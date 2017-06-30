12.6.2017 Merit Melin/ THL Miten rokotuskattavuus suojaa väestöä Merit Melin Asiantuntijamikrobiologian yksikkö
Laumaimmuniteetti • Laumaimmuniteetti on rokottamiseen liittyvä tärkeä ilmiö, joka perustuu rokotuskattavuuteen. • Rokotta...
Laumaimmuniteetin vaikutus taudin esiintymiseen • Monet tartuntataudit kuten tuhkarokko, sikotauti ja vihurirokko esiintyi...
Hib-rokotusten vaikutus hemofilustautien esiintymiseen 12.6.2017 Merit Melin/ THL 4 Efter: Peltola et al. J Infect Dis. 19...
• Hib-rokotteen käyttöönoton myötä hemofilusinfektioiden määrässä nähtiin merkittävä lasku myös vanhemmissa ikäryhmissä, j...
Minkä rokotteiden osalta laumaimmuniteetti on tärkeä? Tauti rotavirusripuli jäykkäkouristus kurkkumätä hinkuyskä polio hem...
Tauti rotavirusripuli jäykkäkouristus * kurkkumätä hinkuyskä polio * hemofilustaudit * pneumokokkitaudit * tuhkarokko * si...
Rokottamisen suorat ja epäsuorat vaikutukset • Rokottamisen suora vaikutus on immuniteetin muodostuminen ja sitä kautta ta...
Laumaimmuniteetti suojaa heikkoja • Rokottaminen suojaa rokotettua yksilöä taudilta, mutta kaikki eivät voi itse ottaa rok...
Laumaimmuniteetti suojaa rokottamattomia, kun suurin osa on rokotettu 12.6.2017 Merit Melin/ THL 10
Laumaimmuniteettiin ei voi turvautua 12.6.2017 Merit Melin/ THL 11
Laumaimmuniteettiin vaikuttaa taudin tarttuvuus ja rokottamattomien jakautuminen 12.6.2017 Merit Melin/ THL 12
Rokotuskattavuus ja laumaimmuniteetti • Mitä tarttuvampi taudinaiheuttaja on, sitä suuremman osan väestöstä on oltava roko...
Rokotuskattavuuden merkitys laumaimmuniteetin muodostumiselle • Kun suuri osa väestöstä rokotetaan, pystytään vähentämään ...
Tarttuvuus R0 =3, alttiissa väestössä 12.6.2017 Merit Melin/ THL 15
Tarttuvuus R0 =3, täysin rokotetussa väestössä 12.6.2017 Merit Melin/ THL 16
Tarttuvuus R0 =2, osittain rokotetussa väestössä 12.6.2017 Merit Melin/ THL 17 rokotettu rokottamaton sairas ei tartuntaa ...
Tarttuvuus R0 =2, osittain rokotetussa väestössä 12.6.2017 Merit Melin/ THL 18 rokotettu rokottamaton sairas ei tartuntaa ...
Kuinka taudin tarttuvuus vaikuttaa tarvittavaan rokotuskattavuuteen = 1-1/RHH 00 Kuva: Kari Auranen Tarttuvuus R0 =3 ~68% ...
Tuhkarokon tartuttavuus Tuhkarokkoon sairastunut tartuttaa keskimäärin 10, jopa 20 taudille altista henkilöä (R0 >10) 12.6...
Tuhkarokon tartuttavuus Tuhkarokkoon sairastunut tartuttaa keskimäärin 10, jopa 20 taudille altista henkilöä (R0 >10)  La...
Immuunien yksilöiden osuus on pienempi kuin rokotuskattavuus • Todellisuudessa immuunien yksilöiden osuus on aina pienempi...
Immuniteetti ja laumaimmuniteetti eri ikäryhmissä Lähde: Plans-Rubió P. Hum Vaccin Immunother. 2012 Feb;8(2):184-8. 12.6.2...
Rokotuskattavuus, jolla saavutetaan laumaimmuniteetti Tauti R0 Laumaimmuniteetin kynnysarvo Ic Kriittinen rokotuskattavuus...
Korkeakaan rokotuskattavuus ei takaa täydellistä laumasuojaa • Korkeakaan rokotekattavuus ei välttämättä riitä suojaamaan ...
Rokotuskattavuus 95%, rokottamattomat tasaisesti jakautuneet 12.6.2017 Merit Melin/ THL 26
Rokotuskattavuus 95%, rokottamattomat tasaisesti jakautuneet 12.6.2017 Merit Melin/ THL 27
Rokotuskattavuus 95%, rokottamattomat ryppäänä 12.6.2017 Merit Melin/ THL 28
Rokotuskattavuus 95%, rokottamattomat ryppäänä 12.6.2017 Merit Melin/ THL 29
Rokotuskattavuus 95%, rokottamattomat ryppäänä 12.6.2017 Merit Melin/ THL 30
