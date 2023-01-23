Running your IBM i Availability in the Cloud

IBM i in the cloud opens a new world of possibilities for IBM i shops. Taking advantage of the cloud can offer tremendous infrastructure choice and flexibility. Typically, reducing costs, improving service availability or workload flexibility are key considerations. We see more customers considering the cloud as the platform for their IBM Power Systems high availability.



The cloud can offer an optimal environment to run an availability solution. Watch this on-demand webinar to better understand the opportunities and key benefits of cloud to protect the mission critical workloads you run on the IBM i platform.



Hear more about:

• Considerations for your availability environment

• Software licensing designed for the cloud

• Getting up and running in the cloud

