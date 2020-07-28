Reposition for growth (COVID-19 DIY Business Guide)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
How to REPOSITION your business for growth in 5 steps
What is this guide about?
The 5 steps 1 Imagine. 'New Normal' 2 Plan. Vision, Strategy 3 Confirm financial viability. Financial Plan, Scenarios 4 Put into action. Trim & Build 5 Refine. Monitor & Adapt
Step 1: The New Normal Go on an information-seeking mission. Look into the future. Read, listen, imagine, discuss. • WHAT ...
Step 2: Plan Think what role your business can play within the ‘new normal’, and how to reach there. Pressure-test it. • W...
Step 3: Financial Viability It’s less likely that you achieve your vision if the execution is unsuccessful financially. Ma...
Step 4: Put into action Trim and build the foundations. • WHAT DO YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND? - STOP: What am I doing at the m...
Step 5: Refine “Life is what’s happening to you while you’re busy making other plans” (John Lennon). Monitor and adapt. • ...
Warning: Don’t fall into the AGILITY pitfall! Start-ups and SMEs often struggle to sustain business agility as they scale ...
About Us We’re a small team of executives, strategic growth and turnaround experts, committed to supporting the SME commun...
Many businesses need to reposition, or even reinvent themselves to be successful in the 'new normal'.
If your business is one of them, this presentation will guide you through the process of how to do it.
Flick through it to confirm that you are not missing any critical success factors, which might make your repositioning fail.
This presentation is more about the strategic process. If you still haven't taken the tactical steps necessary to strengthen your business, you may want to review our Business Keeper presentation first.

  1. 1. How to REPOSITION your business for growth in 5 steps Copyright © 2020 PERFORM - CFO, COO Consulting - All Rights Reserved. We’re a small team of executives, strategic growth and turnaround experts, committed to supporting the SME community through COVID-19 and beyond. To book a free consultation, visit our website: www.PerformConsulting.com.au
  2. 2. What is this guide about? Copyright © 2020 PERFORM - CFO, COO Consulting - All Rights Reserved. Some businesses may need to reposition, or even reinvent themselves to succeed in a COVID-19 impacted economy & beyond. If your business is one of them, this guide will guide you through the process. It is based on the principles of ‘strategic management’, and our practical experience in leading these processes as CFOs /COOs for some of Australia’s most iconic brands. As businesses differ, please consider how to apply it in your business. Depending on the stage in the lifecycle of your business, you may apply it in full and on an ongoing basis, or just learn from the principles to do a ‘once off’ pivoting. Regardless, the principles still apply. If you have any questions about how to apply it in your business, you are more than welcome to reach out – you’d find a contact form on our website, and we can book a free consultation to answer your questions. Of course, if you feel that you could use a hand with any part of the process, please feel free to reach out as well. We can work out what form of support can work for you – we can help as consultants, advisors or even take on a part-time, interim role within your business to support you throughout the process. Our expertise in strategic growth and turnaround was built on sound ‘Tier 1’ consulting foundations, and put into practice in turning around and growing some of Australia’s most iconic brands as CFOs /COOs. We are committed to supporting the SME community through COVID-19 and beyond. Visit our website to learn more, and to access additional guides: www.PerformConsulting.com.au If you still haven’t taken the necessary tactical steps to strengthen your business, start with our 1st free guide: “COVID-19 BusinessKeeper”. (available for download on our website)
  3. 3. The 5 steps 1 Imagine. ‘New Normal’ 2 Plan. Vision, Strategy 3 Confirm financial viability. Financial Plan, Scenarios 4 Put into action. Trim & Build 5 Refine. Monitor & Adapt Copyright © 2020 PERFORM - CFO, COO Consulting - All Rights Reserved.
