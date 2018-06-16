Redaccion juridica tiffany

Successfully reported this slideshow.
TIFFANY QUERALEZ C.I: 20.471.021 SAIA D
 Es el estudio de carácter científico que los juristas realizan a cerca del derecho, ya sea con propósito puramente teóri...
 Es la ciencia que estudia y analiza el pensamiento correcto, sus leyes y principios en relación con el Derecho como orde...
 Proporcionar principios y procesos correctos del pensamiento en relación al ordenamiento legal y su vinculación Abogado ...
 Toda ciencia y todo hombre necesitan del conocimiento de la lógica, sea esta natural, científica y en nuestro caso juríd...
 Es la ciencia jurídica que estudia los elementos del derecho u ordenamiento jurídico existente en toda organización soci...
 Es el análisis y la determinación de los elementos básicos que conforman el derecho, entendido este como ordenamiento ju...
FIN
LOGICA JURIDICA, TEORIA DEL DERECHO Y DOCTRINA JURIDICA

