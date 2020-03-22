Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. LA ELECTRICIDAD 1 Resoluci�n de conceptos Diana Lopez Perdomo Grado: 10-4 Tecnolog�a Instituci�n Educativa Liceo Departamental
  2. 2. LA ELECTRICIDAD 2 Que es la electricidad: Para poder iniciar este texto apropiadamente sobre algunos terminados relacionados con la electricidad debemos decir, que es la electricidad. La electricidad es un conjunto de fen�menos f�sicos causado por el flujo de cargas el�ctricas, es una forma de energ�a que nos facilita de una manera valorable la vida, para los electrodom�sticos, transporte etc. Corriente continua: La corriente continua se refiere al flujo continuo de carga el�ctrica a trav�s de un conductor entre dos puntos de distinto potencial y carga el�ctrica,que no cambia de sentido con el tiempo. A diferencia de la corriente alterna, en la corriente continua las cargas el�ctricas circulan siempre en la misma direcci�n Corriente alterna:La corriente alterna es aquel tipo de corriente el�ctrica que se caracteriza porque la magnitud y la direcci�n presentan una variaci�n de tipo c�clico. En tanto, la manera en la cual este tipo de corriente oscilar� es en forma senoidal, es decir, una curva que va subiendo y bajando continuamente. Gracias a esta forma de oscilaci�n la corriente alterna logra transmitir la energ�a de manera m�s eficiente. Ahora bien, cabe destacar,que algunas necesidades especiales pueden demandar otro formato como ser cuadrado o triangular. Circuito el�ctrico:Un circuito el�ctrico es un recorrido cerrado cuyo fin es llevar energ�a el�ctrica desde unos elementos que la producen hasta otros elementos que la consumen. Circuito serie: Se llama circuito en serie a un tipo de circuito el�ctrico provisto de un �nico camino para la corriente, que debe alcanzar a todos los bornes o terminales conectados en la red de manera sucesiva, es decir uno detr�s de otro, conectando sus puntos de salida con el de entrada del siguiente
  3. 3. LA ELECTRICIDAD 3 Circuito paralelo: Un circuito paralelo o una conexi�n en paralelo es una conexi�n de (dispositivos el�ctricos como bobinas, generadores, resistencias, condensadores etc.) colocados de una manera tal que tanto los terminales de entrada o bornes de cada uno, como sus terminales de salida, coincidan entre s�. Circuito mixto: Es una combinaci�n de elementos tanto en serie como en paralelos. Transporte de la corriente el�ctrica: Este se encarga de transportar, como dice su nombre, la corriente el�ctrica generada en las centrales el�ctricas a trav�s de largas distancias. Est� constituida tanto por el elemento conductor, usualmente cables de acero, cobre o aluminio, como por sus elementos de soporte, las torres de alta tensi�n. Este proceso se hace posible gracias a las torres de trasmisi�n. Intensidad: Este t�rmino se refiere a la carga el�ctrica que es trasportada por medio del conductor. Si la intensidad permanece constante, utilizando incrementos finitos de tiempo. Si por el contrario la intensidad es variable la f�rmula anterior nos dar� el valor de la intensidad media en el intervalo de tiempo considerado. La unidad de intensidad de corriente en el Sistema internacional de unidades es el amperio. Fuerza: Con este t�rmino tambi�n se habla de cargas el�ctricas, esta teor�a fue creada gracias a Coulomb, que intentaba mejorar la br�jula de los marinos experimentando con cargas el�ctricas. Coloc� una esfera peque�a cargada en la barra de una balanza y luego, a diferente distancia, otra esfera igualmente cargada. Midi� la fuerza entre ellas, fij�ndose en el �ngulo en que la barra giraba.
  4. 4. LA ELECTRICIDAD 4 Resistencia: es toda oposici�n que encuentra la corriente a su paso por un circuito el�ctrico cerrado, atenuando o frenando el libre flujo de circulaci�n de las cargas el�ctricas o electrones. Cualquier dispositivo o consumidor conectado a un circuito el�ctrico representa en s� una carga, resistencia u obst�culo para la circulaci�n de la corriente el�ctrica. Mientras m�s peque�a sea la resistencia mas orden habr� a la circular en el circuito. Potencia: Es la proporci�n por unidad de tiempo, o ritmo, con la cual la energ�a el�ctrica es transferida por un circuito el�ctrico. Es decir, la cantidad de energ�a el�ctrica entregada o absorbida por un elemento en un momento determinado. Polea: Una polea es una m�quina simple, un dispositivo mec�nico de tracci�n, que sirve para transmitir una fuerza. Adem�s, formando conjuntos como aparejos o polipastos, sirve para reducir la magnitud de la fuerza necesaria para mover un peso. Motor el�ctrico: El motor el�ctrico es un artefacto que transforma la energ�a el�ctrica en energ�a mec�nica, de manera que puede impulsar el funcionamiento de una m�quina. Esto ocurre por acci�n de los campos magn�ticos que se generan gracias a las bobinas, (aquellos peque�os cilindro con hilo met�lico conductor aislado). Los motores el�ctricos son muy comunes, se pueden encontrar en trenes, m�quinas de procesos industriales y en los relojes el�ctricos; algunos de uso general tienen proporciones estandarizadas, lo que ayuda a mejorar la selecci�n de acuerdo con la potencia que se desea alcanzar para el dispositivo en el que se incluir�. Pi��n: Un pi��n puede ser, en este sentido, una pieza que forma parte de un engranaje o de otro sistema de transmisi�n. Esta pieza es una rueda, por lo general dentada, que gira de manera solidaria con otra m�s grande.
  5. 5. LA ELECTRICIDAD 5 Entre las bicicletas, pueden encontrarse veh�culos con pi��n libre (que posibilita el giro libre de un eje en una direcci�n y su engranaje en el sentido opuesto) o con pi��n fijo (los pedales no dejan de moverse mientras la bicicleta avanza, lo que impide cambios de marcha.

