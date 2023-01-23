Successfully reported this slideshow.
Running your IBM i Availability in the Cloud

Jan. 23, 2023
Running your IBM i Availability in the Cloud

Jan. 23, 2023
IBM i in the cloud opens a new world of possibilities for IBM i shops. Taking advantage of the cloud can offer tremendous infrastructure choice and flexibility. Typically, reducing costs, improving service availability or workload flexibility are key considerations. We see more customers considering the cloud as the platform for their IBM Power Systems high availability.

The cloud can offer an optimal environment to run an availability solution. Watch this on-demand webinar to better understand the opportunities and key benefits of cloud to protect the mission critical workloads you run on the IBM i platform.

Hear more about:
• Considerations for your availability environment
• Software licensing designed for the cloud
• Getting up and running in the cloud

Running your IBM i Availability in the Cloud

  1. 1. Running your IBM i Availability in the Cloud Bill Hammond | Director, Product Marketing Dan Simms | Product Management Director
  2. 2. Housekeeping Webinar Audio • Today’s webcast audio is streamed through your computer speakers • If you need technical assistance with the web interface or audio, please reach out to us using the Q&A box Questions Welcome • Submit your questions at any time during the presentation using the Q&A box. If we don't get to your question, we will follow-up via email Recording and slides • This webinar is being recorded. You will receive an email following the webinar with a link to the recording and slides
  3. 3. Today’s Topic • Moving to the Cloud • Same IBM i, different environment • Cloud HA/DR for IBM i Workloads • Migrate While Active • Q & A 3
  4. 4. What’s driving the move to the Cloud • Lower costs • Better collaboration • More flexibility and agility • Increased security • Work from anywhere • Minimal IT infrastructure • Always up-to-date • Backup and disaster recovery • Document access and control • Predictable, budgetary pricing 4
  5. 5. IBM i Cloud Options Public Cloud vs. Private Cloud • Private cloud is a service that is completely controlled by a single organization and not shared with others • Public cloud is a subscription service that is also offered to any and all customers who want similar services. • IBM Power VS • Amazon AWS • Google Managed Service Providers • Delivers services, such as network, application, infrastructure and security, via ongoing and regular support and active administration on customers’ premises, in their MSP’s data center (hosting), or in a third-party data center.
  6. 6. IBM i Migrations – Getting to the Cloud Many reasons for migrating • Leveraging the many Cloud and Managed Hosting options now available for IBM i • Upgrading you Power Systems Hardware • Growing business demands and transaction volumes hitting CPW constraints • Aging Power7 and Power8 hardware limiting overall modernization options Getting there can be a challenge • Justifying investment in this extremely uncertain business environment • Scale and complexity of integration requirements: IBM i impacts everything else! • Managing the burden of migration workloads and risks
  7. 7. Typical migration challenges can incur penalties for missed deadlines and SLAs Downtime Tape not an option Operations cannot tolerate the downtime required by traditional migration methods Tape is too slow and unreliable for migration. Read errors can abort the migration. Limited or no tape availability in Cloud environments Problems after cutover Fallback planning Lack of infrastructure and application testing before cutover leads to late discovery of issues Lack of viable and robust fallback planning lead to extended downtime and unresolved issues Presentation name 7
  8. 8. Impacts of a Failed Migration 8 • British bank TSB fined 48.7 million pounds over botched IT migration • IT upgrade "immediately experienced technical failures and locked millions of its customers out of their accounts” • The regulators found that TSB failed to organize and control the migration adequately, and failed to manage operational risks from its IT outsourcing setup "The failings in this case were widespread and serious which had a real impact on the day-to-day lives of a significant proportion of TSB's customers, including those who were vulnerable,. Mark Steward, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA
  9. 9. Precisely survey of IBM i professionals confirms the risks are real 60% 46% Delayed migrations because of concerns about business disruptions and downtime Spent over 50 hours to plan and execute their last migration. Over one-quarter said their migration took over 100 hours to plan and execute 44% 31% Said migration caused 6+ hours of downtime, while 26% said longer than 13 hours Experienced a serious migration failure. The most common failure was being unable to restart critical applications within the required timeframe 9
  10. 10. Operating in the Cloud Same IBM i, different environment
  11. 11. Cloud Environment Basics Cloud Environments are Virtual Environments • IBM i is running on virtual LPARs (a.k.a. VMs) configured via cloud software consoles provided by the Cloud provider • It is all about the LPAR, not the hardware! • The LPAR will run on different hardware within the cloud • Serial number may change, or Virtual Server Serial Numbers may be in use • Limited access to physical tape devices • Limited access to hardware • IBM i performance fundamentals still matter! • Cloud LPARS must have underlying processor, memory and storage resources to support the application processing requirements 11 SYS 1 LPAR A SYS 2 LPAR B Primary Backup LPAR C
  12. 12. Cloud Environment Basics Software Licensing needs to accommodate cloud operating environments • LPARs are Mobile • Live Partition Mobility Events may occur • Physical Serial numbers will change • Hardware features will change • CPW capacity is the new licensing metric 12 Primary Backup West LPAR C East LPAR A
