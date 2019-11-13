Successfully reported this slideshow.
Module II: Conduct work based learning PreparingTutorsfor WorkBasedLearning Developed in the framework of the Erasmus+ Pro...
Summary  In these Learning Tools you will learn how the team is defined, understand what roles in the team are, what the ...
What is good team collaboration? Team definition  A group of people with a full set of complementary skills required to c...
What is good team collaboration? The roles in the team Dr Meredith Belbin defined a team role as "a tendency to behave, co...
What is good team collaboration? Effective teamwork is something that every organization strives for. https://pixabay.com/...
What is good team collaboration? No organization can consistently succeed in any market without quality decision making. R...
Belbin’s Test of team roles The Belbin Individual Report helps to identify individual Team Role strengths (and weaknesses)...
Free team roles test of123test® This test is inspired by ideas on team roles theories, generalized competency frameworks a...
Use of ICT tools The ability to communicate, deal with a stressful situation, negotiate or resolve conflicts are basic soc...
Review of ICT tools fot teamwork (e.g. Prezi, Google Tools, Tricider, Twiddla, Timetoart, Dropbox, Padlet) This unit discu...
Exercises Invite several people to discuss and interactively using any of the ICT tools you have already learned brainstor...
Advantages and disadvantages of team cooperation Compare the jointly developed materials with the information provided in ...
Dealing with stressful situations in a team Compare the jointly developed materials with the information provided in the l...
Communicating in a team Compare the jointly developed materials with the information provided in the links: 7 Essential Ti...
Negotiations in team cooperation Compare the jointly developed materials with the information provided in the links: The P...
Time management Personal effectiveness depends on many small habits that make up good time management. Thanks to the knowl...
Self-management in time The Eisenhower matrix (Matrix, Eisenhower Square) is one of the popular concepts of conscious self...
Self-management in time Read information, watch the video on: https://www.eisenhower.me/eisenhower-matrix/ and use the tab...
Thank you for effective work
Learning tool M2T2: Work in team and cooperate with training team and other stakeholders

  1. 1. Module II: Conduct work based learning PreparingTutorsfor WorkBasedLearning Developed in the framework of the Erasmus+ Project 2018-1-RO01-KA202-049191 TOTVET - Training of Tutors and VET professionals for high quality in Work Based Learning and Dual Learning This publication reflects the views only of the author, and the Commission cannot be held responsible for any use which may be made of the information contained therein.
  2. 2. Summary  In these Learning Tools you will learn how the team is defined, understand what roles in the team are, what the effective cooperation is and how decisions are made in the team and you will be able to create your team and use ICT tools for teamwork. Main issues: What is good team collaboration? Belbin’s Test of team roles/Free team roles test of 123test Review of ICT tools for teamwork Advantages and disadvantages of team cooperation, dealing with stress situations, communicating in a team, negotiations, conflict resolution Time management Self-management in time
  3. 3. What is good team collaboration? Team definition  A group of people with a full set of complementary skills required to complete a task, job, or project.  Team members operate with a high degree of interdependence, share authority and responsibility for self-management, are accountable for the collective performance, and work toward a common goal and shared rewards(s). http://www.businessdictionary.com/definition/team.html
  4. 4. What is good team collaboration? The roles in the team Dr Meredith Belbin defined a team role as "a tendency to behave, contribute and interrelate with others in a particular way" and named nine such team roles that underlie team success. Read information on: The 9 Team Roles https://www.belbingetset.com/the-9-team-roles/ Watch the video on: Belbin's Team Roles https://www.mindtools.com/pages/article/newLDR_83.htm
  5. 5. What is good team collaboration? Effective teamwork is something that every organization strives for. https://pixabay.com/pl/photos/ Read information on: How to Promote Effective Teamwork in the Workplace https://blog.weekdone.com/promote-effective-teamwork-in-the- workplace/
  6. 6. What is good team collaboration? No organization can consistently succeed in any market without quality decision making. Read information on: Team Decision Making http://www.free-management-ebooks.com/news/team- decision-making/
  7. 7. Belbin’s Test of team roles The Belbin Individual Report helps to identify individual Team Role strengths (and weaknesses) to communicate and share with the rest of the team. Read information on https://www.idrlabs.com/team-role/test.php and do the test.
