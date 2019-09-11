2019年疾管署疫情監測週報(第36週)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
疫情監測週報 Disease Surveillance Weekly Report 2019/9/1－9/7 Week 36 疾病管制署 Taiwan CDC September 10, 2019
Updated: 2016/4/11 2
Summary of Epidemic • Enterovirus：The epidemic is in the peak period. EV71 is still circulating in the community. The risk...
社區合約實驗室腸病毒分離情形 4Updated: 2019/9/8
2016-2019年腸病毒71型趨勢 5Updated: 2019/9/8 新增17例： 分布6區，中區個案為多
腸病毒感染併發重症通報病例趨勢 6Updated: 2019/9/10
新增2例腸病毒感染併發重症病例 7 中部8個月女嬰、4歲男童，於8/19及8/24發病，分別陸續出現發燒、紅疹、 口腔潰瘍、肢體無力、腹痛、嘔吐及肌抽躍等症狀 經檢驗審查確認腸病毒71型併發重症 病況穩定；女嬰已出院，男童住院治療中 7
國際腸病毒疫情 8 資料來源：中國大陸疾控中心、新加坡衛生部、日本國立感染症研究所、泰國衛生部、韓國CDC 、香港衛生防護中心、馬來西亞CDC 累計數 國家 疫情趨勢 2019年 備註 (近一週病例數與往年相比) 截止點 報告數(死亡數) 泰國...
腸病毒小結  近4週社區腸病毒型別以克沙奇A群為多，持續檢出腸病毒71型  腸病毒門急診就診人次較前一週略升4%，上升幅度低於前2週；惟仍高於近5年同期  新增2例腸病毒71型併發重症病例；2019年累計36例，以感染EV71為多(27例...
LARS 流感病毒監視 (實驗室傳染病自動通報系統) Updated: 2019/9/10 10
社區合約實驗室流感病毒分離情形 11Updated: 2019/9/8
2018-2019年流感陽性群聚趨勢-依機構 12
13Updated: 2019/9/10
14 趨勢 國家 2018-2019流感季 活動度 週別 監測值 近期流行型別 澳洲 下降，處高峰 第34週 陽性率：16.5% H3N2 紐西蘭 下降，低於基準值 第35週 陽性率：小於40% H3N2、B 緬甸 下降，處流行期 第35週 陽...
流感小結 近4週社區流感病毒以H1N1 為多(70.9%)，其次為H3N2及B型(各佔14.5%) 開學後，校園流感群聚上升；門急診就診人次較前一週上升4.6%，近期疫情呈 緩升 15
確定病例 同期比較(至9/9)  無新增病例  2019年累計69例：本土病例5例(新北市中和區4例、土城區1例)；境外移入64例 發病年 本土 境外 總計 2015 0 4 4 2016 0 8 8 2017 0 10 10 2018 0...
Updated: 2019/9/10 17  今年累計64例：感染國家為緬甸44例(69%)、泰國10例、馬爾地夫5例、印尼2例，菲律賓、馬來 西亞及印度各1例  本國籍38例，出國目的旅遊19例、商務8例、志工活動7例、探親4例 2019...
確定病例 同期比較(至9/9)  無新增本土病例  新增1例境外移入病例：菲律賓 發病年 本土 境外 總計 2015 9408 201 9609 2016 377 260 637 2017 3 223 226 2018 116 193 30...
19 台南市 登革熱本土病例分布  2019年累計25例，分布8個行政區： 東區10例、中西區4例、南區及安南區 各3例、北區2例，永康區、左鎮區及 新化區各 1例  中西區(開山里)與東區(大同里、泉南 里、東門里)、北區(雙安里)共2個...
20 高雄市 登革熱本土病例分布 2019年累計52例，分布9個行政區： 三民區37例，前鎮區、鳳山區及左營區 各3例、苓雅區2例、鼓山區、路竹區、 旗津區及仁武區各1例 主要流行登革病毒第四型 Updated: 2019/9/10 凱旋里...
2019年登革熱境外移入病例統計 21Updated: 2019/9/9 近一個月(2019/8/11-9/9)確定病例 排序 感染國家 無法分型 第一型 第二型 第三型 第四型 總計 1 菲律賓 12 0 4 9 0 25 2 越南 6 2 ...
