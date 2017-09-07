1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201-33202 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 6 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ชื่อโค...
2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ ผู้จัดทา นางสาวพิมพ์ สุภาษา เลขที่ 10 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเขียนข้อเสนอ...
3 เพื่อที่จะต้องการปรับปรุงคุณภาพอากาศให้มีปริมาณสารฟอร์มาลดีไฮด์น้อยลง โดยใช้ไม้ประดับเข้ามาเป็น ตัวดูดซับสารนี้ โดยใช้ไม...
4 ขั้นตอนและแผนดาเนินงาน ลาดับ ที่ ขั้นตอน สัปดาห์ที่ ผู้รับผิดชอบ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1 1 12 1 3 1 4 1 5 16 17 1 คิดหัว...
5 _________________________________________________________________________ ______________________________________________...
ดูดซับสารฟอร์มาลดีไฮด์ด้วยไม้ประดับ

  1. 1. 1 แบบเสนอโครงร่างโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ รหัสวิชา ง33201-33202 ชื่อวิชา เทคโนโลยีสารสนเทศและการสื่อสาร 6 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ชื่อโครงงาน ดูดซับสารฟอร์มาลดีไฮด์ด้วยไม้ประดับ ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน 1.นางสาวพิมพ์ สุภาษา เลขที่ 10 ชั้น ม.6/8 เลขที่ 10 ชื่ออาจารย์ที่ปรึกษาโครงงาน ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคเรียนที่ 1-2 ปีการศึกษา 2560 โรงเรียนยุพราชวิทยาลัย จังหวัดเชียงใหม่ สานักงานเขตพื้นที่การศึกษามัธยมศึกษาเขต 34
  2. 2. 2 ใบงาน การจัดทาข้อเสนอโครงงานคอมพิวเตอร์ ผู้จัดทา นางสาวพิมพ์ สุภาษา เลขที่ 10 คาชี้แจง ให้ผู้เรียนแต่ละกลุ่มเขียนข้อเสนอโครงงานตามหัวข้อต่อไปนี้ ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาไทย) ดูดซับสารฟอร์มาลดีไฮด์ด้วยไม้ประดับ ชื่อโครงงาน (ภาษาอังกฤษ) Absorbing Formaldehyde by Ornamental plants ประเภทโครงงาน โครงงานเพื่อการศึกษา ชื่อผู้ทาโครงงาน นางสาวพิมพ์ สุภาษา ชื่อที่ปรึกษา ครูเขื่อนทอง มูลวรรณ์ ระยะเวลาดาเนินงาน ภาคการเรียนที่ 1-2 ปีการศึกษา 2560 ที่มาและความสาคัญของโครงงาน ปัจจุบันการทาเล็บกาลังเป็นที่นิยมมากขึ้น และในน้ายาทาเล็บก็มีสารประกอบที่สาคัญชนิดหนึ่ง เรียกว่า สารฟอร์มาลดีไฮด์(formaldehyde) ซึ่งก็คือ สารฟอร์มาลีน(formalin) ในรูปแบบแก๊สอุณหภูมิที่ห้อง ไร้สีและ มีกลิ่นฉุน ระคายเคือง และหากเราได้รับสารนี้เข้าสู่ร่างกายผ่านทางอากาศเป็นเวลานาน อาจทาให้เสี่ยงต่อการ เป็นโรคมะเร็งโพรงจมูกและโรคที่เกี่ยวกับระบบทางเดินหายใจอื่นๆด้วย จึงได้ทาการทดสอบหาว่าไม้ประดับชนิด ใดที่มีประสิทธิภาพในการช่วยลดปริมาณสารฟอร์มาลดีไฮด์ในอากาศได้ดีที่สุด วัตถุประสงค์ 1. เพื่อศึกษาความสามารถในการดูดซับด้วยสารฟอร์มาลดีไฮด์ที่อยู่ในน้ายาทาเล็บของไม้ประดับ ได้แก่ ต้นวาสนา ต้นพลุ ด่าง และต้นเศรษฐีเรือนใน ขอบเขตโครงงาน