  13. 13. Logical Replication and Virtual Server Serial Number Support 13 • A Virtual Server Serial Number (VSSN) enables a globally unique serial number for a virtual LPAR. • This LPAR can move across multiple physical serial numbers. • VSSN allows software licensing to be tied to a serial number that is mobile, such as in a cloud or multi- tenant computing environment • Replicate to/from Virtual Servers with Virtual Serial Number for HA and DR! • Virtual Server with Virtual Serial number HardwareSN=AAA111 V1-1111 HardwareSN=CCC111 HardwareSN=BBB222 HardwareSN=DDD222 V0-1111 V0-2222 Site 2 Site 1 Primary Backup Logical Replication V1-2222
  14. 14. Logical Replication and Virtual Server Serial Number Support 14 • LPARs can move across multiple physical serial numbers. HardwareSN=AAA111 V1-1111 HardwareSN=CCC111 HardwareSN=BBB222 HardwareSN=DDD222 V0-2222 Site 2 Site 1 Primary Backup Logical Replication V1-2222 V0-1111
  15. 15. Sync-by-Wire Tape devices rare in the cloud • LPARs are scratch loaded with an OS/TR/Cum level • OS Maintenance is done by the user • Full system restores may or may not be possible • Shipping tape for restore operations is impractical • Start up the scratch installed LPAR and bring everything over though the network! 15
  16. 16. Logical Replication HA/DR Cloud Solutions for IBM i Workloads
  17. 17. Complete Infrastructure Flexibility 17 Technology highlights • Hardware-independent replication technology enables infrastructure choice and flexibility • Mix of IBM i server models • Mix of supported IBM i OS versions • Mix of storage types • Mix of physical, virtual and cloud servers • Mix of network types • Supports Managed Services and Cloud • Ground to Cloud • Cloud to Cloud • Cloud to Ground How it adds value • Assure MIMIX HA gives you the flexibility to replicate between the IBM i environments that work best for you and your budget Virtual LPARs Physical Cloud
  18. 18. Cloud based protection for IBM i and AIX 18 After migration, use an Assure Availability solution from Precisely to protect your new server from downtime and lost data An Assure Availability product is already installed and configured Makes implementation of an HA/DR strategy easy Real-Time Replication Current Server and Storage New Server (Local, Remote or Cloud)
  19. 19. Production DR Possible Topologies 19 Production Production on Premises, DR in the Cloud Live Partition Mobility support for DR in Cloud Cloud to Cloud Switchable Production on Premises, DR in the Cloud Production DR DR Local HA or query system Production DR
  20. 20. Advanced Topologies 20 Cloud to Cloud Active-Active Target Snapshots for Backup Production DR Production Production
  21. 21. Migrate While Active to Cloud for IBM i Workloads
  22. 22. Minimize Migration Risk and Downtime 23 Current and new system run in parallel • All changes are replicated to the new system in real time • Test your new system on current data before making the switch • Users work without interruption Minimal downtime at cutover • A typical 24-hour system upgrade/migration requires only minutes of downtime
  23. 23. Migrate While Active Solution for IBM i 28 Software for near-zero downtime migration of LPARs: • Handles high volume, large size, and high numbers of LPARs • Expert services available to manage the migration process and mitigate risks Covers all your migration needs • Data • Applications • Critical objects Hardware and OS independent • OS versions can be different • Any server to any server • Any storage to any storage • Physical, virtual or cloud Meet all your migration needs with minimal downtime! New Server Current Server From Anywhere To Anywhere Any Hardware Any Storage Physical, Virtual, Cloud Any IBM i OS Version
  24. 24. How Does Migrate While Active Work? 29 Logical Replication HA/DR solution can provide the engine • Comprehensive, real-time replication • Audits verify the integrity of the replicated objects • Straightforward cutover procedures Find migration experts to provide expertise • Sync the System portion • Software installation and configuration • Synchronization monitoring • Verification testing on new system • Final switch to your new system • All scheduled with your staff to ensure a successful migration and cutover window Real-Time Replication Current Server and Storage New Server (Local, Remote or Cloud)
  25. 25. Syncing the System portion of the LPAR 30 Considerations for preparing the system portion of the Cloud LPAR • Initial Cloud LPAR will likely be a scratch OS image • New cloud server must be installed with all required licensed programs with their licenses, and available for use • Start with the identical OS version as production system • After synchronized, OS version can be upgraded • QSECOFR level authority • Normal system access requirements (5250, telnet, iNav, FTP) • Console Access – IPLs of Cloud LPAR will be necessary • Can use Sync-by-wire process or other technique
  26. 26. Syncing the User Portion of the LPAR 31 • Data (libraries, files) • Data areas • Data queues • IFS • MQ / WebSphere • User profiles • Spool files & output queues • Program objects • Controllers, lines and devices • Triggers • Constraints Real-Time Replication Current Server and Storage New Server (Local, Remote or Cloud)
  27. 27. Test the LPAR Presentation name 32 • Connectivity and communications testing — Verify all connected devices and networks are functioning properly. • Security testing — Ensure all security functions are properly configured. • Data integrity testing — Confirm the data is in the same state after the migration as it was before. • Application verification testing (AVT) — Test applications to ensure each functions properly in the new environment and, if required, communicates as expected with other systems. • User acceptance testing (UAT) — This test should be completed after AVT by a select number of users to confirm that access to the system and functionality of the applications perform as expected.
  28. 28. Migration to/in the Cloud 33 Minimizes Downtime • All changes are replicated while users are online and productive • Cutover windows take minutes as opposed to hours of downtime • Flexibility for scheduling cutover window Eliminates Risk • Available migration experts work with you from start to finish • Test the new server and perform test cutovers before the final cutover • In case of unforeseen problems on new server, failback is quick and easy Supports Infrastructure Choice • Hardware, storage and OS independent • Supports physical, virtual, cloud configurations • Custom services available for cross-OS or cross-database migrations
  29. 29. Questions?