國際疫情概況 Updated: 2019/9/10 24
23 屈公病及登革熱小結  今年累計69例屈公病病例，其中5例本土(新北市)；另64例境外移入，感染 國家以緬甸為多(佔69%)  今年累計81例登革熱本土病例，其中高雄市52例、台南市25例、新北市2例、 台北市及桃園市各1例；境外移入病...
國際間旅遊疫情建議等級表 疫情 國家/地區 等級 旅行建議 更新日期 新型A型流感 中國大陸 廣東省、安徽省、福建省、北京市、廣西壯族自治區、江蘇省、湖南省、雲南省、 內蒙古自治區 第二級 警示(Alert) 對當地採取 加強防護 2019年4...
2019年疾管署疫情監測週報(第36週)

#腸病毒 #流感 #屈公病 #登革熱 #TaiwanCDC #Taiwan

2019年疾管署疫情監測週報(第36週)

  1. 1. 疫情監測週報 Disease Surveillance Weekly Report 2019/9/1－9/7 Week 36 疾病管制署 Taiwan CDC September 10, 2019
  2. 2. Updated: 2016/4/11 2
  3. 3. Summary of Epidemic • Enterovirus：The epidemic is in the peak period. EV71 is still circulating in the community. The risk of enterovirus transmission increases slowly. • Influenza：Influenza A/H1N1 is the predominant virus in the community. The influenza activity increases slowly. • Dengue Fever and Chikungunya Fever：There are indigenous clusters in Taiwan, and the vector indices rises, therefore the risk of epidemic increases. Updated: 2016/4/11 3
  4. 4. 社區合約實驗室腸病毒分離情形 4Updated: 2019/9/8
  5. 5. 2016-2019年腸病毒71型趨勢 5Updated: 2019/9/8 新增17例： 分布6區，中區個案為多
  6. 6. 腸病毒感染併發重症通報病例趨勢 6Updated: 2019/9/10
  7. 7. 新增2例腸病毒感染併發重症病例 7 中部8個月女嬰、4歲男童，於8/19及8/24發病，分別陸續出現發燒、紅疹、 口腔潰瘍、肢體無力、腹痛、嘔吐及肌抽躍等症狀 經檢驗審查確認腸病毒71型併發重症 病況穩定；女嬰已出院，男童住院治療中 7
  8. 8. 國際腸病毒疫情 8 資料來源：中國大陸疾控中心、新加坡衛生部、日本國立感染症研究所、泰國衛生部、韓國CDC 、香港衛生防護中心、馬來西亞CDC 累計數 國家 疫情趨勢 2019年 備註 (近一週病例數與往年相比) 截止點 報告數(死亡數) 泰國 持平，處高峰 9/2 46,079(1) 高於2016-18同期 香港 下降，處高峰 8/31 急診就診千分比:2.3 高於2017-18同期 韓國 下降，處流行期 8/31 門診就診千分比21.9 高於2014-18同期 中國大陸 下降，處流行期 8/25 1,421,004(16) 日本 下降，處流行期 9/1 定醫平均報告3.05 高於2018同期 馬來西亞 高於平均值 8/31 41,742(0) 新加坡 低於閾值 8/31 日平均病例數:19 Updated: 2019/9/10
  9. 9. 腸病毒小結  近4週社區腸病毒型別以克沙奇A群為多，持續檢出腸病毒71型  腸病毒門急診就診人次較前一週略升4%，上升幅度低於前2週；惟仍高於近5年同期  新增2例腸病毒71型併發重症病例；2019年累計36例，以感染EV71為多(27例)，其 他分別感染EVD68、克沙奇A6型、A10型(各2例)，克沙奇A9型、B5型及伊科病毒 11型(各1例) 9Updated: 2019/9/10