  3. 3. 3 เพื่อที่จะต้องการปรับปรุงคุณภาพอากาศให้มีปริมาณสารฟอร์มาลดีไฮด์น้อยลง โดยใช้ไม้ประดับเข้ามาเป็น ตัวดูดซับสารนี้ โดยใช้ไม้ประดับ 3 ชนิด ได้แก่ ต้นวาสนา ต้นพลุด่าง และต้นเศรษฐีเรือนใน หลักการและทฤษฎี วิชาวิทยาศาสตร์ เรื่องการ ดูดซับสารพิษในอากาศของพืชเพื่อนาไปเป็นอาหาร วิชาคณิตศาสตร์ เรื่อง สถิติในการเก็บข้อมูล ต้นไม้ดูดสารพิษได้อย่างไร ธรรมชาติสร้างให้ไม้ประดับเล็กๆมีความสามารถดึงดูดจุลินทรีย์ให้มาอยู่บนหรือรอบๆรากของมัน ซึ่งมี ความสามารถย่อยสลายโครงสร้างอินทรีย์สารที่ซับซ้อนได้ ใบของต้นไม้ยังสามารถดูดซับสารอินทรีย์ที่เป็นแก๊ส และ ย่อยหรือถ่ายโอนของเสียไปยังรากเพื่อใช้เป็นอาหารสาหรับจุลินทรีย์ ด้วยสาเหตุนี้เองทาให้ไม้ประดับ สามารถดูด สารพิษจากอากาศได้ และกระบวนการคายน้าก็เป็นอีกวิธีหนึ่งที่พืชใช้ในการเคลื่อนย้ายสารที่เป็น มลพิษ ไปยัง จุลินทรีย์ที่อยู่รอบๆรากของมัน กระบวนการคายน้ าต้องใช้กระแสความร้อน ทาให้เกิดการ ไหลเวียนของอากาศใน ขณะที่น้าที่ไหลจากรากขึ้นไปยังส่วนต่างๆ ของพืชอย่างรวดเร็ว อากาศจะถูกดึงลงไปสู่ ดินรอบๆราก ก๊าซออกซิเจน และก๊าซไนโตรเจนในอากาศเมื่อถูกดึงไปอยู่ที่ราก ก๊าซไนโตรเจนจะถูกเปลี่ยนไป โดยจุลินทรีย์ไปเป็นไนเตรท กลายเป็นอาหารของพืช และพืชในตระกูลไม้ประดับเป็นพืชที่มีการปรับตัว และ เจริญเติบโตได้ดีในที่ที่มีแสงน้อย และสามารถดูดสารพิษด้วยกรรมวิธีการคายน้าโดยจะทาการดูดก๊าซพิษที่อยู่ รอบๆลงสู่ดินและจุลินทรีย์ที่อยู่รอบๆ ราก จะเป็นตัวเปลี่ยนให้สารพิษเหล่านั้นกลายไปเป็นอาหารของพืช วิธีดาเนินงาน แนวทางการดาเนินงาน เครื่องมือและอุปกรณ์ที่ใช้ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ งบประมาณ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________ __________________________________________________________________ ___________________________________________________________________
  4. 4. 4 ขั้นตอนและแผนดาเนินงาน ลาดับ ที่ ขั้นตอน สัปดาห์ที่ ผู้รับผิดชอบ 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 1 0 1 1 12 1 3 1 4 1 5 16 17 1 คิดหัวข้อโครงงาน 2 ศึกษาและค้นคว้าข้อมูล 3 จัดทาโครงร่างงาน 4 ปฏิบัติการสร้างโครงงาน 5 ปรับปรุงทดสอบ 6 การทาเอกสารรายงาน 7 ประเมินผลงาน 8 นาเสนอโครงงาน ผลที่คาดว่าจะได้รับ (ผลลัพธ์ที่ต้องการให้เกิดขึ้นเมื่อสิ้นสุดการทาโครงงาน) _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ สถานที่ดาเนินการ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ กลุ่มสาระการเรียนรู้ที่เกี่ยวข้อง
  5. 5. 5 _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ แหล่งอ้างอิง (เอกสาร หรือแหล่งข้อมูลต่าง ๆ ที่นามาใช้การทาโครงงาน) _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________ _________________________________________________________________________

