can move around, causing damage.
  4. 4. How Does Dunnage Actually Work? • Used to fill space between parts or support a part so it doesn’t shift. • Styrofoam “popcorn” is used for smaller parts. • Engineered cardboard dunnage systems are common for medium to larger items. • But cardboard dunnage is cheap and offers little resistance to moisture.
  5. 5. Why Use Polyurethane Dunnage? • There has been an increase in polyurethane in the dunnage industry. • Urethane dunnage is better because it’s long-lasting and resilient so can be used many times. • Urethane dunnage is better because it’s long-lasting and resilient so can be used many times.
  6. 6. Making the appropriate dunnage choice can give clients the peace of mind that items will show up as ordered. Picking a reusable option like polyurethane allows for many use cycle Presented By: TPC INC. URETHANE https://goturethane.com/dunnage-101-what-it-is-how-it-is-used-in- manufacturing/

