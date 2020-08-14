Successfully reported this slideshow.
Sản phẩm Tủ nhựa cho trẻ em đựng đồ TTE03 sẽ là kho chứa đồ đạc linh tinh hữu hiệu dành cho bé yêu khi có quá nhiều đồ đạc cần cất giữ.

  1. 1. TỦ NHỰA QUẦN ÁO CHO BÉ 2 CÁNH 3 NGĂN KÉO TTE03
  2. 2. Sản phẩm Tủ nhựa quần áo cho bé 2 cánh 3 ngăn kéo TTE03 mang đến cho quý phụ huynh trải nghiệm tuyệt vời khi nuôi dạy cục cưng của mình. 1. Kết cấu của tủ nhựa quần áo cho bé TTE03:
  3. 3.  Chiếc tủ nhựa quần áo cho bé TTE03 vẫn có thiết kế khá đơn giản với 2 cánh nhỏ tạo thành 1 khoang chứa quần áo chính.  Ngoài ra còn 2 ngăn kéo ở phía dưới những cánh đó để chứa các đồ ít dùng hơn.  4 hộc ở giữa để các loại đồ trang trí hoặc thường xuyên sử dụng.  Bên cạnh đó, chiếc tủ nhựa quần áo có ngăn kéo này còn có thêm 3 ô đựng các đồ khác phía bên phải.  Kích cỡ của sản phẩm này là 100×125(cm)
  4. 4. 2. Chất liệu của tủ nhựa quần áo cho bé TTE03:  Chất liệu chính của tủ nhựa quần áo nhiều ngăn TTE03 là nhựa Đài Loan cao cấp, an toàn với da trẻ em.  Có nhiều màu sắc cho quý khách lựa chọn như xanh – trắng, hồng – trắng kèm thêm sticker dán ngộ nghĩnh.
  5. 5. 3. Bài trí tủ nhựa quần áo cho bé TTE03 như nào?  Có thể đặt chiếc tủ nhựa cho bé TTE03 ở vị trí góc căn phòng cạnh chiếc tủ nhựa quần áo người lớn cho đẹp mắt.  Nếu bé đã đi học có thể mua kèm combo giường ngủ và bàn học nhựa để tạo sự hài hòa cho căn phòng. Sản phẩm Tủ nhựa quần áo cho bé 2 cánh 3 ngăn kéo TTE03 được bảo hành 5 năm tại Tủ Nhựa Rẻ Đẹp. Để đặt mua vui lòng inbox fanpage Tủ Nhựa Rẻ Đẹp hoặc hotline 094.1900.779 để được trợ giúp.