  4. 4. Step 1: The New Normal Go on an information-seeking mission. Look into the future. Read, listen, imagine, discuss. • WHAT DO YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND? - What the future may look like – the part of it that would be relevant for your business. - What are the possible scenarios? - What are the biggest risks and opportunities for your business? • HOW? - Speak to your team, clients, business partners, suppliers, board, bank, industry bodies, advisors. - Google it. Read thought-leadership pieces from the likes of McKinsey and BCG. Seek articles or blogs that are relevant to your industry. - Imagine. Discuss your thoughts with your ‘sounding board’ (trusted advisors, like family and friends). Seek many points of input, from a diverse range of sources (different age groups, cultural background, gender, and just people with a different perspective to yours) • WHAT TO CONSIDER - Consider global and local economy, consumer and social trends (like changes to lifestyle, purchasing behaviours, working from home, and so on). Also… technology, geopolitics (e.g., the relationship with China), workforce, environment. - Fast-forward 2-3 years. Assess: Which trends will last (long-term)? Which are temporary (short-term)? • TIPS: - Even if you are not impacted by these changes directly, you will be impacted indirectly. Find out (and imagine) how they may impact you. Consider impacts across your entire ecosystem (e.g., on industry, clients, supply chain, employees, regulation). - In fact, think bigger, beyond your current ecosystem. Consider how you can re-invent your business without restricting yourself to your current ecosystem. Copyright © 2020 PERFORM - CFO, COO Consulting - All Rights Reserved.Need help on this topic? Book a free consultation on our website: www.PerformConsulting.com.au
  5. 5. Step 2: Plan Think what role your business can play within the ‘new normal’, and how to reach there. Pressure-test it. • WHAT QUESTIONS DO YOU NEED TO ANSWER? (in this specific order) 1. Whether you have clearly defined it or not, you have a ‘Purpose’. You have got into this business for a reason (besides making money, that is…).  Ask yourself: Why did I get into this business, specifically? What do I love about it? What makes me tick? 2. How can you follow your Purpose within the ‘New Normal’?  When you try to answer it, challenge yourself with questions like: Would I be meeting real customer needs by doing that? Is it going to add value to your customers? How? (e.g., Price? Quality? Convenience?) Would it be unique, or anyone can do it? Why would customers come to us? 3. Based on your answers to the questions above, consider this: if you fast-forward 3 years, what would you like your business to achieve, or become? (e.g., “The biggest solution provider to the XYZ industry in Australia”)  This would be your ‘Vision’. 4. What is the plan to achieve this Vision? What are the 3-5 priorities that should get you there?  These would be your ‘Strategic Priorities’. 5. How do you make these priorities a success?  This would be your ‘Strategy’. 6. What would success look like?  This should help you define your ‘Objectives’. 7. What things would you need to measure to make sure that your strategy is working and you’re achieving your Objectives?  These would be your ‘KPIs’ (Key Performance Indicators). 8. What do you need to achieve in certain points in time throughout this journey to make sure that you’re still on the path to success?  Set ‘Milestones’, so that you don’t wait too long to find out the you’re no longer on the path to success. These should be reflection points for you. Fine-tune your plan when needed. 9. What resources do you need to make it happen? Before financials (step 3), think about people, information, and so on.  These would be your ‘Enablers’ (and your input into step 3). 10. What else does your plan depend on? How sensitive are these dependencies? I.e., how much uncertainty is there around them? How can they change? What would you do if these things happen /don’t happen?  Define risks and have a ‘Contingency Plan’ in place, so that you can address issues quickly before they escalate. • HOW? - Same ‘How’ as per Step 1. There are some frameworks and tools that can support the thought-process, like the Strategy Map, Business Model Canvas, SWOT analysis and more. Feel free to reach out if you need help with using them. • TIPS - Challenge your views & thought process. Validate, validate, validate. Keep in mind: each of us is a sampling group that represents themselves, and ourselves only. Other people may have different views. Your target customers may as well. What seems like a great idea to you may not have any demand. It doesn’t mean that you need to accept other people’s views, but you may want to seek more input into your thought process, and explore diverse validation points. Try to establish if you’re actually solving a real problem, and if you’re planning to do it right. - In step 4, we quote John Lennon’s line “Life is what’s happening to you when you’re busy making other plans.” We will expand on it in step 4, but at this point, please understand that it doesn’t mean that you don’t need to have a plan – you do. It just means that you need to be ready to re-pivot when needed. Copyright © 2020 PERFORM - CFO, COO Consulting - All Rights Reserved.Need help on this topic? Book a free consultation on our website: www.PerformConsulting.com.au
