Choosing a Programming Language November 2017 http://bit.ly/program-language 1
Instructor TJ Stalcup Lead DC Mentor @Thinkful API Evangelist @WealthEngine
About you What's your name? What brought you here today? What is your programming experience? http://bit.ly/program-langua...
About Thinkful Thinkful helps people become developers or data scientists through 1-on-1 mentorship and project-based learning
What is programming? writing instructions for the computer problem-solvingproblem-solving http://bit.ly/html-crash-courseh...
Learning how to code Solve problems in a structured way and then write instructions for the computer to perform Concepts o...
Does it matter? The ﬁrst language you learn matters, but not in the way you think. Pick the one that's easiest for you Pol...
How do developers choose? Objective Popularity Accessibility Job Prospects Longevity http://bit.ly/html-crash-coursehttp:/...
Objectives Frontend Backend Full-stack Data & Analytics Software/Gaming/Mobile http://bit.ly/html-crash-coursehttp://bit.l...
Objectives - Frontend, Backend, Full-stack Client (sends requests) Frontend Developer Manages what user sees Server (sends...
Data & Databases Database Admins Data Scientists Data Analysts Objectives - Data & Analytics http://bit.ly/program-languag...
Software Engineer Game Developer iOS Developer Android Developer Mobile Developer Objectives - Software / Gaming / Mobile ...
Popularity & Accessibility Community size. Number of Libraries & Frameworks Documentation Intuitive Syntax Focus on how to...
Objective-C & Swift DC Job Market - 0.3% Objective - iOS Dev. Age - 33 years old Difﬁculty - 4/5 & 3/5 Daily SO Questions ...
Objective-C & Swift http://bit.ly/program-language @interface Person : NSObject @property (readonly) NSString *firstName; ...
Scala DC Job Market - 0.7% Objective - Backend Age - 13 years old Difﬁculty - 4/5 Daily SO Questions - 70 http://bit.ly/pr...
Scala http://bit.ly/program-language println(1) // 1 println(1 + 1) // 2 println("Hello!") // Hello! println("Hello," + " ...
Visual Basic DC Job Market - 1.2% Objective - Backend/Software Age - 19 years old Difﬁculty - 2/5 Daily SO Questions - 45 ...
Visual Basic http://bit.ly/program-language Console.Write("Press any key to continue...") Console.ReadKey(true) 19
PHP DC Job Market - 3.2% Objective - Backend Age - 22 years old Difﬁculty - 2/5 Daily SO Questions - 565 http://bit.ly/pro...
PHP http://bit.ly/program-language <?php echo "My first PHP script!"; ?> 21
Ruby DC Job Market - 3.8% Objective - Backend/Software Age - 22 years old Difﬁculty - 3/5 Daily SO Questions - 53 http://b...
Ruby http://bit.ly/program-language # Output "I love Ruby" say = "I love Ruby" puts say # Output "I *LOVE* RUBY" say['love...
C# DC Job Market - 10.1% Objective - Backend/Software/Game Age - 17 years old Difﬁculty - 3/5 Daily SO Questions - 600 htt...
C# http://bit.ly/program-language using System; class Hello { static void Main() { Console.WriteLine("Hello, World"); } } ...
Python DC Job Market - 11.8% Objective - Backend/Software/Data Age - 26 years old Difﬁculty - 2/5 Daily SO Questions - 868...
Python http://bit.ly/program-language # For loop on a list numbers = [2, 4, 6, 8] product = 1 for number in numbers: produ...
Java DC Job Market - 14% Objective - Backend/Software/Android Age - 22 years old Difﬁculty - 3/5 Daily SO Questions - 804 ...
Java http://bit.ly/program-language /* HelloWorld.java */ public class HelloWorld { public static void main(String[] args)...
JavaScript DC Job Market - 18.5% Objective - Full-stack/Mobile/Gaming Age - 21 years old Difﬁculty - 2/5 Daily SO Question...
31
JavaScript http://bit.ly/program-language var text = 'Hello World'; console.log(text); 32
Real developers use Google... a lot http://bit.ly/program-language 33
Ways to keep learning 34
Ways to keep learning
92%92% job-placement rate + job guarantee Link for the third party audit jobs report: https://www.thinkful.com/bootcamp-jo...
Our students receive unprecedented support Learning Mentor Career MentorProgram Manager Local Community You 37
Mentorship enables ﬂexible learning Learn anywhere, anytime, & at your own pace You don't have to quitYou don't have to qu...
Thinkful Two-Week Trial Talk to one of us and email benjy@thinkful.combenjy@thinkful.com to learn more Two-week Free Cours...
×