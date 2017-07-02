OBJETO SQLCOMMAND: TEMA: AUTORES: RIOS DUAREZ, CESAR. TAPIA SILVA, EVELINA.
DEFINICION DE OBJETO SQLCOMMAND: Un SqlCommand se utiliza cuando necesitas ejecutar un tipo de sentencia Sql a la base de ...
PROPIEDADES DE SQLCOMMAND: Nombre Descripción ColumnEncryptionSetting Obtiene o establece la configuración del cifrado de ...
MÉTODOS DE SQLCOMMAND: Nombre Descripción BeginExecuteNonQuery() nicia la ejecución asincrónica de la instrucción de Trans...
APRECIACION DE EQUIPO:  El Objeto SqlCommand se utiliza cuando necesitas ejecutar un tipo de sentencia Sql a la base de d...
RECOMENDACIONES:  Utilizamos el Objeto SqlCommand solamente cuando necesitamos ejecutar un tipo de sentencia Sql a la bas...
CONCLUSIONES:  Podemos decir que si solo necesitamos ejecutar un tipo de sentencia Sql a la base de datos hay que utiliza...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Diapositivas de objeto sqlcommand

12 views

Published on

NUESTRAS DIAPOSITIVAS DE OBJETO SQLCOMMAND

Published in: Engineering
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
12
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Diapositivas de objeto sqlcommand

  1. 1. OBJETO SQLCOMMAND: TEMA: AUTORES: RIOS DUAREZ, CESAR. TAPIA SILVA, EVELINA.
  2. 2. DEFINICION DE OBJETO SQLCOMMAND: Un SqlCommand se utiliza cuando necesitas ejecutar un tipo de sentencia Sql a la base de datos (los tipos pueden ser: Delete, Update, Insert o Select). Después de establecer la conexión con la BD, se usa el objeto Command para ejecutar sentencias SQL y devolver los resultados.  OleDbCommand: Datos compatibles con OleDb  OdbcCommand: Datos compatibles con Odbc  SqlCommand: Datos compatibles con SQL Server  OracleCommand: Datos compatibles con Oracle
  3. 3. PROPIEDADES DE SQLCOMMAND: Nombre Descripción ColumnEncryptionSetting Obtiene o establece la configuración del cifrado de columnas para este comando. CommandText Obtiene o establece la instrucción de Transact-SQL, el nombre de tabla o el procedimiento almacenado que se ejecutan en el origen de datos.(Invalida DbCommand.CommandText). CommandTimeout Obtiene o establece el tiempo de espera antes de terminar el intento de ejecutar un comando y generar un error.(Invalida DbCommand.CommandTimeout). CommandType Obtiene o establece un valor que indica cómo se interpreta la propiedad CommandText.(Invalida DbCommand.CommandType). Connection Obtiene o establece la interfaz SqlConnection que usa esta instancia de SqlCommand. Container Obtiene IContainer que contiene Component.(Heredado de Component). DesignTimeVisible Obtiene o establece un valor que indica si el objeto de comando debe estar visible en un control del Diseñador de Windows Forms.(Invalida DbCommand.DesignTimeVisible). Notification Obtiene o establece un valor que especifica el objeto SqlNotificationRequest enlazado a este comando.
  4. 4. MÉTODOS DE SQLCOMMAND: Nombre Descripción BeginExecuteNonQuery() nicia la ejecución asincrónica de la instrucción de Transact-SQL o del procedimiento almacenado que describe SqlCommand. BeginExecuteNonQuery(AsyncCallb ack, Object) Inicia la ejecución asincrónica de la instrucción de Transact-SQL o del procedimiento almacenado que describe SqlCommand, dados un procedimiento de devolución de llamada e información de estado. BeginExecuteReader() Inicia la ejecución asincrónica de la instrucción de Transact-SQL o del procedimiento almacenado que describe SqlCommand y recupera uno o varios conjuntos de resultados del servidor. BeginExecuteReader(AsyncCallback , Object) Inicia la ejecución asincrónica de la instrucción de Transact-SQL o del procedimiento almacenado que describe SqlCommand y recupera uno o varios conjuntos de resultados del servidor, dados un procedimiento de devolución de llamada e información de estado. BeginExecuteReader(AsyncCallback , Object, CommandBehavior) Inicia la ejecución asincrónica de la instrucción de Transact-SQL o del procedimiento almacenado que describe SqlCommand, utilizando uno de los valores de CommandBehavior y recuperando uno o varios conjuntos de resultados del servidor, a partir del procedimiento de devolución de llamada e información de estado dados. BeginExecuteReader(CommandBeh avior) Inicia la ejecución asincrónica de la instrucción de Transact-SQL o del procedimiento almacenado que describe SqlCommand utilizando uno de los valores de CommandBehavior. …,etc.
  5. 5. APRECIACION DE EQUIPO:  El Objeto SqlCommand se utiliza cuando necesitas ejecutar un tipo de sentencia Sql a la base de datos y también el Objeto SqlCommand tiene un conjunto de propiedades y métodos.
  6. 6. RECOMENDACIONES:  Utilizamos el Objeto SqlCommand solamente cuando necesitamos ejecutar un tipo de sentencia Sql a la base de datos.  Si deseamos ejecutar más de un tipo de sentencia Sql a la base de datos es recomendable utilizar SqlDataAdapter.  No podrás utilizar el Objeto SqlCommand cuando necesitas ejecutar más de un tipo de sentencia Sql o si trabajarás en escenarios desconectados.
  7. 7. CONCLUSIONES:  Podemos decir que si solo necesitamos ejecutar un tipo de sentencia Sql a la base de datos hay que utilizar el Objeto SqlCommand.  El Objeto SqlCommand utiliza tipos que pueden ser: Delete, Update, Insert o Select.  Podemos concluir que si no necesitas trabajar en escenarios desconectados y si solo necesitas utilizar un comando a la vez, utiliza un SqlCommand, de lo contrario un SqlDataAdapter.

×