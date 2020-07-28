Reposition for growth (COVID-19 DIY Business Guide)

Many businesses need to reposition, or even reinvent themselves to be successful in the 'new normal'.

If your business is one of them, this presentation will guide you through the process of how to do it.

Flick through it to confirm that you are not missing any critical success factors, which might make your repositioning fail.

This presentation is more about the strategic process. If you still haven't taken the tactical steps necessary to strengthen your business, you may want to review our Business Keeper presentation first.