  6. 6. Step 3: Financial Viability It’s less likely that you achieve your vision if the execution is unsuccessful financially. Make sure it is. • WHAT QUESTIONS DO YOU NEED TO ANSWER? - How am I planning to make money?  This is commonly referred to as your ‘Revenue Model’. Ask yourself: How will I make it? How much can I make? - What resources do I need to execute my plan successfully? How much should they cost? - What would be the impact on my cash flow at any point in time throughout the journey? Is that a risk? How should I fund it? - What are the scenarios that may impact my revenue and/or costs? How material would their impact be? After taking action in line with my contingency plans (step 2), what would be the net financial impact on my cash flow? • HOW? - For most SMEs, using a 3-year financial model in Excel should do the trick. This is a 3-year forecast, which quantifies your plan (in financial terms of revenue, costs, cash flow). (*) You may have heard people talking about a ‘3-way model’ and were wondering what it meant? It’s actually simple – this is just a financial that includes all 3 key financial statements: Profit & Loss, Balance Sheet, and Cash Flow. It is the safest way to make sure that you are using a sound financial model to make decisions. - Whoever prepares it for you, just make sure that it is designed to allow ‘scenario analyses’, to quantify the financial impact of the different scenarios above (taking into account your contingency plans, of course). This is the way to make sure that after taking those corrective actions, you’d still be on a path to success from a financial perspective. - Make it adaptive. You will need to adjust your assumptions. When you do, don’t stick to your original plan just because this was your original plan. Adjust it and take the right actions. E.g., if you expect a revenue shortfall, update your forecast in the model and take actions to adjust your cost base accordingly. - Always look at your cash flow forecast – cash is King! • TIPS - Manage your business forward, not backward. Don’t rely on historical results to make decisions. By the time you get them, there is very little you can do about them. Forecast, and use this forecast to drive actions. An important factor that many Finance teams forget is that it’s absolutely critical to monitor your forecast accuracy and improve it. Otherwise, a bad forecast might make you take wrong actions. - Manage it in an ‘always on’ manner. Continuously refreshing your forecast in the model will allow you to take corrective actions ahead of the curve, when you can still impact your performance. Copyright © 2020 PERFORM - CFO, COO Consulting - All Rights Reserved.Need help on this topic? Book a free consultation on our website: www.PerformConsulting.com.au
  7. 7. Step 4: Put into action Trim and build the foundations. • WHAT DO YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND? - STOP: What am I doing at the moment, which is not necessary anymore (considering my new plan)? - CONTINUE: What am I doing that is still essential for my new plan? Should I make any changes to it to make it more fit-for-purpose? - START: What am I not doing at the moment, but should start doing to make my new plan successful? - PRIORITIES: How should I prioritise actions?  This is critical. Trying to do too much is a guaranteed way to fail. So is focusing on the wrong priorities. These are 2 of the main reasons why about 70% of transformational change initiatives fail. • HOW TO PRIORITISE - The Priorities that are usually the tricky part. To prioritise well, consider 2 things: (a) Strategic Priorities (discussed in Step 2); and (b) Financial Impact. We’ll explain both, but first you need to understand what capacity your business has to execute. E.g., some businesses would be able to execute twice as many initiatives as others. Understanding the capacity will help you avoid the ‘trying to do too much’ pitfall. - Strategic Priorities: What would be the impact of this initiative on those 3-5 ‘strategic priorities’ that I defined in step 2, which are critical for me to achieve my Vision?  Apply a customer-centric mindset: What should be the impact on the value I add to my customers? What should be the impact on customer experience? Obviously, it would naturally have a financial impact as well, but you may want to begin with strategic implications. - Financial Impact: Consider how easy /hard each initiative is, and what its cost /benefits are. Ask yourself: What is the ‘low hanging fruit’? These would be the actions that you can take fast and without incurring a considerable cost, and that are expected to deliver reasonably significant financial outcomes. They should come first, as they can help you fund the rest of the journey. Then, ask yourself: Which 3-5 of the longer-term projects are the most rewarding financially? • TIPS - ‘Efficient Growth’ businesses are proven statistically to deliver superior returns to their owners. A few tips here: 1. Trim any fat. Keep your business ‘lean and mean’. 