Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 7

10 Common Hair Fall Reasons in Men You Must Know

Jan. 27, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Health & Medicine

Generally, losing 50 to 100 single hairs per day is common in men and it can affect men at any age. The hair fall reasons are:- anemia, stress, heat therapy, chemical treatment, straightening of hair, deficiency of vitamin A and vitamin B. Nowadays, men prefer to cover their baldness with hats or scarves.

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Secret to Superhuman Strength Alison Bechdel
(4/5)
Free
We Need to Hang Out: A Memoir of Making Friends Billy Baker
(3/5)
Free
To Raise a Boy: Classrooms, Locker Rooms, Bedrooms, and the Hidden Struggles of American Boyhood Emma Brown
(3/5)
Free
Happiness Becomes You: A Guide to Changing Your Life for Good Tina Turner
(4/5)
Free
How to Sleep: The New Science-Based Solutions for Sleeping Through the Night Rafael Pelayo
(2/5)
Free
Let's Talk About Hard Things Anna Sale
(4/5)
Free
Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans Michaeleen Doucleff
(4.5/5)
Free
An Anatomy of Pain: How the Body and the Mind Experience and Endure Physical Suffering Abdul-Ghaaliq Lalkhen
(3/5)
Free
The Well-Gardened Mind: The Restorative Power of Nature Sue Stuart-Smith
(3.5/5)
Free
Beyond Coffee: A Sustainable Guide to Nootropics, Adaptogens, and Mushrooms James Beshara
(4/5)
Free
Why We Sleep: Unlocking the Power of Sleep and Dreams Matthew Walker
(4.5/5)
Free
Why Did I Come into This Room?: A Candid Conversation about Aging Joan Lunden
(2.5/5)
Free
The Rabbit Effect: Live Longer, Happier, and Healthier with the Groundbreaking Science of Kindness Kelli Harding
(5/5)
Free
The Little Book of Game Changers: 50 Healthy Habits for Managing Stress & Anxiety Jessica Cording
(4/5)
Free
The Vagina Bible: The Vulva and the Vagina: Separating the Myth from the Medicine Dr. Jen Gunter
(4.5/5)
Free
Super Human: The Bulletproof Plan to Age Backward and Maybe Even Live Forever Dave Asprey
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
10 Rules for Resilience: Mental Toughness for Families Joe De Sena
(5/5)
Free
The Working Parent's Survival Guide: How to Parent Smarter Not Harder Anita Cleare
(0/5)
Free
The Night Lake: A Young Priest Maps the Topography of Grief Liz Tichenor
(5/5)
Free
World War C: Lessons from the Covid-19 Pandemic and How to Prepare for the Next One Sanjay Gupta
(4.5/5)
Free
The First Ten Years: Two Sides of the Same Love Story Joseph Fink
(4.5/5)
Free
Love Lockdown: Dating, Sex, and Marriage in America's Prisons Elizabeth Greenwood
(4.5/5)
Free
Live Your Life: My Story of Loving and Losing Nick Cordero Amanda Kloots
(4.5/5)
Free
The Full Spirit Workout: A 10-Step System to Shed Your Self-Doubt, Strengthen Your Spiritual Core, and Create a Fun & Fulfilling Life Kate Eckman
(4/5)
Free
Sex From Scratch: Making Your Own Relationship Rules Sarah Mirk
(4/5)
Free
Sacred Codes in Times of Crisis: A Channeled Text for Living the Gift of Conscious Co-Creation Naomi Fay
(4/5)
Free
Heartwood: The Art of Living with the End in Mind Barbara Becker
(4.5/5)
Free
Single On Purpose: Redefine Everything. Find Yourself First. John Kim
(4.5/5)
Free
Life Is a 4-Letter Word: Laughing and Learning Through 40 Life Lessons David A. Levy
(4/5)
Free
The Energy Paradox: What to Do When Your Get-Up-and-Go Has Got Up and Gone Steven R. Gundry, MD
(4.5/5)
Free
The Awe Factor: How a Little Bit of Wonder Can Make a Big Difference in Your Life Allen Klein
(4/5)
Free
Permission to Dream Chris Gardner
(4.5/5)
Free