  10. 10. LARS 流感病毒監視 (實驗室傳染病自動通報系統) Updated: 2019/9/10 10
  11. 11. 社區合約實驗室流感病毒分離情形 11Updated: 2019/9/8
  12. 12. 2018-2019年流感陽性群聚趨勢-依機構 12
  13. 13. 13Updated: 2019/9/10
  14. 14. 14 趨勢 國家 2018-2019流感季 活動度 週別 監測值 近期流行型別 澳洲 下降，處高峰 第34週 陽性率：16.5% H3N2 紐西蘭 下降，低於基準值 第35週 陽性率：小於40% H3N2、B 緬甸 下降，處流行期 第35週 陽性率：61% H1N1 新加坡 下降 第35週 陽性率：24.5% H1N1、B 香港 下降，低於基準值 第35週 陽性率：2.97% H3N2、H1N1 中國大陸 下降，處低水平 第35週 陽性率：南方5.4%、北方0.6% H3N2、B 韓國 下降，低於流行閾值 第35週 門診就診千分比：3.5‰ - 美國 低於基準值 第35週 陽性率：4.4% H3N2 加拿大 下降，低於流行閾值 第34週 陽性率：1.2-1.6% H3N2 國際流感疫情 資料來源：美國CDC 、香港衛生防護中心、韓國CDC、新加坡衛生部、澳洲衛生部、紐西蘭ESR Updated: 2019/9/10
  15. 15. 流感小結 近4週社區流感病毒以H1N1 為多(70.9%)，其次為H3N2及B型(各佔14.5%) 開學後，校園流感群聚上升；門急診就診人次較前一週上升4.6%，近期疫情呈 緩升 15
  16. 16. 確定病例 同期比較(至9/9)  無新增病例  2019年累計69例：本土病例5例(新北市中和區4例、土城區1例)；境外移入64例 發病年 本土 境外 總計 2015 0 4 4 2016 0 8 8 2017 0 10 10 2018 0 4 4 2019 5 64 69 16 屈公病本土及境外移入確定病例發病趨勢 屈公病：9/8-9/9 Updated: 2019/9/10
  17. 17. Updated: 2019/9/10 17  今年累計64例：感染國家為緬甸44例(69%)、泰國10例、馬爾地夫5例、印尼2例，菲律賓、馬來 西亞及印度各1例  本國籍38例，出國目的旅遊19例、商務8例、志工活動7例、探親4例 2019年屈公病境外移入統計 感染國家 4月 5月 7月 8月 9月 總計 緬甸 14 28 2 44 泰國 3 6 1 10 馬爾地夫 3 1 1 5 印尼 1 1 2 印度 1 1 菲律賓 1 1 馬來西亞 1 1 總計 1 6 19 35 3 64 境外移入病例發病月份境外移入病例感染國別及發病趨勢
  18. 18. 確定病例 同期比較(至9/9)  無新增本土病例  新增1例境外移入病例：菲律賓 發病年 本土 境外 總計 2015 9408 201 9609 2016 377 260 637 2017 3 223 226 2018 116 193 309 2019 81 372 453 Updated: 2019/9/10 18 登革熱本土及境外病例通報趨勢 登革熱：9/8-9/9
  19. 19. 19 台南市 登革熱本土病例分布  2019年累計25例，分布8個行政區： 東區10例、中西區4例、南區及安南區 各3例、北區2例，永康區、左鎮區及 新化區各 1例  中西區(開山里)與東區(大同里、泉南 里、東門里)、北區(雙安里)共2個群聚 區監測中  主要流行登革病毒第二型 Updated: 2019/9/10 發病時間 開山里 東門里 泉南里 大同里 安慶里 雙安里 崇成里 東區崇成里個案工作地： 中西區城隍里 安南區
  20. 20. 20 高雄市 登革熱本土病例分布 2019年累計52例，分布9個行政區： 三民區37例，前鎮區、鳳山區及左營區 各3例、苓雅區2例、鼓山區、路竹區、 旗津區及仁武區各1例 主要流行登革病毒第四型 Updated: 2019/9/10 凱旋里 發病時間
