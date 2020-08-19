Successfully reported this slideshow.
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE ¿CÓMO BUSCAR Y TRATAR DE ENCONTRAR NUESTRO PROPÓSITO EN LA VIDA? Autor: Prof. Dr. Luis del R...
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE LA MISIÓN es aquello que ELEGIMOS HACER, LO BUSCAMOS, DECIDIMOS HACERLO NOSOTROS. Por lo cua...
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE EL CONCEPTO DE MISIÓN TIENE MÁS QUE VER CON AQUELLO QUE YO ELIJO Y DESEO OFRECERLE A LA HUMA...
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE ¿CÓMO BUSCAR Y TRATAR DE ENCONTRAR NUESTRO PROPÓSITO EN LA VIDA? Si bien existen muchas técn...
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE COMENZANDO A BUSCAR Y TRATAR DE ENCONTRAR NUESTRO PROPÓSITO EN LA VIDA. PASO UNO Primer paso...
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE Segundo paso: Formular las siguientes CUATRO PREGUNTAS 1. ¿Qué me marcó, que rescato, que me...
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE 1. ¿Qué me marcó, que rescato, que me atraviesa del ambiente donde me crié?
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE 2. ¿En qué actividad me han dicho que soy muy buena/o y me destaco?
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE 3. ¿Cómo me gano la vida? ¿A que me dedico para vivir?
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE 4. ¿Qué es aquello que me apasiona hacer en la vida y me atrapa?
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE De esta forma deberían quedar armadas las cuatro preguntas en sus respectivos círculos.
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE De todos modos cada una/o de nosotr@s deberá ahondar , buscar y responder las preguntas lo m...
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE
MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE Ojalá esta técnica adaptada, sirva para que intentemos encontrar nuestro propósito en la vid...
¿CÓMO BUSCAR Y TRATAR DE ENCONTRAR NUESTRO PROPÓSITO EN LA VIDA?

Se describe una adaptación de un método, una técnica de entre las muchas que existen, para buscar primero y tratar de encontrar después, nuestro propósito en la vida.

¿CÓMO BUSCAR Y TRATAR DE ENCONTRAR NUESTRO PROPÓSITO EN LA VIDA?

