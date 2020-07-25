Successfully reported this slideshow.
HB TILE GROUT
Typical problems with conventional cementitious grout  Grout cracks  Discolored Grout  Efflorescence  High water absor...
Epoxy grout is made from two different resins mixed with a filler, making it very waterproof and bettered suited to harshe...
• Vitrified tile • Ceramic tile • Glass Mosaic Tiles • Granite • Marble • Metal tiles • Engineered Stones • Precast Terraz...
Recommended Applications  Interior and covered exterior tile floor  Wall joints of all types of ceramic tile  For Insti...
 Initial Setting Time : 3 to 4 hrs.  Compressive Strength after 7 days: 5000 – 7000 psi  Service Setting Time: 60 Hrs. ...
Solution- Developing grove in “V” shape with tile cutter etc. Filling grooves with Tobslak HB Tile grouts Challenges – Til...
DAMPNESS (Causes)–  Poor Quality of Construction Material.  Old bathroom pipes Damaged seals around baths and showers. ...
DEFECTS CAUSED BY DAMPNESS  It makes the plaster weak  It may cause bleaching and flaking of paint due to formation of c...
A typical wall First coat 1 x Tbyrosil primer @ .250 kg/ m2 with spray/ brush on plaster removed surface, removal of plast...
TOBSLAK MATERIAL DETAILS TbyrosiL + Tobust Grout  Water based  Protect concrete, brick, mortar and masonry from the dama...
Tobust Grout - Characteristics Mineral based waterproofing Ready to use, fast working Sulphate-resistant Water Vapour Diff...
TBYROFEST - Characteristics Fast setting Increases bonding with the substrate Protective barrier against drying out for re...
For more details, write us at ccin@tobslak.com
Tobslak epoxy tile grout
  HB TILE GROUT
  2. 2. Typical problems with conventional cementitious grout  Grout cracks  Discolored Grout  Efflorescence  High water absorbent  Turns yellow over period  Require maintenance sealing  Causes leakage/regular dampness
  3. 3. Epoxy grout is made from two different resins mixed with a filler, making it very waterproof and bettered suited to harsher cleaning products. Epoxy thin sets offer greater bond strength and chemical resistance than cementitious grouts. Although it has plenty of benefits, note that epoxy grout is more difficult to work with than regular grout. It also tends to look like plastic, which some homeowners don't like. Regular grout is very easy to shape in outside corners where tile wraps around a wall, curb or shower niche. It is harder to achieve the same effect with epoxy grout, since it takes a little longer to set up in the grout joint. Epoxy grout contains epoxy resin, hardener and pigments that make the joints dense, mechanically stable, more water- resistant and resistant to chemicals. It is considered to be the most durable of all types. It is a great choice for areas with high moisture levels like bathrooms and kitchens. According to customers’ reviews epoxy grout is hard to beat as it does not stain, It is resistant to temperature changes and mechanical damage. Cementitious Grout  Cement grout which is made from a cementitious powder mix  Regular cement grout is not waterproof,  it can absorb water when wet and stain easily.  Regular grout is very easy to shape in outside corners where the tile wraps around a wall Cementitious VS Epoxy Grout Epoxy Grout –Tobslak HB Tile Grout  Epoxy grout is made from epoxy resins and a filler powder.  Epoxy grout is extremely durable and almost completely stain proof.  Suited to harsher cleaning products  Epoxy thin sets offer greater bond strength and chemical resistance than cementitious grouts.  Epoxy grout is more difficult to work with than regular grout and tends to look like plastic  Water and shock resistant.  Epoxy grout sets quicker than regular grout so smaller mix is required and less time to work with that mix as opposed to regular grout
  4. 4. • Vitrified tile • Ceramic tile • Glass Mosaic Tiles • Granite • Marble • Metal tiles • Engineered Stones • Precast Terrazzo tiles Suitable for Substrates
