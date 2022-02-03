Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 3

Travel aboard The Sequoia

Feb. 03, 2022
0 likes 54 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

Travel

SAIL THE CORAL TRIANGLE
FROM KOMODO NATIONAL PARK TO RAJA AMPAT IN INDONESIA..With Sequoia, East meets West with modern, custom-made amenities, melded with Indonesian tropical island beauty. You will be able to enjoy this remote island wonderland in complete comfort.

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Market-Brian Solis)
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick
10 Tips for WeChat
10 Tips for WeChat
Chris Baker

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Paris, My Sweet: A Year in the City of Light (and Dark Chocolate) Amy Thomas
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is Going to Be Great: An Underfunded and Overexposed European Grand Tour Rachel Shukert
(4/5)
Free
Traveling While Married Mary-Lou Weisman
(3.5/5)
Free
Around the World in 80 Dinners Bill Jamison
(4/5)
Free
Londoners: The Days and Nights of London Now--As Told by Those Who Love It, Hate It, Live It, Left It, and Long for It Craig Taylor
(4/5)
Free
Off the Beaten Page: The Best Trips for Lit Lovers, Book Clubs, and Girls on Getaways Terri Peterson Smith
(3/5)
Free
As the Romans Do: The Delights, Dramas, And Daily Diversio Alan Epstein
(4/5)
Free
Someone Else's Garden: A Novel Dipika Rai
(4/5)
Free
Spirit of Place: Letters and Essays on Travel Lawrence Durrell
(0/5)
Free
Wildwood: A Journey Through Trees Roger Deakin
(4/5)
Free
We'll Always Have Paris: Sex and Love in the City of Light John Baxter
(3.5/5)
Free
All Roads Lead to Austen: A Year-long Journey with Jane Amy Smith
(4/5)
Free
Learning to Bow: An American Teacher in a Japanese School Bruce Feiler
(4.5/5)
Free
Summers in Supino: Becoming Italian Maria Coletta McLean
(3.5/5)
Free
Seek: Reports from the Edges of America & Beyond Denis Johnson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Space Between Us: A Novel Thrity Umrigar
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
On Trails: An Exploration Robert Moor
(4/5)
Free
What I Was Doing While You Were Breeding: A Memoir Kristin Newman
(4/5)
Free
Take More Vacations: How to Search Better, Book Cheaper, and Travel the World Scott Keyes
(4/5)
Free
A Year in Provence Peter Mayle
(4/5)
Free
Chesapeake Requiem: A Year with the Watermen of Vanishing Tangier Island Earl Swift
(4.5/5)
Free
Savage Harvest: A Tale of Cannibals, Colonialism and Michael Rockefeller's Tragic Quest for Primitive Art Carl Hoffman
(4/5)
Free
Life in a Medieval City Frances Gies
(4.5/5)
Free
Holidays in Hell: In Which Our Intrepid Reporter Travels to the World's Worst Places and Asks, 'What's Funny About This' P. J. O'Rourke
(4.5/5)
Free
Tales of a Female Nomad: Living at Large in the World Rita Golden Gelman
(4.5/5)
Free
River Horse: A Voyage Across America William Heat-Moon
(4/5)
Free
Over the Edge of the World Laurence Bergreen
(4/5)
Free
The Indifferent Stars Above: The Harrowing Saga of the Donner Party Daniel James Brown
(4.5/5)
Free
Lands of Lost Borders: A Journey of the Silk Road Kate Harris
(4/5)
Free
The Songlines Bruce Chatwin
(4/5)
Free
World Travel: An Irreverent Guide Anthony Bourdain
(4/5)
Free
Parisians: An Adventure History of Paris Graham Robb
(3/5)
Free

Travel aboard The Sequoia

  1. 1. Looking for a smaller vessel for just your nearest and dearest to enjoy? Always dreamt of escaping to Indonesia to take in the thousands of green isles and lush white sand beaches? Check out Sequoia which ticks all of these boxes, and more! Named after the giant Sequoia tree, one of the oldest living organisms on earth, this handcrafted yacht was designed as an heirloom vessel for generations of families to enjoy. Completed in 2017, Sequoia is a modern take on the classic wooden yacht. Using traditional, Indonesian Bugis boat construction, the hull and super structure are comprised of Ironwood and Teak. The interior fittings and mechanical components are integrated into a state of the art American engine room and electrical power systems. Custom designed light fixtures illuminate the night sky and the underwater lighting allow you to see some of the magic below. With Sequoia, East meets West with modern, custom-made amenities, melded with Indonesian tropical island beauty. You will be able to enjoy this remote island wonderland in complete comfort.
  2. 2. On the upper deck, a 360 degree view from the sky deck awaits, offering unobstructed views of the most pristine oceans in the world. Inside, the Great Room has been designed for intimate gatherings with loved ones to dine, laugh, and plan tomorrow’s excursions. While the Master and Guest Suites offer classic Indonesian styling alongside luxury finishings. Escape to the Coral Triangle region of Indonesia and see the very best that this region of the world has to offer. Two tenders are ready and waiting to take you into deserted islands, or excellent dive sites, reserved all for you without the mass crowds! Come and sail away on a whole new way to spend your vacation with those closest to you.
  3. 3. Please check our website for plenty more photos and pricing info!

×