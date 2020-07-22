-
Be the first to like this
Published on
L&D Roundtable: Trailblazing the Virtual Transformation of Learning
Watch the replay: https://trainingorchestra.com/resources/roundtable-on-demand-trailblazing-the-virtual-transformation-of-learning
..............................
Now that the dust is settling, we’re asking L&D leaders what specific tactics they’ve employed in 2020 to achieve outstanding results.
We’ll hear…
• How one leader shifted 100% of their office-based workforce to remote effectiveness with 93% compliance
• How another mobilized 200 new hires on the first Monday after shut-in and retained 98% of them
• How another increased staff participation by 75% with VILT that focused on empathy around the learning experience for the facilitators and the participants
• And how another enhanced learning effectiveness by better managing the production of VILT trainings, taking the tech burden off the trainer
The transformation of Instructor-Led Training into a blended learning approach with virtual delivery must benefit the learners, the program outcomes and the business as a whole.
Our panelists will discuss:
• How to build programs, courses, and modalities that make learning more effective
• How to redesign courses for better outcomes, engagement, measurement, and knowledge transfer
• Which questions will help you sift through the information overload
• How to manage existing learning technologies AND the addition of new tools to boost outcomes in a budget-friendly manner
Your Panelists:
• Ralph Romero, U.S. Xpress, VP Talent Management
• Celeste Bonds, Baylor, Scott & White Health, Manager of Learning and Development
• Mark Haapala, University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Director for Organizational and Professional Development within the Office of Human Resources
• Lea Anne Nelson, Cox Communications, Learning Operations Manager
Watch the replay on-demand: https://trainingorchestra.com/resources/roundtable-on-demand-trailblazing-the-virtual-transformation-of-learning
Be the first to like this
Be the first to comment