  21. 21. 2019年登革熱境外移入病例統計 21Updated: 2019/9/9 近一個月(2019/8/11-9/9)確定病例 排序 感染國家 無法分型 第一型 第二型 第三型 第四型 總計 1 菲律賓 12 0 4 9 0 25 2 越南 6 2 6 0 1 15 3 柬埔寨 6 5 2 0 0 13 總計 34 9 20 12 1 76 2019年累計 排序 感染國家 無法分型 第一型 第二型 第三型 第四型 總計 1 越南 29 12 34 0 5 80 2 印尼 17 10 14 10 22 73 3 菲律賓 25 3 9 27 0 64 總計 132 66 97 49 28 372
  22. 22. 國際疫情概況 Updated: 2019/9/10 24
  23. 23. 23 屈公病及登革熱小結  今年累計69例屈公病病例，其中5例本土(新北市)；另64例境外移入，感染 國家以緬甸為多(佔69%)  今年累計81例登革熱本土病例，其中高雄市52例、台南市25例、新北市2例、 台北市及桃園市各1例；境外移入病例累計372例，近一個月新增個案感染 國家以菲律賓、越南及柬埔寨為多 Updated: 2019/9/10
  24. 24. 國際間旅遊疫情建議等級表 疫情 國家/地區 等級 旅行建議 更新日期 新型A型流感 中國大陸 廣東省、安徽省、福建省、北京市、廣西壯族自治區、江蘇省、湖南省、雲南省、 內蒙古自治區 第二級 警示(Alert) 對當地採取 加強防護 2019年4月5日 中國大陸其他省市，不含港澳 尼泊爾、阿曼 第一級 注意(Watch) 提醒遵守當地的 一般預防措施 2019年5月6日 登革熱 東南亞地區9個國家：印尼、泰國、新加坡、馬來西亞、菲律賓、寮國、越南、柬埔寨、緬甸 南亞地區3個國家：斯里蘭卡、馬爾地夫、印度 第一級 注意(Watch) 提醒遵守當地的 一般預防措施 2019年6月18日 麻疹 亞洲：中國大陸、菲律賓、越南、泰國、印尼、緬甸、印度、哈薩克、以色列、土耳其； 非洲：剛果民主共和國、奈及利亞、幾內亞、馬達加斯加； 歐洲：義大利、羅馬尼亞、烏克蘭、英國、法國、喬治亞、俄羅斯、波蘭、北馬其頓共和國 第一級 注意(Watch) 提醒遵守當地的 一般預防措施 2019年7月17日 中東呼吸症候群冠狀病 毒感染症 (MERS-CoV) 沙烏地阿拉伯 第二級 警示(Alert) 對當地採取 加強防護 2015年6月9日 中東地區通報病例國家： 阿拉伯聯合大公國、約旦、卡達、伊朗、阿曼、科威特 第一級 注意(Watch) 提醒遵守當地的 一般預防措施 2015年9月30日 小兒麻痺症 巴基斯坦、阿富汗、奈及利亞 第一級 注意(Watch) 提醒遵守當地的 一般預防措施 2015年11月30日 茲卡病毒感染症 亞洲7國、美洲21國/屬地、大洋洲3國/屬地、非洲2國 第二級 警示(Alert) 對當地採取 加強防護 2019年8月2日 亞洲5國、美洲28國/屬地、非洲11國、大洋洲10國 第一級 注意(Watch) 提醒遵守當地的 一般預防措施 2019年8月2日 拉薩熱 奈及利亞、貝南共和國 第一級 注意(Watch) 提醒遵守當地的 一般預防措施 2018年2月13日 黃熱病 巴西 第一級 注意(Watch) 提醒遵守當地的 一般預防措施 2017年1月17日 霍亂 葉門、索馬利亞 第一級 注意(Watch) 提醒遵守當地的 一般預防措施 2017年8月15日 白喉 印尼、葉門 第一級 注意(Watch) 提醒遵守當地的 一般預防措施 2017年12月26日 伊波拉病毒感染 剛果民主共和國 第二級 警示(Alert) 對當地採取 加強防護 2018年5月15日 德國麻疹 日本、中國大陸 第一級 注意(Watch) 提醒遵守當地的 一般預防措施 2019年6月19日 屈公病 緬甸 第二級 警示(Alert) 對當地採取 加強防護 2019年8月26日 泰國、印度、馬爾地夫 第一級 注意(Watch) 提醒遵守當地的 一般預防措施 2019年8月26日 24 Updated: 2019/8/26

×