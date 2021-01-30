Written by Amine Rahal

(Originally posted at Forbes.)

If you’re a business owner with a Google My Business (GMB) listing, there are a few steps to take when responding to a crisis. In fact, the search engine giant has listed a few key pieces of advice if your community has been affected by the novel coronavirus and COVID-19. To keep your SEO performance at its best, it’s important that you adopt these recommendations as soon as possible. And if you aren’t optimizing your local search engine optimization (SEO) with GMB, then now’s a good time to get on board.