  8. 8. Free team roles test of123test® This test is inspired by ideas on team roles theories, generalized competency frameworks and knowledge of the Big Five personality theory. It measures roles found in businesses and management teams throughout the world in many cultures. Read information on https://www.123test.com/team-roles-test/ and do the test.
  9. 9. Use of ICT tools The ability to communicate, deal with a stressful situation, negotiate or resolve conflicts are basic social competences, especially in team work. By using ICT tools, course participants will be able to exchange information and experience in the above topics. https://pixabay.com/pl/photos/
  10. 10. Review of ICT tools fot teamwork (e.g. Prezi, Google Tools, Tricider, Twiddla, Timetoart, Dropbox, Padlet) This unit discusses the issues of shaping teamwork skills at work using ICT tools. In teamwork, tools are helpful to access your documents from anywhere, of course the necessary condition is to have access to the Internet. Course participants will learn how to create a document using a web browser by means of a computer, tablet or smartphone. Read information on: https://drive.google.com/open?id=14wyLhjxx5AuGDW6TQV 2zWaNeSEYKiFVx
  11. 11. Exercises Invite several people to discuss and interactively using any of the ICT tools you have already learned brainstorm on one topic:  advantages and disadvantages of team cooperation,  dealing with stressful situations,  communicating in a team,  negotiations,  conflict resolution.
  12. 12. Advantages and disadvantages of team cooperation Compare the jointly developed materials with the information provided in the links: Team Advantages & Disadvantages https://www.hf.faa.gov/webtraining/teamperform/team 008.htm Advantages and Disadvantages of Working in a Team https://content.wisestep.com/top-advantages-and- disadvantages-of-working-in-a-team/
  13. 13. Dealing with stressful situations in a team Compare the jointly developed materials with the information provided in the links: Help Your Team Manage Stress, Anxiety, and Burnout https://hbr.org/2016/01/help-your-team-manage-stress- anxiety-and-burnout 18 Ways to De-stress & Re-energize Your Team https://wheniwork.com/blog/18-ways-to-de-stress-re- energize-your-team/
  14. 14. Communicating in a team Compare the jointly developed materials with the information provided in the links: 7 Essential Tips for Effective Team Communication https://www.proofhub.com/articles/effective-team- communication 15 Simple Ways To Improve Team Communication https://www.workzone.com/blog/team- communication/
  15. 15. Negotiations in team cooperation Compare the jointly developed materials with the information provided in the links: The Power of Team Negotiations: How to Make them Work https://static1.squarespace.com/static/5385613ee4b0883f 7108f96f/t/5a176783ec212d9bd393f321/1511483320513/The +Power+of+Team+Negotiations_3.pdf
  16. 16. Time management Personal effectiveness depends on many small habits that make up good time management. Thanks to the knowledge of self- management techniques in time, the participants will be able to develop their effectiveness in the efficient implementation of tasks. In this part, we suggest you look at some tutorials that contain useful tips on how to manage time. Watch the video on: 1. Time management https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KJLHlOIdqA4 2. Time Management - 10 Productivity Tips and Tricks That Work https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1FsEr8owBOc 3. How to Stop Wasting Time - 5 Useful Time Management Tips https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xwsLuxlbY2w
  17. 17. Self-management in time The Eisenhower matrix (Matrix, Eisenhower Square) is one of the popular concepts of conscious self- management in time. It is used to analyze and evaluate own activities in the context of productivity. It is also a tool for planning and prioritizing from the point of view of their importance and urgency. It allows you to make better and more accurate choices and decisions about your activities. Matrixes can also be used to prioritize team work or tasks as part of larger business projects.
  18. 18. Self-management in time Read information, watch the video on: https://www.eisenhower.me/eisenhower-matrix/ and use the table to set your own priorities.
  19. 19. Thank you for effective work

