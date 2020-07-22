L&D Roundtable: Trailblazing the Virtual Transformation of Learning



Now that the dust is settling, we’re asking L&D leaders what specific tactics they’ve employed in 2020 to achieve outstanding results.



We’ll hear…

• How one leader shifted 100% of their office-based workforce to remote effectiveness with 93% compliance

• How another mobilized 200 new hires on the first Monday after shut-in and retained 98% of them

• How another increased staff participation by 75% with VILT that focused on empathy around the learning experience for the facilitators and the participants

• And how another enhanced learning effectiveness by better managing the production of VILT trainings, taking the tech burden off the trainer



The transformation of Instructor-Led Training into a blended learning approach with virtual delivery must benefit the learners, the program outcomes and the business as a whole.

Our panelists will discuss:

• How to build programs, courses, and modalities that make learning more effective

• How to redesign courses for better outcomes, engagement, measurement, and knowledge transfer

• Which questions will help you sift through the information overload

• How to manage existing learning technologies AND the addition of new tools to boost outcomes in a budget-friendly manner



Your Panelists:



• Ralph Romero, U.S. Xpress, VP Talent Management

• Celeste Bonds, Baylor, Scott & White Health, Manager of Learning and Development

• Mark Haapala, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Director for Organizational and Professional Development within the Office of Human Resources

• Lea Anne Nelson, Cox Communications, Learning Operations Manager



