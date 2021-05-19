Successfully reported this slideshow.
May. 19, 2021

Estrategias de evaluacion de los medios tic (1)

Estrategias de evaluacion de los medios tic (1)

Estrategias de evaluacion de los medios tic (1)

  1. 1. Guion de contenidos Estrategias de evaluación de los medios TIC: ventajas y limitaciones Estrategia de evaluación 1, Autoevaluación por los productores: Esta estrategia de evaluación de las TIC se caracteriza por ser efectuada por los propios creadores de esta. Ya sea de forma planificada o no, consciente o inconscientemente, siempre se realiza. Es procesual y comienza desde la creación del guion y las decisiones que tomamos sobre este. Antes de dar por concluido un apartado este ha de ser revisado en busca de errores para su corrección inmediata. • Ventajas: o Ventaja 1 Las críticas son más fáciles de asumir puesto que vienen de los mismos creadores. o Ventaja 2 La autoevaluación propicia el autoperfeccionamiento, creando así la necesidad de mejora constante de los productos. o Ventaja 3 Los datos obtenidos se pueden usar para una corrección inmediata o Ventaja 3 No es necesario tener terminado el producto para empezar a evaluar. o Ventaja 3 No es necesaria la intervención de personas ajenas a la producción del programa
  2. 2. o Ventaja 3 Puede tener dificultad de localización o Ventaja 4 Tiene bajos costes económicos. • Limitaciones o Limitación 1 El equipo puede estar inmerso en el trabajo y no ser capaz de ser objetivos y realizar críticas o mejoras en el trabajo. o Limitación 2 La formación de los miembros del trabajo puede influir en la correcta mejora del producto o Limitación 3 Se puede no profundizar en los elementos a causa de no ser sistemáticos. o Limitación 4 Los receptores del programa no pueden participar en este proceso de evaluación. Estrategia de evaluación 2 Juicio de expertos: Es otra de las estrategias que suele utilizarse para la evaluación de las TIC • Ventajas: o Ventaja 1 Buena calidad de respuestas. o Ventaja 2 Se pueden analizar distintas dimensiones.
  3. 3. o Ventaja 3 Se puede realizar sin tener el producto terminado • Limitaciones o Limitación 1 La calidad de los expertos determina. o Limitación 2 Se necesita la opinión da varios expertos. o Limitación 3 Las modificaciones pueden no ser introducidas inmediatamente. o Limitación 4 Hay que encontrar expertos y que estén disponibles. o Limitación 5 Concepto de experto. Estrategia de evaluación 3 Evaluación “por” y “desde” los usuarios: Esta estrategia está efectuada, como dice su nombre, por y desde los usuarios, es la más significativa puesto que está relacionada directamente con los receptores del producto. • Ventajas: o Ventaja 1 Los medios TIC son evaluados directamente por los destinatarios o Ventaja 2 Posible contemplación del contexto de utilización. o Ventaja 3 El medio TIC adquiere su verdadero sentido educativo.
  4. 4. • Limitaciones o Limitación 1 Es necesario el producto terminado. o Limitación 2 Los datos no pueden ser introducidos de forma automática. o Limitación 3 Laboriosidad. o Limitación 4 Requiere de tiempo y tiene costes. o Limitación5 Necesita técnicas de investigación evaluativa

