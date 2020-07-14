Successfully reported this slideshow.
PSYCHIATRIC DISORDERS BY TANUSHREE KARMAKAR M PHARM (PHARMACOLOGY) 1ST Year ODD SEMESTER BATCH 2018-2020
TOPICS OF DISCUSSION PHARMACOTHERAPY OF • Anxiety • Obsessive compulsive disorders • Depression • Bipolar disorder • Mania
What are Psychiatric Disorders: • A Psychiatric disorder or mental disorder,or illness, is a behavioral or mental pattern ...
Biological Hypothesis in Mental illness: • Different biological mechanisms may underlie some mental health disorders,relat...
Anxiety • An unpleasant emotion characterized by a general sense of danger,dread and physiological arousal. • A feeling of...
Types and classification: • Generalized anxiety disorders: an ongoing state of excessive anxiety lacking any clear reason ...
Drugs used to treat anxiety • Classification: Benzodiazepines: Diazepam,Oxazepam Barbiturates: Amobarbitol,Pentobarbitol A...
Benzodiazepines • Act selectively on GABA – A receptors ,mediate inhibitory synaptic transmission throughout the CNS . • G...
Barbiturates: Buspirone : • Bind to different interface subunit other than benzodiazepines. • Binding site is close to GAB...
• Drug mostly used: Propanolol • Particularly used to treat some forms of anxiety where physical symptoms such as sweating...
Obsessive compulsive disorder: • OCD is an anxiety disorder characterized by intrusive thoughts that produce uneasiness,ap...
TREATMENT • Cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT). OCD has a cycle: obsessions, anxiety, compulsions, and relief. CBT, a type...
Contd: • SSRIs: serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SRIs) are consistently effective in patients of Obsessive compulsive disord...
DEFINITION: • It is a mental illness characterized by pathological changes in mood,loss of interest,feelings of guilt or l...
TYPES OF DEPRESSION • Primarily categorized as : • Unipolar depression: Mood changes always in the same direction • Bipola...
Amine hypothesis of major depression • Depression appears to be associated with changes in serotonin or norepinephrine sig...
Anti depressant drugs • Categories: Mainly Involves the process to increase the levels of neurotransmitters in the synapse...
BIPOLAR DISORDER • Definition: • Bipolar disorder (BD) (also called Manic Depression or Manic- Depressive Disorder), an un...
Contd: • Subtypes include: • Bipolar I is distinguished by the presence or history of one or more manic episodes or mixed ...
Drug Therapy: • Treatment of bipolar disorder involves 3 therapeutic domains: acute mania, acute depression and maintenanc...
Mania • Mania, also known as manic syndrome, is a state of abnormally elevated arousal, affect, or "a state of heightened ...
Classification:
Anti Manic Drugs: • Focus on reducing hyperactivity,illogical thought and pressured speech as well as improving sleep and ...
