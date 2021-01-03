H-Tonk Tack Piano VST VST3 Audio Unit: Tack Piano, Western Saloon Piano and Jangle Honky Tonk. EXS24 and KONTAKT Sample Libraries. H-Tonk is a Tack piano that reproduces the altered version of ordinary upright piano with thumb-tacks on the hammers. Suitable for ragtime, vaudeville and Western saloon music as well as unusual honky-tonk pieces. Available as plugin in VST 32 bit and 64 bit and VST3 64 bit versions for Windows as well as in Audio Unit, VST and VST3 for macOS. Also available in EXS24 and KONTAKT Sample Libraries.