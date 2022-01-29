Successfully reported this slideshow.
10 Effective Natural Face Pack for Skin in Winter

If you want your skin to be healthy and strong then you can use these effective natural face packs for skin in winter to treat skin problems such as acne, pimple, dry skin, and others you can use these masks. Also, by applying these natural remedies you will not have any side effects.

10 Effective Natural Face Pack for Skin in Winter

  1. 1. 10 Effective Natural Face Pack for Skin in Winter If you want your skin to be healthy and strong then you can use these effective natural face pack for skin in winter to treat skin problem such as acne, pimple, dry skin, and others you can use these masks. Also, by applying these natural remedies you will not have any side effects. If you are using cosmetic products that have damaged your skin, you may contact a skin specialist in Jaipur for treatment.
  2. 2. Natural Face Pack for Healthy Skin 1. Aloe Vera and Rosewater:- It is an ingredient that is used in cosmetic products and medicines. Aloe Vera rejuvenates the skin and makes it fresh all the time. It is used to treat the skin from the damage of the sun, wounds, cuts, and removes the dead cells. It also removes dullness and gives it a fresh glow by rebuilding new skin cells. You can take an Aloe Vera and grind it. Then add rosewater into a paste, mix it well, and apply it on your face for a half-hour, and wash it with normal water. 2. Neem and Lemon It helps to reduce darkness, redness, wrinkles, pimples and contains antibacterial properties that help to keep the skin clean, healthy. Also, it helps to reduce blackheads, whiteheads and shrink the large pores. It is rich in vitamins, fatty acids which help to protect against premature aging and protect it from damage. Take 2-3 tablespoons of neem powder, add 4-5 drops of rosewater and add 1 tablespoon of lemon. Mix it well then apply this face mask for half an hour. Rinse it off with lukewarm water. It will help you in treating acne.
  3. 3. 3. Papaya and Lemon:- It contains lactic acid that helps you to make your skin pulpy and healthy. Papaya also kills harmful bacteria and makes the pores tight. It is rich in Vitamins, citric acid, and has antimicrobial properties which maintain the skin’s overall health. You can mash papaya and add lemon juice, mix it well. Apply the face mask for 10-15 minutes, wash it with normal water. It can protect your skin from damage. 4. Banana and Turmeric It is a rich source of vitamin A and E which hydrates dry skin, moisturizes it, and protects it from free radicals. It helps to nourish oily skin, dryness, and pigmentations. Turmeric has antibacterial properties which help to reduce acne and pimples from the skin. You can mash a half banana and add turmeric powder into it. Mix it well, then wait for 15 minutes, and rinse it with water. 5. Pineapple and Honey It may help you to protect the skin from damage and also reduce scars and dark circles. It contains vitamins, copper, potassium, and manganese which help to keep your skin healthy and young. Pineapple contains high water content which helps to hydrate the skin and add glow to your face. Take 1
  4. 4. tablespoon pineapple, honey. Mix it properly and apply the mask on your face. Leave it for at least 15 minutes and rinse it with water. It will help you to absorb the excess oil from the skin. 6. Lemon and Honey Lemon contains antioxidant properties which help to absorb oil from the skin and remove blackheads. It helps to regenerate new skin cells that make your skin healthy and supple. You can take a half lemon and add 1 tablespoon of honey, mix it well, and apply it on your face for up to 20 minutes. Rinse gently with water and it will help you to tighten the pores on your skin. 7. Multani Mitti and Rose Water It absorbs the excess oil and cleans the skin deeply. Multani Mitti will give you soft and glowing skin and also help you to reduce dark spots, acne, pimples, and it kills harmful bacteria. To make a face pack you can take 3-4 tablespoons of Multani Mitti and add some drops of water to it. Mix it well, apply it to your face for at least 30 minutes, and then wash it off. It will protect you from the harmful effect of UV rays. 8. Besan and Turmeric It has anti-inflammatory properties which help to nourish the skin and remove the dullness from it. Besan absorbs the excess oil and removes the
  5. 5. dead cells from the skin. It also helps to treat burned skin and blemishes. Take one tablespoon of besan, add one tablespoon turmeric, and add water. Mix it well, apply it to your face for at least 20 minutes. Rinse it off your face with fresh water. Anyone can use this face pack for glowing skin at home. 9. Watermelon and Coconut oil It is rich in vitamins and amino acids that help to hydrate the skin and make it damage-free. It makes the skin supple, clear, and healthy. Watermelon also helps you to prevent premature aging and will reduce the size of pores. By applying the watermelon mask twice a week can boost your skin’s glow. Take one tablespoon of watermelon pulp, add one tablespoon of coconut oil, mix it well, and apply it on your face for around 15 minutes. Rinse it off with lukewarm water. It will make your skin supple and also add lots of natural glow to your skin. 10. Honey and Raw milk It is a natural ingredient that protects your skin from damage caused by pollution and UV rays. It helps to treat scars, wounds, acne, and cuts. Take one tablespoon of honey, add two tablespoons of raw milk, and one cotton ball. Mix honey and raw milk with each other, dip a cotton ball in the paste and apply it on your face for at least 15 minutes. Rinse it off with water. Repeat it twice a week to get rid of dry skin.
  6. 6. Summary The benefits of a natural face pack are many, you can use the mask for various skin types and you will see better results after using the herbal face pack for the skin. You will see your skin will become healthy and supple.

