By Tanushree Karmakar M.Pharm Pharmacology 1st Year
INTRODUCTION • The purpose of clinical research provide a more rational approach for the improvement and maintenance of he...
What is ICH? • International conference on Harmonisation (April 1990) • ICH is an initiative that brings altogether regula...
Objectives of ICH • To make recommendations towards achieving greater harmonisation in the interpretation and application ...
Rationale for Harmonisation • Unification of regulatory requirement for new medicinal product • Reduction in cost of dupli...
The ICH Comprises of: • ICH Assembly • ICH Management Committee • Med DRA Management Committee • ICH Secretariat • ICH Coo...
ICH Assembly Adopts decision in particular on matters such as adoption of ICH guidelines ,admission of new members and obs...
Med DRA Management Committee • Responsible for direction of Med DRA ;ICH standardized medical terminology. • The Med DRA m...
ICH Coordinators • Ensure proper distribution ICH documents ,responsible for follow up on actions within their respective ...
Process of Harmonisation •Formal ICH procedure •Q & A procedure •Revision procedure •Maintenance procedure Each harmonisat...
Steps in ICH process: • Consensus building • Initiation of regulatory action • Regulatory consultation and discussion • Ad...
Benefits of ICH Process • More than 50 harmonised guidelines • Streamline R&D process • Rapid access to new medicines • Be...
ICH Guidelines • Four categories of ICH guidelines • Quality guidelines : relating to chemical and pharmaceutical QA • Saf...
Quality Guidelines • Harmonisation achievements in the Quality area include pivotal milestones such as the conduct of stab...
Safety Guidelines • ICH has produced a comprehensive set of safety Guidelines to uncover potential risks like carcinogenic...
Efficacy Guidelines • Concerned with the design, conduct, safety and reporting of clinical trials. It also covers novel ty...
Multi Disciplinary Guidelines • Those are the cross-cutting topics which do not fit uniquely into one of the Quality, Safe...
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION • The purpose of clinical research provide a more rational approach for the improvement and maintenance of healthcare systems and play a vital role and efforts in combating diseases. • The mission of ICH is to promote public health by achieving greater harmonisation through the development of technical guidelines and requirements for pharmaceutical product registration.
  3. 3. What is ICH? • International conference on Harmonisation (April 1990) • ICH is an initiative that brings altogether regulatory authorities and pharmaceutical industry to discuss scientific and technical aspects of pharmaceutical product development and registration which are required to ensure and assess the safety , quality and efficacy of the pharmaceutical products. • Coordinate regulatory activities of the European Union ,Japanese and United States regulatory bodies in consultation with the pharmaceutical trade association to discuss and agree the scientific aspects arising from product registration.
  4. 4. Objectives of ICH • To make recommendations towards achieving greater harmonisation in the interpretation and application of technical guidelines and requirement for pharmaceutical product registration. • To contribute to the protection of public health in the interest of patients from an international perspective. • To facilitate the adoption of new or improved technical research and development approaches which update or replace current practices. • To prevent unnecessary duplication of clinical trials on humans.
  5. 5. Rationale for Harmonisation • Unification of regulatory requirement for new medicinal product • Reduction in cost of duplicating research • Acceleration in medicinal product licensing times • Reduction in medicinal product development cost • Increase of patent protection times • Availability of safe and effective therapies to patients
  6. 6. The ICH Comprises of: • ICH Assembly • ICH Management Committee • Med DRA Management Committee • ICH Secretariat • ICH Coordinators • ICH Working Groups
  7. 7. ICH Assembly Adopts decision in particular on matters such as adoption of ICH guidelines ,admission of new members and observers and the ICH association work plans and budget. ICH Management Committee It is the body that oversees operational aspects of ICH on behalf of all members including administrative and financial matters and oversight of working groups.
  8. 8. Med DRA Management Committee • Responsible for direction of Med DRA ;ICH standardized medical terminology. • The Med DRA management committee has the role of supporting ,managing and facilitating the development , maintenance and dissemination of Med DRA ICH Secretariat • Responsible for day to day management of ICH , coordinating ICH activities as well as providing support to the assembly . • The ICH Secretariat is based in Geneva,Switzerland
  9. 9. ICH Coordinators • Ensure proper distribution ICH documents ,responsible for follow up on actions within their respective organisation within assigned deadlines. ICH Working Groups • Established for each technical topic selected for harmonisation. • Different types of working groups: • Expert working groups • Implementation working groups • Informal working groups • Discussion groups
  10. 10. Process of Harmonisation •Formal ICH procedure •Q & A procedure •Revision procedure •Maintenance procedure Each harmonisation activity is initiated by Concept paper and a business plan.
