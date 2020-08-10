Aarno Palotie: The FinnGen Project

Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 Aarno Palotie, M.D., Ph.D.
2 10 – 20 years From Discovery to treatment and prevention
3 Could genetics help?
4
Y O U R T E S T B E D F O R N E X T G E N E R A T I O N R E S E A R C H & I N N O V A T I O N INNOVATIVE STUDY DESIGNS POP...
6 500 000 individuals ~1O % of the population 500 000 individuals Combined genotype and register data National Health Regi...
7 National registers Hospital discharge Hospital procedure Outpatient visit Outpatient procedure Primary care Primary care...
8 Nationwide registries 10/08/2020
9 Data from every healthcare visit over a lifetime
10 The Finnish Biobank Act is Unique • Registration of biobanks, wide consent and protection of participants • Transfer of...
11 EARLY SETTLEMENT • 2000-10 000 years ago • South and Coast LATE SETTLEMENT • 16th century • multiple bottle necks EXPAN...
12 Power of a Genetic Isolate Specific damaging genetic variants become enriched and easy to discover Reconstructing genom...
13 500,000 individuals 10% of the population Existing sample collections: 215,000 Finns 285,000 new sample donors within 6...
14 Public - Private Partnership
15 500 000 individuals ~1O % of the population 500 000 individuals Combined genotype and register data National Health Reg...
16 FinnGen partners
17 314 000 participants, so far 314 000 participants
18 Available new biobank samples and legacy samples (8/2019) 0 50000 100000 150000 200000 250000 300000 350000 Oct 2017 No...
19 FinnGen disease groups of interest (8/2019) Neurology N=3,763 Ophtalmology N=21,869 Pulmonology N=14,902 Gastroenterolo...
20 Registry data currently included Diagnoses Codes: Kela codes Procedures Codes: CPT Diagnoses Codes: ICD 8/9/10 HILMO (I...
21 FinnGen ThermoFisher Axiom custom array Covers coding variation down to .01% frequency and offers complete coverage of ...
22 August 2019 data freeze 181 000 individuals 0 50000 100000 140000 180000 210000 250000 300000 320000 320000 390000 3900...
23 Data release 4 in numbers • 183,694 samples with genotypes • 189,328 samples with phenotypes • 181,821 individuals with...
24 Data freeze 4 • In demo phenotypes: • 124 genome wide significant loci • 20 novel • 16 have has a Finnish enriched lead...
25 Selected phenotypes
26 Data protection PARTICIPATION IS VOLUNTARY AND THE CONSENT CAN BE WITHDRAWN SAMPLES ARE CODED AND FINNGEN CAN NOT IDENT...
27
28 Success with from analyzing first 146,000 participants
29 Examples: New loci discovered based on the Finnish population structure
30
31 Variant enriched in Finland, has a strong effect on disease Also enriched to anchylosing spondylitis and iritis
32
33 Type 2 diabetes TCFL2 CCND2 CDKAL1 FTO 17512 cases, 114083 controls - >30 independent hits = Finnish-enriched low-frequ...
34 Finnish-enriched T2D GWAS hit Missense AKT2:p.Pro50Thr p = 2.4e-8 Published by Manning et al last year From METSIM & T2...
35 Longitudinal analyses
36 E4_DM2_STRICT (T2D) -> DM_NEPHROPATHY
37 DM2_STRICT -> DM_NEPHROPATHY chr3_127730888_G_A (rs187268162) Intronic in gene MGLL • AF: 0.093% • In survival analysis...
38 Partnership with Estonia
TNRC18, novel RNF186 IL23R FCGR2A C1orf106 IL10 MST1 MHC NKX2-3 EMSY UBAC2
40 Sini Kerminen, Matti Pirinen Georgi Hudjashov, Mait Metspalu
6 ESTONIAN GENOME CENTER COMPETENCIES Recruitment – Estonian Biobank Phase 2 16 10638 6098 5611 5729 6089 12596 17675 2108...
42 Global Biobank Network
43 Towards Global Partnership Meta-analysis
44 China Kadoorie Biobank 100k UK Biobank 500k FinnGen 180k Biobank Japan 200k HUNT Study 70k Biobank Meta-analysis Initia...
45 Locus Discovery
46 Asthma Biobank Japan 8,204 cases, 10 loci UK Biobank 26,332 cases, 31 loci Combined 52,194 cases, 52 loci Finngen 12,07...
47 Fine-Mapping
48 Example: MYOC region FinnGen Missense variants in MYOC previously associated to Juvenile Open Angle Galucoma
49 Example: MYOC region UKBB
50 Example: MYOC region MYOC:Q368X FinnGen + UKBB Trans-ethnic fine-mapping pinpoints the
51 rs74315329 in MYOC H7_GLAUCOMA Beta=1.72(0.21) P=2.86x10-16 H7_GLAUCOMA -> H7_GLAUCOMA_OPER Beta=1.13(0.45), P-Survival...
52 ● The power of large genetic isolate ● The power of National Health Records ● The power of global collaborations
AcknowledgementsAcknowledgements
Aarno Palotie: The FinnGen Project

46 views

Published on

Professor Aarno Palotie, FIMM, University of Helsinki, Finland, at Genomics to Healthcare EU side event, 13 Sept 2019, THL, Helsinki

Published in: Health & Medicine
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
Aarno Palotie: The FinnGen Project

