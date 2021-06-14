Successfully reported this slideshow.
IDENTIDAD DIGITAL Tatiana Ramos
¿QUÉ ES LA IDENTIDAD DIGITAL? • En resumen esto es: La identidad digital es lo que somos para otros en la Red o, mejor dic...
PARA EVITAR LA MARGINACIÓN QUE ESTA FRACTURA CONLLEVA ES NECESARIO QUE LOS CIUDADANOS DESARROLLEN HABILIDADES INFORMACIONA...
¿CÓMO SE CONSTRUYE UNA IDENTIDAD DIGITAL? DE FORMA ACTIVA, SE REALIZA APORTANDO TEXTOS, IMÁGENES Y VÍDEOS A INTERNET, PART...
ACTUALMENTE, LA CAPACIDAD DE ENVIAR Y GESTIONAR DATOS AUMENTA Y EL CONSUMO INFORMATIVO NO SÓLO ES INGENTE EN EMPRESAS Y EN...