  5. 5. Recommended Applications  Interior and covered exterior tile floor  Wall joints of all types of ceramic tile  For Institutional and commercial kitchens  Wet areas like swimming pools, sauna, water bodies  Wash rooms
  6. 6.  Initial Setting Time : 3 to 4 hrs.  Compressive Strength after 7 days: 5000 – 7000 psi  Service Setting Time: 60 Hrs. : 72 Hrs.  Sag in Vertical Joints : No changes observed  Bond strength : >1000 psi (at 6.87 Mpa)  Tensile Strength after 7 days : 2000 – 2500 psi (at 6.87 Mpa) As per CENELEC /ANSI A 118.3 Technical Data
  10. 10. Solution- Developing grove in “V” shape with tile cutter etc. Filling grooves with Tobslak HB Tile grouts Challenges – Tile edges may get damaged / tile breakage may also take place Time taking No improvement if line leaking
  11. 11. DAMPNESS (Causes)–  Poor Quality of Construction Material.  Old bathroom pipes Damaged seals around baths and showers.  Corroded water pipes that are inside the walls.  Old bathroom pipes.  Plumbing for central heating, kitchens and bathrooms.  Moisture entrapped during construction.  Defective orientation of building.  Drain ability of soil.  Rain water falling on external walls, parapets also causes dampness  Inadequate roof slopes or defective junction between roof slab and parapet wall may cause dampness  Presence of gutter near the building will store the rain water and subsequently this water will create dampness in the external walls.  Sub standard plumbing fitting can also be a source of dampness.
  12. 12. DEFECTS CAUSED BY DAMPNESS  It makes the plaster weak  It may cause bleaching and flaking of paint due to formation of colored patches  It causes corrosion of metals  It promotes growth of termites  Dampness causes efflorescence of bricks, tiles of stones  Deterioration to electrical fittings  Cracks in structure Finally deteriorating structural strength
  17. 17. A typical wall First coat 1 x Tbyrosil primer @ .250 kg/ m2 with spray/ brush on plaster removed surface, removal of plaster will be in our scope. Then application of Fist coat of Tobust Grout with broom or normal brush @1.6kg/ m2 Plastering of waterproof surface Painting of wall TOBSLAK SYSTEM SUGGESTION
  18. 18. TOBSLAK MATERIAL DETAILS TbyrosiL + Tobust Grout  Water based  Protect concrete, brick, mortar and masonry from the damaging effects of water intrusion.  Can be sprayed or apply with brush onto horizontal or vertical surfaces. Improves surface strength.  Suitable for outdoor or indoor and enclosed  Gives protection to reinforcing steel from corrosion.  Suppresses capillary water absorption.  Strengthens the substrate and increases chemical resistance.  Deep protection against the effect of moisture from behind. TBYROSIL reacts with moisture and travels as far as water will carry it into the concrete matrix. Depending on porosity of concrete, humidity and water pressure, TBYROSIL will penetrate many inches into concrete over time & seals the structure up to water impermeable. applications, offers low odor and low volatile organic compounds (VOC’s) TBYROSIL AREA OF SCOPE: Concrete, block or brick walls and driveways, including exposed aggregate. Concrete surface made from concrete, brick, mortar, tile, terra-cotta, plaster, stone, and limestone. As a primer in many Tobslak waterproofing system.
  19. 19. Tobust Grout - Characteristics Mineral based waterproofing Ready to use, fast working Sulphate-resistant Water Vapour Diffusion open Chemical Resistant Factory made / Quality Controlled Areas of Application Cellar waterproofing from inside and outside Sunken Area Horizontal roof (Flat & Inclined) Drinking Water Reservoirs, Swimming pools, etc. Waterproofing Walls Negative side waterproofing
  20. 20. TBYROFEST - Characteristics Fast setting Increases bonding with the substrate Protective barrier against drying out for render work on highly absorbent substrates Solvent free synthetic resin sealant Most effective for crack filling High tensile and flexural strength High compressive strength screed should be laid over waterproofed surface as per design specification .
  For more details, write us at ccin@tobslak.com

×