10 Common Hair Fall Reasons in Men You Must Know

  1. 1. 10 Common Hair Fall Reasons in Men You Must Know Generally, losing 50 to 100 single hairs per day is common in men and it can affect men at any age. The hair fall reasons are:- anemia, stress, heat therapy, chemical treatment, straightening of hair, deficiency of vitamin A and vitamin B. Nowadays, men prefer to cover their baldness with hats or scarves. Also, you can consult with the dermatologist regarding a hair transplant in Jaipur.
  2. 2. In this article, you will know about the major reasons for hair fall in males, symptoms of hair fall, prevention of hair fall, treatment of hair fall, and home remedies for hair fall. Top Hair Fall Reasons in Men 1. Stress Stress is temporarily not permanent. It can also occur from job loss, illness, accident, divorce. It impacts the other hormones in the body which can lead to hair fall. You can do yoga, meditation, and workouts to combat stress and anxiety. It is a common hair fall reason in males. 2. Lack of Protein It is a common reason for hair fall. If you will not consume protein then the hair falls gradually increase day by day. Consumption of protein in day-to-day life is important to improve your hair health. 3. Vitamins The deficiency of vitamins in the body is a common cause of hair fall. It can also impact hair growth. The heavy hair fall reasons are due to staying away from food. You can include fruits and vegetables to combat the cause of hair loss. 4. Weight Loss Sudden weight loss can lead to hair fall. If you are not taking a proper diet can cause weight loss, which can trigger hair fall. It is mainly important to take a proper diet that contains nutrients and will help for hair growth. Telogen effluvium and Alopecia areata are the common types of hair loss that are caused due to weight loss.
  3. 3. 5. Smoking Smoking regularly can cause the blood vessels to shrink and block the blood circulation which can reach hair follicles because of toxic chemicals present in the cigarettes so that the important nutrients are unable to reach the body which can lead to hair fall. 6. Hair Styling By using hair styling products such as hair straighteners, the dryer makes the hair dry and damages the hair which ultimately leads to hair fall. 7. Age Day by Day the hair fall increases with the increment in age and the hair color also changes. 8. Shampoo It is important to wash hair regularly and maintain hair care. Therefore, choosing the right shampoo is also important so that it can save your hair from damage and hair fall. 9. Air Pollution Air pollution is also the main reason for hair loss. Also, it premature hair fall and greying of hair. Symptoms of Hair Fall in Men 1. Thinning of hair It is a type of hair fall in men which affects males as their age increases. The loss of hair starts from the hairline of the forehead.
  4. 4. 2. Circular or patchy bald spots on the hair The shape of bald spots are coin-sized, circular, or patchy bald spots on the head, eyebrows, beard and may appear on other body parts. 3. Sudden hair fall Hair fall can cause emotional or physical stress. It usually causes thinning of hair in a short time period without any bald spot but it is temporary. Prevention of Hair fall in Men 1. Shampoo It is important to choose the right shampoo according to your scalp. Washing your hair daily may protect it from hair fall. It will keep your hair clean, healthy, and strong. Use organic shampoo which will protect your hair from damage. 2. Diet You need to include food items in your diet which are rich in Vitamins, Proteins, and Iron. Also, it is important to take a proper and balanced diet. 3. Exercise You can do yoga and meditation for at least 20-30 minutes regularly which will help you to reduce hair fall. 4. Chemical Treatments
  5. 5. Undergoing the hair treatments like coloring, perming, straitening, and drying your hair will damage your hair and scalp. Consult with the styling about alternative treatments like organic hair colors or natural hair remedies. 5. Oiling Doing massage with oil on your scalp may help you to improve blood circulation and nourish the roots. 6. Smoking Smoking is also responsible for causing hair fall, so drop the smoke to save your hair from hair loss and eat healthy fruits and vegetables. Treatment of Hair fall in Men 1. Hair weaves or wigs The treatment of wigs is simple but expensive. It is a treatment where hair weaves is placed in the area of baldness on the scalp. Doctors stick the wigs with glue or clips so that they will be safe and do not lead to allergy problems on your scalp. 2. Surgery It is a procedure used to treat hair loss and it would take 5 to 10 hours for a hair transplant. The surgeon removes the bald skin from the scalp so that the hair-covered scalp can be placed in the bald area. The major side effects of surgery are headaches, swelling, and bleeding. 3. Laser therapy It is also called red light therapy. The treatment of hair is safe and painless.
  6. 6. Home Remedies for Hair fall 1. Amla It is the most preferred ayurvedic ingredient for healthy and strong hair. It contains vitamins, iron, gallic acid, and fatty acids which help in the straightening of hair follicles, greying of hair, and provide blood circulation around the scalp which stimulates hair growth. Take 6-7 tablespoons of amla powder, add 3-4 tablespoons of lime juice and apply it on your scalp. after 1-hour wash it with water. 2. Onion Juice According to research, applying onion juice to your scalp will help you in hair regrowth. 3. Aloe Vera By applying aloe Vera on your scalp at least twice a week will help you to reduce dandruff from your hair. It also helps in unblocking the hair follicles and in the issue of hair fall. 4. Yogurt It is rich in Vitamin and helps in promoting the health of hair follicles and also helps in preventing hair fall. 5. Almond Oil It contains fatty acids, antioxidants, magnesium, and proteins and helps to reduce hair loss.
  7. 7. 6. Sesame Oil It is the popular oil used for hair growth. If you apply it regularly then it may help you from baldness, grey hair, and hair loss. Summary Hair fall in men is common nowadays and some men are looking for a treatment to regrow hair. They should consult and take advice from the hair expert before going for treatment.

×