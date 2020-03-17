Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
CMS Proposed Regulations for Civil Penalties for Reporting, Medicare Advantage Plans and MSAs
Mr. Pettingill is immediate past Chairperson for the Liability MSP Advisory committee for National Alliance of MSA Profess...
Hit List for Today 1. Proposed Regs for Civil Penalties for Reporting 2. Provide Accurate Information Directly (PAID) Act ...
1. The rule on civil penalties for failure to report properly is going to wreak havoc on your settlements if you are not p...
The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services CMS = ALL THINGS MEDICARE
Complex
Messy
Slow
Medicare Set-Asides Penalties for Non- compliance with MSP statute
Conditional Payments Medicare Set-Aside P A S T F U T U R E R E P O R T I N G © Synergy Settlement Services Everyone Defen...
• This file is automatically created by the federal government when an individual enrolls into Medicare. • This common wor...
My client was just accepted for SSDI benefits but does not have a Medicare #, does the case have to be reported to Medicar...
• If plaintiff never had a Medicare # = case cannot be reported Key Takeaway
• Information is to be reported for claims related to liability insurance (including self-insurance), no-fault insurance, ...
1. MSA is a plaintiff issue 2. CMS tracking who is a Medicare beni 3. All settlement parties has skin in the game on condi...
Created reporting requirement SECTION 111 OF MMSEA
https://www.cms.gov/Medicare/Coordination-of-Benefits-and-Recovery/Mandatory-Insurer-Reporting-For-Non-Group- Health-Plans...
$1,000.00
• Civil money penalties “(shall) may be subject to a civil money penalty of up to $1,000 for each day of noncompliance wit...
https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/cms-proposes-methods-calculate-civil-monetary- penalties-group-non-group-plans
Notice of Proposed Rule Making
The carriers are rushing to report a case that has not yet officially settled. RESULT: • It puts the case into final deman...
• They tell the BCRC / Medicare there is a settlement that triggers a final demand. This leads to potential debt and Treas...
Besides the reporting, what other Medicare issues should be addressed in the demand? 1. Conditional Payments 2. MSA Issues...
MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS
22,000,000
• This lien information cannot be ascertained from Medicare, BCRC or CMS….as it stands today. Hidden Lien
Impact on your practice PROVIDE ACCURATE INFORMATION DIRECTLY (PAID) ACT
• Bipartisan bill that has been introduced in both the House (H.R. 1375) and Senate (S. 1989). • The bill will bring neede...
• 42 U.S.C. § 1395y(b)(2)(B)(iii) “In order to recover payment made under this subchapter for an item or service, the Unit...
• Avoidance of lawsuits after settlement • Peace of mind for Beneficiary/Plaintiff • Peace of mind for Plaintiff attorney ...
MEDICARE SET-ASIDES
February 19, 2020 MLN Article
5th Version
https://www.cms.gov/Outreach-and-Education/Medicare-Learning-Network- MLN/MLNMattersArticles/Downloads/SE17019.pdf
Does my client have to set up an MSA and use the MSA funds if they have Medicare Advantage Plan will cover all their medic...
1. Plaintiff eligible for Medicare benefits? 2. Is future accident related care a possibility? 3. Does the case fund futur...
• Medicare Expert Case Evaluation • Outcome – MSA waiver – No MSA Letter – MSA analysis Medicare Compliance Program
Learn More Today Call us at (877) 242-0022 or visit synergysettlements.com
CMS Proposed Regulations for Civil Penalties for Reporting, Medicare Advantage Plans and MSAs
CMS Proposed Regulations for Civil Penalties for Reporting, Medicare Advantage Plans and MSAs
CMS Proposed Regulations for Civil Penalties for Reporting, Medicare Advantage Plans and MSAs
CMS Proposed Regulations for Civil Penalties for Reporting, Medicare Advantage Plans and MSAs
CMS Proposed Regulations for Civil Penalties for Reporting, Medicare Advantage Plans and MSAs
CMS Proposed Regulations for Civil Penalties for Reporting, Medicare Advantage Plans and MSAs
CMS Proposed Regulations for Civil Penalties for Reporting, Medicare Advantage Plans and MSAs
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

CMS Proposed Regulations for Civil Penalties for Reporting, Medicare Advantage Plans and MSAs

17 views

Published on

CMS Proposed Regulations

Published in: Law
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

CMS Proposed Regulations for Civil Penalties for Reporting, Medicare Advantage Plans and MSAs

