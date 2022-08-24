TBB_Linked3.pdf

1.
Market Orientation
Multiple domestic and overseas applications to
cater for various scenarios
TBB prides itself on its thoughtfulness
throughout the standardization process. Every
use case is thoroughly considered and
examined. TBB adjusts its systems pertaining
to the differences in the infrastructural systems
across countries, making sure that the
modularization can fit its use cases
perfectly, “no more, no less.”
2.
System Maturity
15 year-tested, industrial grade products
Contrary to infrequent systems, the product
quality of frequently-used systems requires
more than “simply innovation”. Over the past
15 years, TBB had conducted countless
research and run numerous tests to achieve a
high level of operability, durability and safety,
eventually attaining the actual industrial
grade.
3.
Easy Operation
A comprehensive system design enabling
plug-and-play and ensuring easy-to-use
Even some electrical engineers may find it
difficult to install a power supply system
properly. And yet, TBB has made everyone’s
life easier. With devices and parts pre-
installed on a prefixed panel according to the
needs of customers and the space available,
the final product on delivery is literally a plug-
and-play.
4.
Full Digitalization
Digital monitoring panels, supporting remote
controls
For a complex system that powers an entire
vehicle, the digitalization of energy storage
system can streamline the workflows and
enhance power efficiency. Day and night
modes are now available; tracking and
analyzing power consumption data are made
possible. Our power users can “read their
meters” very conveniently.