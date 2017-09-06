INSTITUTO POLITÉCNICO NACIONAL ESCUELA SUPERIOR DE COMERCIO Y ADMINISTRACIÓN SANTO TOMÁS Tecnologías de Información y Comu...
LAS PATRONAS
Son un grupo de entre14 y 20 Mujeres, que desde hace 15 años apoyan voluntariamente a centroamericanos, que van colgados e...
Diariamente preparan comida para ayudar a miles de migrantes que pasan por el pueblo Guadalupe-La Patrona, Veracruz.
El alimento es donado por empresas, mercados o gente que las visita, sin embargo, ellas se rotan cada día para cocinar la ...
Ella es Leonila Vázquez Alvízar, la mayor de las Patronas y se siente muy contenta con la labor de este grupo: ayudar al q...
Por su labor en apoyo a los migrantes, “Las Patronas”, fueron ganadoras del Premio Nacional de Derechos Humanos 2013
También ayudan con alimentos y juguetes a niños y personas de escasos recursos o en situación vulnerable.
PARA FINALIZAR…  El grupo de las patronas es una organización social de gran valía por la trascendente labor que realizan...
Bibliografía:  http://www.animalpolitico.com/2013/11/por-esto-las-patronas-son- premio-nacional-de-derechos-humanos-2013/...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Las patronas veracruz

12 views

Published on

Organización Las Patronas

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Las patronas veracruz

  1. 1. INSTITUTO POLITÉCNICO NACIONAL ESCUELA SUPERIOR DE COMERCIO Y ADMINISTRACIÓN SANTO TOMÁS Tecnologías de Información y Comunicación LAS PATRONAS CREADORES JURADO QUINTANA WILLIAMS JAVIER ESCOBEDO PRIETO MIGUEL LUIS SEPTIEMBRE DE 2017.
  2. 2. LAS PATRONAS
  3. 3. Son un grupo de entre14 y 20 Mujeres, que desde hace 15 años apoyan voluntariamente a centroamericanos, que van colgados en el tren “la bestia” a su paso por la comunidad de La Patrona, Municipio de Amatlan de los Reyes, Veracruz y que se dirigen hacia los EEUU en busca de “un mejor futuro” para su familia.
  4. 4. Diariamente preparan comida para ayudar a miles de migrantes que pasan por el pueblo Guadalupe-La Patrona, Veracruz.
  5. 5. El alimento es donado por empresas, mercados o gente que las visita, sin embargo, ellas se rotan cada día para cocinar la comida que entregarán a los migrantes.
  6. 6. Ella es Leonila Vázquez Alvízar, la mayor de las Patronas y se siente muy contenta con la labor de este grupo: ayudar al que más necesita y le satisface la gratitud de los migrantes
  7. 7. Por su labor en apoyo a los migrantes, “Las Patronas”, fueron ganadoras del Premio Nacional de Derechos Humanos 2013
  8. 8. También ayudan con alimentos y juguetes a niños y personas de escasos recursos o en situación vulnerable.
  9. 9. PARA FINALIZAR…  El grupo de las patronas es una organización social de gran valía por la trascendente labor que realizan cada día.  Acciones como estas constituyen un ejemplo a seguir dado el momento sociohistórico que se vive donde cada quien vive los valores a su conveniencia y no se desarrolla profundamente el sentido de empatía y solidaridad.
  10. 10. Bibliografía:  http://www.animalpolitico.com/2013/11/por-esto-las-patronas-son- premio-nacional-de-derechos-humanos-2013/  http://ayuda  http://www.jornada.unam.mx/2007/08/15/index.php?section=espect aculos&article=  http://www.eluniversalveracruz.com.mx/15242.html a08n1esp humanitarialaspatronas.blogspot.mx/  http://www.clarín.com/zona/asistencia- Patronas_0_Bk8OgrEpPQx.html

×