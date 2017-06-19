Home Automation Market Opportunities, Development and Forecast to 2025

The Insight Partners added new research report “Home Automation Market to 2025 - Global Analysis and Forecasts by Products, Networking” to its database.

Worldwide Home Automation can be termed as controlling of home appliances automatically and remotely through intelligent terminals. With the increasing awareness of protection and security from theft and energy saving the market for Worldwide Home Automation is poised to increase. The Worldwide Home Automation includes switching off/on the air conditioning, dimming the light, automatic home appliances, managing cameras and entry gates etc. The main area of focus is residential, and commercial. Change in lifestyle of people, increasing security concern, and concern for energy efficient solutions are important driving factors of home automation.

The growing trend of using smartphones has led to increase in the use of Worldwide Home Automation and improving internet connectivity is also one of the major reason for the market growth. The high technology adoption and awareness among people in North America is one of the major reason for its dominance in the market followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The rules and regulations for conservation of energy by the European government is accelerating the market for Worldwide Home Automation in Europe. The increasing awareness among people for security, energy saving and concern towards the environment has boosted the market and consumer demands.