2. Invest in anything (including salaries!) based on its expected return on investment (‘ROI’), and monitor ROI to make sure it delivers to expectations. Take corrective actions when needed, to confirm that you are really getting this ROI. 3. Make decisions based on forecast (manage the business forward, not backward), but make forecast accuracy one of the things that you monitor, to improve it over time. 4. Apply a ‘fit-for-purpose’ mindset – if something is needed for the long-term, invest in a proper setup (one that is scalable). Otherwise, seek cost-effective solutions to solve specific problems. - Communication: This is another key reason for the failure of 70% of transformational change initiatives. A few tips here: As much as applicable, be very clear on who’s accountable for what, and what they are expected to deliver. There is a table called RACI that can help with clarity on accountabilities. Look it up – it’s simple. Set and communicate SMART goals for people – goals that are Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant and Time-bound. It provides clarity on expectations. Communicate any changes to plan and/or expectations clearly, and in a timely fashion. Copyright © 2020 PERFORM - CFO, COO Consulting - All Rights Reserved.Need help on this topic? Book a free consultation on our website: www.PerformConsulting.com.au
  8. 8. Step 5: Refine “Life is what’s happening to you while you’re busy making other plans” (John Lennon). Monitor and adapt. • WHAT DO YOU NEED TO UNDERSTAND? - Am I tracking well towards achieving my goals? - Should I expect to continue to track well? - What is not tracking well, or can do better? Why? - What should I adjust to stay on track, or even do better? • HOW? - Checkpoints: Set ‘checkpoints’ at those Milestones that you have defined in step 2. These should be your reflection points. - KPIs and Objectives: There are 3 key points to make in this context… 1. The thumb rule in business performance improvement is that just by measuring something, you improve it by 30%. It is important. 2. You need to carefully consider which KPIs you monitor. Too many KPIs make you lose focus on those things that really matter. KPIs also impact behaviour (especially if they are linked to financial incentives, but even without it). Wrong KPIs will distract you and your team, who might focus on the wrong things – those that you measure. 3. The reason for defining KPIs and Objectives to begin with is to help you confirm that you are still on the path to success at any point in time. Some people set KPIs and Objectives and forget about them, which defeats the purpose. If you don’t plan to monitor them, don’t waste your time on defining them to begin with. 4. The reason for monitoring is to help you take corrective actions. Some businesses have a lot of reporting, but don’t use them to take corrective actions. If you don’t use them to take corrective actions, don’t waste your time on reporting. • TIPS - ‘Always On‘: Monitor everything in real time, not just monthly or upon ‘checkpoints’. It will mean that you’d be able to take corrective actions sooner when needed. - ‘Forward Looking‘: Don’t just monitor past performance. Refreshing your forecast, based on your most recent expectations. It will help you take corrective actions ahead of the curve, when they may not have impacted your performance yet. - ‘Lead KPIs’: KPIs are not just financial. E.g., employee satisfaction (NPS) is one of the most important KPIs for professional services businesses. DIFOT is super important for distributors. Customer satisfaction (NPS) is super important for all businesses. While financial KPIs are mainly backward-looking (with the exception of your forecast), other KPIs can be ‘lead KPIs’. Lead KPIs are those that measure past (or present) metrics, but haven’t impacted your financial performance yet. E.g., if your customer NPS (net promoter score) has gone down, it may not have impacted your financial performance yet, but is likely to impact it in the future. Lead KPIs are very important, as they act as ‘warning signs’ for you. There’s still a chance for you to take corrective actions before they impact your financial performance. Make sure that you leverage them. - ‘Adaptivity’: While you need to adapt, don’t overdo it. Persistency and consistency are very important when it comes to executing your plan. Adapt for the right reasons, when it’s material. To minimise confusion, communicate any changes to your team, very clearly and in a timely fashion. Do the same with customers and suppliers, when needed. Copyright © 2020 PERFORM - CFO, COO Consulting - All Rights Reserved.Need help on this topic? Book a free consultation on our website: www.PerformConsulting.com.au
