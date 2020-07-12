How to Kale at a Profit In Kenya and elsewhere

Successfully reported this slideshow.
High Profits From Kale Farming How to Get: 1
Grow The Right Variety Step #1 : 2
We have 2 popular kale varieties in Kenya… 1.The a Thousand headed Variety 2.The Collards Southern Georgia Both varieties ...
4 Grow Kale In The Right Environment Step #2 :
5 Kale can grow almost everywhere in Kenya However, there are some environmental conditions your farm must satisfy for you...
Grow Kale During the Right Season Step #3 : 6
 The best time to grow Sukuma wiki/kale is during the dry season.  At this time, kale is in short supply  Scarcity acco...
Use The Right Spacing Within The Plants and The Rows Step #4 : 8
Many experts recommend that you have a spacing of 45cm within the plants X 60cm from one row to another. My experience has...
For that reason, I recommend a spacing of 15-20 cm within the row, and 40 cm from row to row. This Close Spacing is Ideal ...
11 To learn More about Kale farming follow these links:  Kale diseases and how to control them  Yield per acre of kale ...
