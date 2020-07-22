Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
THEVIRTUALTRANSFORMATIONOF LEARNING L&D ROUNDTABLE: TRAILBLAZING With Guest Panelists: Hosted By: +
- Estefania Oliveros, MD, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Fellow, American College of Cardiology Every generation ha...
WELCOME! TODAY’S GLOBAL AUDIENCE: Albania Angola Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Australia Austria Canada China Colombia Eth...
FROM 30+ INDUSTRIES: 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 Accounting Advertising/Marketing/PR Aerospace & Defense Banking & Securities C...
THANK YOU TO OUR PANELISTS!
THEVIRTUALTRANSFORMATIONOF LEARNING THANKS FOR JOINING US! TRAILBLAZING Hosted By: + contact@training-orchestra.com www.tr...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

L&D Roundtable: Trailblazing the Virtual Transformation of Learning

14 views

Published on

L&D Roundtable: Trailblazing the Virtual Transformation of Learning

Watch the replay: https://trainingorchestra.com/resources/roundtable-on-demand-trailblazing-the-virtual-transformation-of-learning

..............................

Now that the dust is settling, we’re asking L&D leaders what specific tactics they’ve employed in 2020 to achieve outstanding results.

We’ll hear…
• How one leader shifted 100% of their office-based workforce to remote effectiveness with 93% compliance
• How another mobilized 200 new hires on the first Monday after shut-in and retained 98% of them
• How another increased staff participation by 75% with VILT that focused on empathy around the learning experience for the facilitators and the participants
• And how another enhanced learning effectiveness by better managing the production of VILT trainings, taking the tech burden off the trainer

The transformation of Instructor-Led Training into a blended learning approach with virtual delivery must benefit the learners, the program outcomes and the business as a whole.
Our panelists will discuss:
• How to build programs, courses, and modalities that make learning more effective
• How to redesign courses for better outcomes, engagement, measurement, and knowledge transfer
• Which questions will help you sift through the information overload
• How to manage existing learning technologies AND the addition of new tools to boost outcomes in a budget-friendly manner

Your Panelists:

• Ralph Romero, U.S. Xpress, VP Talent Management
• Celeste Bonds, Baylor, Scott & White Health, Manager of Learning and Development
• Mark Haapala, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Director for Organizational and Professional Development within the Office of Human Resources
• Lea Anne Nelson, Cox Communications, Learning Operations Manager

Watch the replay on-demand: https://trainingorchestra.com/resources/roundtable-on-demand-trailblazing-the-virtual-transformation-of-learning

Published in: Leadership & Management
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

L&D Roundtable: Trailblazing the Virtual Transformation of Learning

  1. 1. THEVIRTUALTRANSFORMATIONOF LEARNING L&D ROUNDTABLE: TRAILBLAZING With Guest Panelists: Hosted By: +
  2. 2. - Estefania Oliveros, MD, Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Fellow, American College of Cardiology Every generation has a different challenge. [COVID] is most certainly ours. We will grow and learn... [but in what unique ways?] How did this pandemic modify our practices?What did we learn about ourselves?What did we learn about our health care system, our institution, leadership, or our peers? We will learn to have critical thinking. “ “
  3. 3. WELCOME! TODAY’S GLOBAL AUDIENCE: Albania Angola Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Australia Austria Canada China Colombia Ethiopia France Germany Guinea Hong Kong SAR India Ireland Italy Jamaica Japan Malaysia Mexico New Zealand Nigeria Philippines Romania Russian Federation Singapore SouthAfrica Spain Sweden Turkey UnitedArab Emirates United Kingdom United States of America
  4. 4. FROM 30+ INDUSTRIES: 0 10 20 30 40 50 60 70 Accounting Advertising/Marketing/PR Aerospace & Defense Banking & Securities Call Center Outsourcing Consulting Education Energy, Chemical, Utilities Financial Services - Other Government - Federal High Tech - Hardware High Tech - Hardware Hospital, Clinic, Doctor Office Hospitality, Travel, Tourism Insurance Legal Manufacturing Medical, Pharma, Biotech Other Publicidad/Marketing/PR Real Estate Retail Software - Finance Telecommunications Transportation & Distribution
  5. 5. THANK YOU TO OUR PANELISTS!
  6. 6. THEVIRTUALTRANSFORMATIONOF LEARNING THANKS FOR JOINING US! TRAILBLAZING Hosted By: + contact@training-orchestra.com www.trainingorchestra.com globalsales@bluewaterlearning.com www.bluewaterlearning.com Watch the Replay: https://trainingorchestra.com/resources/ro undtable-on-demand-trailblazing-the- virtual-transformation-of-learning

×