  1. 1. CMS Proposed Regulations for Civil Penalties for Reporting, Medicare Advantage Plans and MSAs
  2. 2. Mr. Pettingill is immediate past Chairperson for the Liability MSP Advisory committee for National Alliance of MSA Professionals. He has handled over 10,000 cases with unique fact patterns and written over 50 articles regarding MSP compliance. He once attempted down hill skiing in Park City, Utah after watching only a YouTube video with no other instruction. B. Josh Pettingill
  3. 3. Hit List for Today 1. Proposed Regs for Civil Penalties for Reporting 2. Provide Accurate Information Directly (PAID) Act & Medicare Advantage Plans 3. Medicare Learning Network: MSA publication 4. Impact on Your Practice 5. Client Questions Q & A – type in your questions in chat box Agenda
  4. 4. 1. The rule on civil penalties for failure to report properly is going to wreak havoc on your settlements if you are not properly prepared at the beginning. 2. The PAID Act is a piece of legislation that can actually be helpful to you. You should consider supporting it. 3. CMS is ramping up the communications with the medical community about Medicare Set-Asides = signal that action is on the horizon. Webinar Takeaways
  5. 5. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services CMS = ALL THINGS MEDICARE
  6. 6. Complex
  7. 7. Messy
  8. 8. Slow
  9. 9. Medicare Set-Asides Penalties for Non- compliance with MSP statute
  10. 10. Conditional Payments Medicare Set-Aside P A S T F U T U R E R E P O R T I N G © Synergy Settlement Services Everyone Defense Plaintiff Obligations Under the MSP Act
  11. 11. • This file is automatically created by the federal government when an individual enrolls into Medicare. • This common working file (CWF) is a tool used by CMS to track national Medicare records for individual beneficiaries enrolled in the program. • Trigger for denial = provider sends bill to Medicare Common Working File
  12. 12. My client was just accepted for SSDI benefits but does not have a Medicare #, does the case have to be reported to Medicare? Client Question
  13. 13. • If plaintiff never had a Medicare # = case cannot be reported Key Takeaway
  14. 14. • Information is to be reported for claims related to liability insurance (including self-insurance), no-fault insurance, and workers’ compensation where the injured party is a Medicare beneficiary and medicals are claimed and/or released or the settlement, judgment, award, or other payment has the effect of releasing medicals. Per 6.5.1 of the NGHP User Guide
  15. 15. 1. MSA is a plaintiff issue 2. CMS tracking who is a Medicare beni 3. All settlement parties has skin in the game on conditional payments 4. Defendant’s job is to report the case under Section 111 reporting requirement Basic Takeaways
  16. 16. Created reporting requirement SECTION 111 OF MMSEA
  17. 17. https://www.cms.gov/Medicare/Coordination-of-Benefits-and-Recovery/Mandatory-Insurer-Reporting-For-Non-Group- Health-Plans/NGHP-Training-Material/Downloads/NGHP-Mandatory-Insurer-Reporting-Overview.pdf
  18. 18. $1,000.00
  19. 19. • Civil money penalties “(shall) may be subject to a civil money penalty of up to $1,000 for each day of noncompliance with respect to each claimant.” • CMS Announces Intent to Issue Notice of Proposed Rulemaking on Section 111 Reporting Penalties • September 2019 / ANPRM
  20. 20. https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/fact-sheets/cms-proposes-methods-calculate-civil-monetary- penalties-group-non-group-plans
  21. 21. Notice of Proposed Rule Making
  22. 22. The carriers are rushing to report a case that has not yet officially settled. RESULT: • It puts the case into final demand stages. • Medicare denies making payments for plaintiff. • California and Florida case examples Problem
  23. 23. • They tell the BCRC / Medicare there is a settlement that triggers a final demand. This leads to potential debt and Treasury issues. • Address MSP in your demand package: It should indicate that carriers and recovery agents that seeking a CPN and not a CPL can disrupt the plaintiff’s Medicare benefits; implications - they will be responsible and will be added to the damage elements of the case. Key Takeaway
  24. 24. Besides the reporting, what other Medicare issues should be addressed in the demand? 1. Conditional Payments 2. MSA Issues, if applicable 3. MSP release language 4. ICD codes Client Question
  25. 25. MEDICARE ADVANTAGE PLANS
  26. 26. 22,000,000
  27. 27. • This lien information cannot be ascertained from Medicare, BCRC or CMS….as it stands today. Hidden Lien
  28. 28. Impact on your practice PROVIDE ACCURATE INFORMATION DIRECTLY (PAID) ACT
  29. 29. • Bipartisan bill that has been introduced in both the House (H.R. 1375) and Senate (S. 1989). • The bill will bring needed transparency to the involvement of private Medicare plans in the Medicare Secondary Payer program. If enacted, the settlement parties will receive information about which MA and Part D plans a beneficiary is enrolled in. • If the PAID Act were enacted, there would be transparency on all aspects of Medicare exposure, whether it be traditional Medicare or a private MA or Part D plan at the time of settlement. PAID Act
  30. 30. • 42 U.S.C. § 1395y(b)(2)(B)(iii) “In order to recover payment made under this subchapter for an item or service, the United States may bring an action against any or all entities that are or were required or responsible … to make payment with respect to the same item or service … under a primary plan. The United States may … collect double damages against any such entity. In addition, the United States may recover under this clause from any entity that has received payment from a primary plan or from the proceeds of a primary plan’s payment to any entity.” • 42 C.F.R. §411.24(g) “CMS has a right of action to recover its payments from any entity, including a beneficiary, provider, supplier, physician, attorney, State agency or private insurer that has received a primary payment.” – Humana v. ParisBlank et al.: Law Firm Sued Directly for $191,000 x2 – case was resolved confidentially during litigation (before Western Heritage was decided – next slide) Medicare Advantage Liens – Liability
  31. 31. • Avoidance of lawsuits after settlement • Peace of mind for Beneficiary/Plaintiff • Peace of mind for Plaintiff attorney that CMS data sent to MAP/Part D will not trigger claim months after settlement • 100% Transparency on all aspects of Medicare exposure at time of settlement • Expedited settlements!!! Key Takeaways
  32. 32. MEDICARE SET-ASIDES
  33. 33. February 19, 2020 MLN Article
  34. 34. 5th Version
  35. 35. https://www.cms.gov/Outreach-and-Education/Medicare-Learning-Network- MLN/MLNMattersArticles/Downloads/SE17019.pdf
  36. 36. Does my client have to set up an MSA and use the MSA funds if they have Medicare Advantage Plan will cover all their medical care? Client Question
  37. 37. 1. Plaintiff eligible for Medicare benefits? 2. Is future accident related care a possibility? 3. Does the case fund future medicals? C: Consult with experts A: Advise the client of MSP implications D: Document the file MSA = Insurance Policy
  38. 38. • Medicare Expert Case Evaluation • Outcome – MSA waiver – No MSA Letter – MSA analysis Medicare Compliance Program
  39. 39. Learn More Today Call us at (877) 242-0022 or visit synergysettlements.com

×