  1. 1. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE ¿CÓMO BUSCAR Y TRATAR DE ENCONTRAR NUESTRO PROPÓSITO EN LA VIDA? Autor: Prof. Dr. Luis del Rio Diez Médico. Matrícula 7.969 Profesor en Medicina – Formado en Sintergética Profesional Homologado por la A.I.S. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA Disponible en: https://emprendedoresnews.com/tips/claves-descubrir-tus-talentos-proposito-la-vida.html Antes de comenzar con la forma, el método o la técnica para tratar de encontrar nuestro PROPÓSITO en la vida, se hace necesario diferenciar entre dos palabras que suelen confundirse y asimilarlas como sinónimos. Ellas son PROPÓSITO Y MISIÓN. Y si bien no se desea entrar en discusiones de si son o no elementos similares, he de considerarlos como elementos diferentes y así podremos decir que: El PROPÓSITO es algo que NOS ES DADO, QUE VIENE A ESTA VIDA CON NOSOTROS. Es aquello que responde a las preguntas: ¿Para qué estoy en esta vida? ¿Cuál es el por qué de mi existencia? En el otro extremo estaría la MISIÓN.
  2. 2. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE LA MISIÓN es aquello que ELEGIMOS HACER, LO BUSCAMOS, DECIDIMOS HACERLO NOSOTROS. Por lo cual podemos tener muchas Misiones en nuestra vida y algunas se agotaran en el tiempo, cosa que no sucede con nuestro PROPÓSITO. Esperando que esta diferencia haya quedado aclarada, ahora sí entraré en el tema de cómo intentar buscar nuestro PROPÓSITO EN LA VIDA. Si bien no existe “una” técnica, un método, una forma “única”, “infalible”, “precisa” o “exacta” de encontrar NUESTRO PROPÓSITO EN LA VIDA, es bueno al menos comenzar por preguntarnos ¿Cuál es nuestro propósito en nuestra vida? y tratar de buscarlo. Como dijimos al comienzo para algunos Misión y Propósito son sinónimos, pero nuestra mirada es diferente, asumiendo que la MISIÓN o las MISIONES (Puede haber más de una) en la vida, las ELEGIMOS, las CREAMOS, las CONSTRUIMOS nosotr@s en el devenir de la vida. Mientras que el PROPÓSITO es aquello QUE LLEGA CON NOSOTR@S DESDE EL MOMENTO QUE NUESTRA ALMA SE ENCARNA EN NUESTRO CUERPO FÍSICO y es aquello que nos permitirá lo maravilloso de la vida que es lograr la TRASCENDENCIA a la misma. No espero que esta mirada sea compartida por los lectores, pero seguramente a muchos seres humanos les podrá ayudar a tratar de comprender el PARA QUÉ estamos en esta parte de la existencia que llamamos vida y a encontrar ese camino que nos conduzca a TRANSCENDER a la vida luego de la vida y a eso que llamamos muerte. EL PROPÓSITO DE NUESTRAS VIDAS DEBERÍA RESPONDER A LAS PREGUNTAS ¿PARA QUÉ?... ¿POR QUÉ?... HE NACIDO Y EXISTO.
  3. 3. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE EL CONCEPTO DE MISIÓN TIENE MÁS QUE VER CON AQUELLO QUE YO ELIJO Y DESEO OFRECERLE A LA HUMANIDAD, ES LO QUE BUSCO PARA DAR. POR LO CUAL PUEDE HABER MÁS DE UNA MISIÓN Nunca será poco el reiterar que si bien no existe un “único” método o técnica para tratar de encontrar nuestro propósito en la vida, si es muy importante comenzar por al menos intentar descubrir “CUAL PODRÍA SER NUESTRO PROPÓSITO EN LA VIDA” o pensar en tratar de encontrarlo. Y lo cierto es que no es fácil, no es una tarea sencilla y como no existe un técnica infalible que nos de la respuesta, lo que voy a presentar es una adaptación y modificación de algunos métodos que se han propuesto, sin pretender que sea tomado como “EL MÉTODO”, sino solo una herramienta más. De todos modos, un buen inicio sería tratar de responder a las dos preguntas que hicimos anteriormente: ¿PARA QUÉ? y ¿POR QUÉ? creo yo que estoy en esta parte de la existencia que llamamos vida.
  4. 4. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE ¿CÓMO BUSCAR Y TRATAR DE ENCONTRAR NUESTRO PROPÓSITO EN LA VIDA? Si bien existen muchas técnicas, métodos y estrategias que se han descripto para intentar responder a la pregunta precedente, voy a mostrar una adaptación de “Una técnica que puede ayudarnos” recordando que ninguna es mágica, ni infalible y menos aún se trata algo sencillo de encontrar. En ninguno de los métodos que existen, aparecerá “escrito” como por arte de magia, cual es nuestro propósito. NO!!!! Es todo un trabajo buscarlo y el método nos ayudará en esa búsquda. Por lo cual, lo que se presenta es algo que creo, nos permite reflexionar, pensar e intentar responder a preguntas que pueden ayudarnos en esta búsqueda. No olvidemos que encontrar el PROPÓSITO DE NUESTRA VIDA, nos permitirá algo muy por superior a la o las MISIONES que elijamos realizar y se trata de tratar de lo lograr la TRASCENDENCIA a la vida. Por eso es bueno recordar la diferencia entre MISIÓN Y PROPÓSITO. PROPÓSITO: Es lo que traemos desde que encarnamos. Nos es “dado”, está con nosotros. MISIÓN: La elegimos nosotros en nuestra vida. Podemos elegir más de una. El método o técnica que presento y propongo está adaptado de uno que puede encontrarse en su forma original, en el sitio que se adjunta en la foto y parte de tomar un papel y un lápiz y dibujar cuatro círculos como se muestra en la imagen que sigue.
  5. 5. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE COMENZANDO A BUSCAR Y TRATAR DE ENCONTRAR NUESTRO PROPÓSITO EN LA VIDA. PASO UNO Primer paso dibujar cuatro círculos Adaptado de: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NGNhCurWwkY En cada uno de estos círculos hemos de colocar una pregunta y la respuesta más adecuada a la misma. Para luego comenzar a sobreponerlos hasta lograr que los cuatro círculos queden unidos de tal forma que una parte de cada uno de ellos esté en contacto con los otros tres. Se muestra a continuación como hacerlo.
  6. 6. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE Segundo paso: Formular las siguientes CUATRO PREGUNTAS 1. ¿Qué me marcó, que rescato, que me atraviesa del ambiente donde me crié? 2. ¿En qué actividad me han dicho que soy muy buena/o y me destaco? 3. ¿Cómo me gano la vida? ¿A que me dedico para vivir? 4. ¿Qué es aquello que me apasiona hacer en la vida y me atrapa?
  7. 7. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE 1. ¿Qué me marcó, que rescato, que me atraviesa del ambiente donde me crié?
  8. 8. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE 2. ¿En qué actividad me han dicho que soy muy buena/o y me destaco?
  9. 9. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE 3. ¿Cómo me gano la vida? ¿A que me dedico para vivir?
  10. 10. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE 4. ¿Qué es aquello que me apasiona hacer en la vida y me atrapa?
  11. 11. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE De esta forma deberían quedar armadas las cuatro preguntas en sus respectivos círculos.
  12. 12. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE De todos modos cada una/o de nosotr@s deberá ahondar , buscar y responder las preguntas lo más honesta y sinceramente posible, para solo así poder hallar las respuestas correctas y encontrar EL PROPÓSITO de nuestras vidas.
  13. 13. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE
  14. 14. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE
  15. 15. MEDICINA INTEGRATIVA SANTA FE Ojalá esta técnica adaptada, sirva para que intentemos encontrar nuestro propósito en la vida. Es muy importante que lo busquemos y más aún encontrarlo, pues es allí en donde estará lo que permitirá lograr la tan necesaria y preciada transcendencia a este período, momento, tiempo de nuestras existencias al cual llamamos “vida”. Namasté. Prof. Dr. Luis del Rio Diez

