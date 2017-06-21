ĐÈN CẦU HOA SEN – NÉT ĐẸP TRUYỀN THỐNG VIỆT Hoa sen- loài quốc hoa mang trong mình những giá trị truyền thống. Bất chấp nh...
Hình ảnh bóng đèn cầu hoa sen TK Lighting Bóng đèn với màu trắng tinh khôi, mang trong nó sự giản dị mà thoáng nhìn thôi t...
Hình ảnh cột đèn với bóng cầu hoa sen trên một tuyến đường ở Hà Nội 2. Cùng đèn cầu sân vườn hoa sen TK Lighting lưu giữ n...
- Cấp cách điện: Class II - Cấp chịu va đập: 6J - Công suất lớn nhất: 70W - Đèn cầu hoa sen sử dụng được cho các loại bóng...
Chiếu sáng xanh TK Lighting

  1. 1. ĐÈN CẦU HOA SEN – NÉT ĐẸP TRUYỀN THỐNG VIỆT Hoa sen- loài quốc hoa mang trong mình những giá trị truyền thống. Bất chấp những đổi thay, có lẽ chưa bao giờ vị trí của loài hoa này bị mất đi hay phai nhòa trong lòng mỗi người dân Việt. Trân trọng những giá trị truyền thống, nắm bắt nhịp sống hiện tại, TK Lighting tự hào giới thiệu đến quý khách hàng dòng sản phẩm đèn cầu hoa sen – cảm hứng đến từ loài hoa quý. Nhịp sống hối hả không ngừng, cùng với đó là nhu cầu chiếu sáng ngày một tăng cao. Các loại bóng chiếu sáng theo thời gian cũng trở nên vô cùng đa dạng cả về chủng loại, mẫu mã và chất lượng nhằm đáp ứng nhu cầu ngày càng cao của xã hội. Vậy chăng, đèn cầu hoa sen có điều gì đặc biệt để nhận được sự ưa chuộng lâu dài đến vậy? Xem thêm: Đèn sân vườn nữ hoàng - đẳng cấp hoàng gia Còn 7 ngày vàng để mua đèn sân vườn với giá rẻ nhất thị trường Đèn cầu hoa sen - gía trị bền vững với thời gian Mang hình dáng mô phỏng một bông sen cúp mình e thẹn, gợi cho người ta cảm giác về một bóng hình xưa cũ. Hay chăng khiến ta liên tưởng đến hình ảnh người phụ nữ Việt, duyên dáng, giản đơn, bình dị mà sáng ngời khí chất. Có lẽ chính bởi những cảm nhận đẹp mà loại đèn cầu sân vườn hoa sen này mang lại đã giúp nó bền bỉ cùng với thời gian, để luôn là một trong những lựa chọn hàng đầu trong danh sách các lựa chọn về đèn chiếu sáng. Nếu bạn mong muốn một khu vườn với đầy đủ sự hiện đại cần thiết nhưng vẫn lưu giữ được hơi thở truyền thống thì những chiếc cột đèn với cầu hoa sen sẽ là một lựa chọn hoàn hảo. Cảm giác trở về sau một ngày mệt mỏi, thả bước trong khu vườn nhà hay đi dạo nơi công viên, bắt gặp thứ ánh sáng dịu dàng tỏa ra từ bông sen trắng, bình yên và nhẹ nhàng đến nhường nào.
  2. 2. Hình ảnh bóng đèn cầu hoa sen TK Lighting Bóng đèn với màu trắng tinh khôi, mang trong nó sự giản dị mà thoáng nhìn thôi ta sẽ thấy có phần đơn điệu. Nhưng nếu đặt mình trong bối cảnh khuôn viên, sân vườn kết hợp với những chiếc cột đèn thì bạn sẽ bất ngờ vì loại cầu hoa sen này không hề đơn điệu chút nào ngược lại lại rất thu hút. Mềm mại, giản đơn nhưng không mất đi vẻ thu hút của riêng mình.
  3. 3. Hình ảnh cột đèn với bóng cầu hoa sen trên một tuyến đường ở Hà Nội 2. Cùng đèn cầu sân vườn hoa sen TK Lighting lưu giữ nét truyền thống TK Lighting là doanh nghiệp chuyên cung cấp các giải pháp chiếu sáng đồng bộ và toàn diện cho đa dạng các không gian như khu đô thị, khu nghỉ dưỡng, công viên, sân vườn, bảo tàng, danh lam thắng cảnh... đèn cầu hoa sen luôn là một trong những loại bóng chủ lực mà Công ty không ngừng quan tâm, cải tiến. Hoa sen vẫn là loại đèn cầu được các chủ đầu tư, các đơn vị thi công lắp đặt hay hộ gia đình ưa chuộng bởi nét đẹp truyền thống cùng những đặc tính không thể phủ nhận của nó: Kính đèn làm bằng nhựa PC, đế đèn được làm bằng nhôm đúc. - Cấp bảo vệ chống bụi, nước: IP54
  4. 4. - Cấp cách điện: Class II - Cấp chịu va đập: 6J - Công suất lớn nhất: 70W - Đèn cầu hoa sen sử dụng được cho các loại bóng đèn có công suất khác nhau: Compcat 26w-36w, cao áp thuỷ ngân trực tiếp… - Đèn lắp trên đầu cột Ø60, ngập sâu 70mm. Đèn cầu hoa sen do TK Lighting sản xuất và phân phối cho các cá nhân, tập thể có nhu cầu trong và ngoài nước. Bỏ qua các khâu trung gian, chúng tôi cung cấp sản phẩm này đến tay bạn với giá thành cạnh tranh, bồi hoàn 100% nếu sản phẩm bị lỗi, cùng với đó là dịch vụ hỗ trợ kỹ thuật và quá trình thanh khoản tiện lợi. Liên hệ ngay tới TK Lighting để nhận được tư vấn: CÔNG TY CP THƯƠNG MẠI VÀ THIẾT BỊ CHIẾU SÁNG TK LIGHTING Văn phòng giao dịch: số 14 ngõ 1043 Giải Phóng, Hoàng Mai, Hà Nội. Nhà máy sản xuất: Khu Công Nghiệp Quất Động - Thường Tín - TP Hà Nội. Điện thoại : 0436 425 199 Hotline : 0904 192 888 / 0948 908 333 Nguồn : Chiếu sáng xanh – TK Lighting

