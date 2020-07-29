military may start moving towards launching Òeets of tiny satellites

Companies are shifting away from traditional large satellites towards small satellites. cubesats in LEO have been increasingly used in space since

the 1990s. In recent years, advances in camera technology and computer miniaturization have allowed companies to do optical imaging or radar

observations using smaller and smaller satellites. This has led to the present day, where companies ranging from OneWeb to SpaceX and Planet have been deploying large Òeets of satellites (Òeets that could eventually include thousands of individual satellites) for applications ranging from telecommunications to Earth observation.