  1. 1. MÃ TNL3.9 TỦ NHỰA ĐỰNG QUẦN ÁO 3 CÁNH(BUỒNG) IN 3D HÌNH HOA BẠC
  2. 2. Sản phẩm Tủ nhựa đựng quần áo 3 cánh(buồng) in 3D hình hoa TNL3.9 chắc chắn sẽ mang lại không gian tươi mới cho không gian phòng ngủ nhà bạn. 1.Kết cấu của tủ nhựa quần áo in 3D TNL3.9:
  3. 3.  Vẫn giữ những kết cấu cơ bản của các mẫu tủ nhựa đựng quần áo 3 cánh khác, chiếc tủ nhựa quần áo in 3D TNL3.9 vẫn gồm có 2 cánh tạo thành 1 khoang to và 1 cánh bé là khoang bé chứa các loại quần áo.  Kích thước của mẫu tủ nhựa đựng quần áo nhiều ngăn này vẫn là 185x125x48(cm).  Ngoài ra tương tự như mẫu tủ nhựa quần áo TNL3.5, chiếc tủ quần áo bằng nhựa có khóa này cũng có thêm 2 ngăn kéo nhỏ ở góc dưới cánh nhỏ. 2. Chất liệu của tủ nhựa đựng quần áo in 3D TNL3.9:  Chất liệu chính của tủ nhựa đựng quần áo có ngăn kéo này là nhựa Đài Loan cao cấp.  Điểm khác biệt so với những mẫu nhựa thông thường là chiếc tủ này được phủ bên ngoài một hình bông hoa trông khá rực rỡ. 3. Bài trí tủ nhựa đựng quần áo in 3D TNL3.9 như nào?  Có thể đặt chiếc tủ nhựa quần áo người lớn 3D TNL3.9 ở vị trí góc căn phòng.  Nên thường xuyên lau chùi mặt ngoài để giữ hình hoa luôn sặc sỡ. Sản phẩm Tủ nhựa đựng quần áo 3 cánh(buồng) in 3D hình hoa TNL3.9 được bảo hành 5 năm tại Tủ Nhựa Rẻ Đẹp. Để đặt mua vui lòng inbox fanpage Tủ Nhựa Rẻ Đẹp hoặc hotline 094.1900.779 để được trợ giúp.

