A1.armijo.tamara.tics

TICS
su clasificación, ventajas y desventajas de tics, características.

  1. 1. Universidadde las FuerzasArmadas ESPE Unidadde Educación a Distancia Nombres y apellidos: Armijo Mora Tamara Lizeth Asignatura: TICS APLICADAS A LA EDUCACIÓN Actividades de aprendizaje Nro. 1 Descripción de la actividad 1. Indique y explique cómo se clasifican las TIC´s, mediante un mapa conceptual con la herramienta en línea Lucidchart. Copiar la imagen de su mapa conceptual en este documento. (https://www.lucidchart.com/ ) 2. Tomando como referencia las TIC´S, llene el siguiente cuadro Características Ventajas Desventajas • Son de carácter innovador y creativo, dan acceso a nuevas formas de comunicación. • Posibilita que grupos de personas se conozcan y lleven a cabo discusiones a través de las redes. • En ocasiones las redes son lentas y dificultan la comunicación o acceso a la información. • Benefician en mayor proporción el área educativa, ya que la hacen más accesible y dinámica. • Permite la comunicación a larga distancia. • Los dispositivos móviles o fijos deben tener una conexión a internet fija o móvil.
  2. 2. Universidadde las FuerzasArmadas ESPE Unidadde Educación a Distancia • Se relacionan con mayor frecuencia con el uso de Internet y de la información. • Es dinámica y variable en el tiempo. • En ocasiones desplaza la comunicación “cara a cara”.. • Tienen mayor influencia y beneficia en mayor proporción al área educativa ya que la hace más accesible y dinámica. • Pone al alcance nuevas herramientas para acceder a la información y canales de comunicación. • En el área educativa puede generar distracciones en los estudiantes. 3. Llene el siguiente cuadro dando 8 ejemplos en donde se aplican las TIC´s: Ejemplos de TIC’s Descripción Administración • Se basa por medio de las computadoras, Internet y comunicaciones, porque ejemplo sería el caso de fabricación de nóminas, transferencia de pagos a los bancos. Empresas • Son aquellas que se llevan a cabo la mayoría de las funciones ya sea en el pago de nómina, depósitos bancarios, o ya sea en el área de fabricación de algún producto ya que la mayoría de los equipos son automatizados. Vida cotidiana • Son empleadas en la búsqueda de información, navegar en la Internet, chatear, escuchar música, redes sociales. Diversión • Le utilizamos en la navegación de Internet, chatear, redes sociales, escuchar música. También la comunicación sería el uso del teléfono celular. Política • Es utilizada en darse a conocer las tomas de decisiones de los partidos y así mismo hacerse propaganda. También podría ser para el conteo de las urnas en jornadas electorales. Guerra • Es indispensable porque la tecnología en la guerra está en la defensa y en el ataque., el radar, las comunicaciones, el Internet, las señales satélites, las computadoras. Investigación médica • Se utiliza para comparar los códigos genéticos de bacterias que permiten identificar la fuente de las enfermedades infecciosas tales como el cólera, Los escáneres corporales • Son rayos electromagnéticos a través del cuerpo de un paciente y unos sensores detectan cuánto absorben los rayos las diferentes partes del cuerpo. 4. Llene el siguiente cuadro de acuerdo a cada uno de los términos explicando con sus propias palabras: TERMINO CARACTERISTICAS VENTAJAS DESVENTAJAS Medio • Se difunde información y responde a un proceso intelectual. • Necesita desanimar para que exista información a comunicar. • Los estímulos, medios y receptores • Generan una posibilidad de abrir el espacio para reunir a las personas en gran grupo para actividades comunes, como pueden ser conferencias, presentaciones grupales, etc. • Hay diversas formas utiliza medios que se consideran los más adecuados y los que probablemente alcancen a la mayoría de la sociedad. • Ser una influencia enorme en el tratado de noticias, por ello todos tienen su línea editorial, y según cual sea enfocarán la noticia de un modo u otro
  3. 3. Universidadde las FuerzasArmadas ESPE Unidadde Educación a Distancia comparten la por la calidad información. • El estímulo y la recepción forman parte de la comunicación. • Constituye canales que existen en cada medio para comunicar y dirigirse a la audiencia. • Es facilidad para el aprendizaje que otras, lo cierto es que para ser inteligente hay que querer serlo. • Aumentan la facilidad de ser inteligente. • Podría ser una herramienta surjan pérdidas de tiempo a cada rato. Por ello, cada persona debe autocensurarse y efectuar una gestión correcta de su tiempo de trabajo y descansos. • El proceso de aprendizaje, al ser a través de una máquina, puede volverse impersonal y frío. Ya no estar en contacto directo con compañeros y docentes. Multimedia • Se Utilizan varios medios comunicativos de manera contemporáneo. • Es modo de diálogo. • Su principal objetivo es mejorar la experiencia comunicativa e informativa. • Se empleada en diversas áreas del desarrollo humano para superar la experiencia común de la comunicación e información. • Se dan presentaciones y cursos. • Se dan Manuales y guías de producto. • Existen en las enciclopedias y archivos documentales. • Hay Juegos y simuladores. • Adicción. Resulta ser motivador, pero un exceso de motivación puede provocar adicción. • Distracción. Los alumnos a veces se dedican a jugar en vez de trabajar. • Ansiedad. La continua interacción ante el ordenador puede provocar ansiedad en los estudiantes. • Suelen tener aprendizajes incompletos y superficiales. Hipermedia • Resulta un establecimiento entre documentos. • Cada unidad de información de punto fijo. • Los punteros con los que viajamos de punto a punto se llaman enlaces. • Brinda un medio de comunicación en el que la información no solo llega a los lectores de forma rápida y través de diversos canales sensoriales. • Ofrece un medio de condimentos para representar información poco o nada estructurada. • Se puede estructurar la información de tal modo que sea útil en sistemas de comunicación con • Analiza el tamaño y la tipología se ha comprobado que entender y utilizar las técnicas de recuperación de la información de un documento puede provocar un gran esfuerzo en el usuario. • La desorientación surge en la incapacidad para controlar la información ya que no posee ningún tipo de esquema de navegación. • Este problema esté ligado al diseño del documento. • Este debe ser divertido, que impresione para que el usuario se quede para que entienda y
  4. 4. Universidadde las FuerzasArmadas ESPE Unidadde Educación a Distancia organización como enciclopedias, manuales o diccionarios. • La información puede recuperarse sin ningún tipo de problemas. • Las ideas pueden ser vinculadas como se quiera. sobre todo que saque de un provecho. Hipertexto • Vincula partes o archivos de texto completos (texto no lineal). • Conectividad. • Digitalidad. • Multisecuencialidad. • Al ser el hipertexto un medio capaz de organizar textos, admite una lectura no lineal, a diferencia de la lectura secuencial empleada en un texto impreso. • Fácil localización de referencias e inclusión de nuevas. • Se puede acceder a la información desde distintos puntos y es posible almacenar y manejar grandes cantidades de información. • El hipertexto no solo está formado por textos sino pueden ser (gráficos, fotografías, sonidos, etc.) • El usuario se desorienta fácilmente con tanta información perdiendo su punto de interés y posición dentro del texto. • Si el usuario no ha desarrollado las competencias adecuadas, se desorienta fácilmente. Al seguir con varias líneas de interés a la vez, tanta información puede desorientar al usuario y perder la pista de su posición dentro del documento. • Se presenta por la dificultad de un usuario en adaptarse a la sobrecarga mental consultas de partes de informaciones diversas.

