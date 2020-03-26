Successfully reported this slideshow.
How You Can Help During Coronavirus
Our current situation with the coronavirus is definitely a strange one. Here's a list of ways you can help during this time.

How You Can Help During Coronavirus

  1. 1. How You Can Help During Coronavirus
  2. 2. 1 Social distancing is the best way we can help ensure that our healthcare system doesn’t get overwhelmed by a sudden inﬂux of new patients. By limiting the people we interact with, we limit opportunities for the virus spread. Choose video calls over IRL hangs. Download cocktail recipe apps instead of going out for drinks. Try a new recipe instad of going out to eat. If you have to go outside, practice social distancing by staying 6 feet away from others. Stay Home
  3. 3. 2 Offer Assistance to At-Risk Neighbors 2 The C.D.C. considers the elderly and people with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and lung disease to be at higher risk from the coronavirus. If you’re in a lower-risk group, reach out to your higher-risk neighbors and community members and ask them how you can help, whether by picking up prescriptions and groceries or offering other assistance. Offer Assistance to At-Risk Neighbors
  4. 4. 3 If you’re suddently ﬁnding yourself with more time on your hands - put it to good use by volunteering as a Crisis Text Line counselor. Crisis Text Line is the free, 24/7 text line for people in crisis in the United States. The service is powered by volunteer Crisis Counselors who work remotely. They’ll provide you with free training and you’ll be able to support people who are struggling durign this difficult time. Voluntter Online With Crisis Text Line
  5. 5. 4 Art, creativity, and inspiration will be what help us get through this tough time. But artists and creators who work independently are going to be disproportionately affected by coronavirus and its economic fallout as conferences and events are cancelled. Think about the creators who have made a difference for you and buy something from their online shop or become a supporter on Patreon. They’ll be grateful for the support. Support Artists, Musicians, & Freelancers
  6. 6. 5 As more and more cities are encouraging people to self-distance and avoid public spaces, this could have a devastating effect on small businesses who may not have the cash to weather the storm. Buy a gift card from their website to give them the cash they need to weather the storm. Then you can use it or redeem it in a few months. They’ll be grateful for your support and it’s a great way to pay it forward. Buy Gift Cards
  7. 7. 6 Healthcare professionals are encouraging everybody to stay home and not congregate in public spaces. This is important advice to follow - but it’s going to have a huge impact on independent restaurants, bars, salons, coffee shops, and more. Business owners and part-time employees are going to be hit hard by this. If you order delivery or takeout, consider giving an extra generous tip. If you have appointments with a hairdresser, massage therapist, or anyone else - consider ﬁnding a way to still pay them. Tip Well
  8. 8. 7 Smile at the garbage man. Call your family and give them some company. Check on your friends who work part-time. Only buy what you need. Send long emails to people you love. Help people feel less lonely. Share positive posts on social media. We are all going through this, and we will all get through this. Be Kind