  11. 11. Steps in ICH process: • Consensus building • Initiation of regulatory action • Regulatory consultation and discussion • Adoption of a tripartite harmonised guideline • Implementation
  12. 12. Benefits of ICH Process • More than 50 harmonised guidelines • Streamline R&D process • Rapid access to new medicines • Benefits for the regulators • Reference and educational material for non- ICH members
  13. 13. ICH Guidelines • Four categories of ICH guidelines • Quality guidelines : relating to chemical and pharmaceutical QA • Safety guidelines : relating to in vitro and in vivo preclinical studies • Efficacy guideline : relating to clinical studies in human subjects • Multidisciplinary guidelines : cross cutting topics
  14. 14. Quality Guidelines • Harmonisation achievements in the Quality area include pivotal milestones such as the conduct of stability studies, defining relevant thresholds for impurities testing and a more flexible approach to pharmaceutical quality based on Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) risk management. • Q1A-Q1F: Stability • Q2: Analytical Validation • Q3A-Q3D: Impurities • Q4A-Q4B: Pharmacopeia • Q5A-Q5E: Quality of Biotechnological Products • Q6A-Q6B: Specifications • Q7: Good Manufacturing Practices • Q8: Pharmaceutical Development • Q9: Quality Risk Management • Q10: Pharmaceutical Quality System • Q11: Development and Manufacture of Drug • Q12: Lifecycle Management
  15. 15. Safety Guidelines • ICH has produced a comprehensive set of safety Guidelines to uncover potential risks like carcinogenicity, genotoxicity and reprotoxicity. • S1A - S1C: Carcinogenicity Studies • S2 : Genotoxicity Studies • S3A - S3B: Toxicokinetics and Pharmacokinetics • S4 :Toxicity Testing • S5: Reproductive Toxicology • S6 :Biotechnological Products • S7A - S7B :Pharmacology Studies • S8: Immunotoxicology Studies • S9 :Nonclinical Evaluation for Anticancer Pharmaceuticals • S10 :Photosafety Evaluation • S11: Nonclinical Paediatric Safety
  16. 16. Efficacy Guidelines • Concerned with the design, conduct, safety and reporting of clinical trials. It also covers novel types of medicines derived from biotechnological processes and the use of pharmacogenetics/genomics techniques to produce better targeted medicines. • E1: Clinical Safety for Drugs used in Long-Term Treatment • E2A - E2F: Pharmacovigilance • E3: Clinical Study Reports • E4 : Dose-Response Studies • E5 : Ethnic Factors • E6: Good Clinical Practice • E7: Clinical Trials in Geriatric Population • E8 : General Considerations for Clinical Trials • E9: Statistical Principles for Clinical Trials • E10: Choice of Control Group in Clinical Trials • E11 - E11A : Clinical Trials in Pediatric Population • E12: Clinical Evaluation by Therapeutic Category • E14: Clinical Evaluation of QT • E15: Definitions in Pharmacogenetics / Pharmacogenomics • E16: Qualification of Genomic Biomarkers • E17: Multi-Regional Clinical Trials • E18 : Genomic Sampling • E19 : Safety Data Collection
  17. 17. Multi Disciplinary Guidelines • Those are the cross-cutting topics which do not fit uniquely into one of the Quality, Safety and Efficacy categories. It includes the ICH medical terminology (MedDRA), the Common Technical Document (CTD) and the development of Electronic Standards for the Transfer of Regulatory Information (ESTRI). • M1: MedDRA Terminology • M2 : Electronic Standards • M3 : Nonclinical Safety Studies • M4 : Common Technical Document • M5 : Data Elements and Standards for Drug Dictionaries • M6 : Gene Therapy • M7 : Mutagenic impurities • M8 : Electronic Common Technical Document (eCTD) • M9: Biopharmaceutics Classification System-based Biowaivers • M10 : Bioanalytical Method Validation • M11 : Clinical electronic Structured Harmonised Protocol

