  1. 1. Tủ nhựa đựng quần áo 4 cánh 1 hộc TNL4.1
  2. 2. Sản phẩm Tủ nhựa đựng quần áo 4 cánh 1 hộc TNL4.1 mang lại cho quý khách lựa chọn khá rộng rãi khi chứa đựng đồ đạc. 1. Kết cấu của tủ nhựa quần áo 4 cánh TNL4.1:
  3. 3.  Mẫu tủ nhựa đựng quần áo 4 cánh TNL4.1 có thiết kế khá cơ bản gồm 2 khoang chứa tạo ra từ 2 cặp cánh.  Phần phía dưới là ngăn kéo hoặc cánh nhỏ khác tùy theo yêu cầu của quý khách.
  4. 4.  Ngoài ra chiếc tủ nhựa đựng quần áo người lớn này còn có thêm 1 hộc ở ngoài cùng để đặt tạm các loại đồ lặt vặt. 2. Chất liệu của tủ nhựa quần áo 4 cánh TNL4.1:  Chất liệu chính của tủ nhựa quần áo nhiều ngăn TNL4.1 là nhựa Đài Loan cao cấp.  Có nhiều màu sắc cho quý khách lựa chọn như đen – trắng, xanh – trắng, đơn sắc…
  5. 5. 3. Bài trí tủ nhựa quần áo 4 cánh TNL4.1 như nào?  Có thể đặt chiếc tủ nhựa đựng quần áo có khóa này ở góc trong căn phòng ngủ nhà bạn.  Nên đặt thêm các loại sáp thơm vào trong chiếc tủ quần áo có ngăn kéo để giữ hương thơm quyến rũ. Sản phẩm Tủ nhựa đựng quần áo người lớn 4 cánh(buồng) 1 hộc TNL4.1 được bảo hành 5 năm tại Tủ Nhựa Rẻ Đẹp. Để đặt mua vui lòng inbox fanpage Tủ Nhựa Rẻ Đẹp hoặc hotline 094.1900.779 để được trợ giúp.