  9. 9. Warning: Don’t fall into the AGILITY pitfall! Start-ups and SMEs often struggle to sustain business agility as they scale up. Businesses that pivot may be impacted by the same failure point. This might cause your execution to fail. • AGILITY IS CRITICAL IN COVID-19 TIMES AND BEYOND - COVID-19: Due to high level of uncertainty, pivoting and re-pivoting is essential. - Beyond: The pace of change is increasing, and businesses need to evolve quickly, or they’d stay behind. • WHAT IS THE FAILUTE POINT? - The failure Point is not offsetting the loss of ‘natural agility’ with a build of ‘structural agility’. Sounds complicated? It’s not, really. We’ll explain it: - What is ”Natural Agility”?  Typically, in the start-up phase (and early scale-up phase), the founders are personally involve in everything that’s going on within the business (and its ecosystem) at any point in time. So, they are aware of everything. Decisions can be made quickly, and the ‘gut feel’ of the founders is as sound as can be, as it is based on their intimate knowledge of the facts. Executing changes can also be done relatively quickly, as there are less processes and systems, and even the organisational culture may still be adjusted. - What changes as the business scales up?  As the business scales up, it becomes harder for the founders to stay in control of everything. Accountability is delegated, and some information never reaches the founders (even when it’s really important that it would!). Because of that, when the founders continue base decisions on ‘gut feel’, they are less sound, as their knowledge of what’s happening within their ecosystem is not as intimate anymore. There may also be more decision-makers. - What is ”Structural Agility”?  “Structural Agility” exists when a new structure, processes and tools are implemented to support fast and sound decision-making. Think of it this way: they allow the founders to still make the decisions the way they used to do when the business was smaller. In fact, since it involves more diverse input into the process (from more people), it can actually enhance the quality of decision-making. Another upside is that it also standardise decision-making, which limits the risk of human error. - What happens if the business doesn’t build ‘structured agility’ capabilities?  There is disconnect between what’s happening and the decisions that are made. Wrong decisions might be made, which might have a material impact on the business. There are all kind of silos that are created, which impact both decision-making and execution. There is less ability to take advantage of opportunities. There is less ability to mitigate risks as well. These mean that it would be harder for the business to grow value, and protect value. It eventually leads to the business hitting a wall at some point. If it doesn’t manage to build structured agility in time, it would eventually lead to unavoidable decline. - Is it complicated and costly to build ‘structured agility’ capabilities?  Not necessarily. Structured ability develops over time, it’s not a ‘big bang’ kind of thing. Like anything else, it needs to be fit-for-purpose. It can sometimes be as easy as an Excel file, which is shared on Google Drive (or Office 365), and which facilitates forecasts and the process of managing risks and opportunities. As the business grows, you can continue to develop it. • THERE ARE 2 SCENARIOS WHERE BUSINESSES THAT PIVOT WOULD BE IMPACTED BY THE SAME FAILURE POINT: 1. Pivoting should hopefully help you grow. You may not need Structural Agility yet, but we’d suggest that at planning time, you’d identify at what point will need it (based on increasing complexity within your business, team size and roles).  Our recommendation: Build it into your plan as an ‘enabler’. You need to make sure that the cost is accounted for. 2. You may already have structural agility built into your operations, but pivoting might require some changes to it.  Our recommendation: As structural Agility needs to be fit-for- purpose, you may want to identify and define the changes that you’d need to make to your structured agility framework, and build it into your plan. Copyright © 2020 PERFORM - CFO, COO Consulting - All Rights Reserved. What is “Business Agility”? The ability to mobilise your resources quickly and effectively, to grow and protect value when needed. Need help on this topic? Book a free consultation on our website: www.PerformConsulting.com.au
  10. 10. About Us We’re a small team of executives, strategic growth and turnaround experts, committed to supporting the SME community through COVID-19 and beyond. To book a free consultation, visit our website: www.PerformConsulting.com.au Our expertise in strategic growth and turnaround was built on sound ‘Tier 1’ consulting foundations, and put into practice in turning around and growing some of Australia’s most iconic brands as CFOs /COOs. We are passionate about turning our expertise into fit-for-purpose solutions for start-ups and SMEs. Visit our website to learn more, and to access other free guides.

×