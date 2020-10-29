Successfully reported this slideshow.
Leveraging Location Data to Build Consumer Profiles Thomas McKean | Precisely Varun Chugh | Mobilewalla
Housekeeping Webinar Audio • Today's webinar audio is streamed through your computer speakers
World Points of Interest Comprehensive business and non-business points, including a wealth of business and location attri...
World Points of Interest - Consumer Consumer POIs focus on businesses, features and landmarks that serve consumer needs • ...
POI Data is Essential • Know the exact location of a business • Value • Assess natural and adjacent risk Insurance • Under...
Varun Chugh | Mobilewalla Senior Director of Product Management and Analytics
7CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE Industry Trends Driving the Accelerated Use of Data 2020 ...
8CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE Evolution of the customer journey … 2020 - ALL RIGHTS RES...
9 • Consumer Intelligence Solutions • Better understand, model and predict consumer behavior • Acquire, retain and grow cu...
102020 - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE The Mobilewalla Consumer Inte...
112019 - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE • Model thousands of buyer da...
12CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE Segmentation & Advertising • Advertising campaigns attem...
13 Helping a luxury retailer identify who received their digital advertising and if subsequent engagement was positively i...
14 CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE Attribution and Return on Spend • Marketers must optimi...
2020 - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 15 Helping a global technology leader answer the attribution question • The Customer: A global,...
CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE 16 Helping a luxury automotive company drive in-store foot...
172019 - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE Helping A Multinational Retai...
182019 - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE DATA ENRICHMENT Best-in-class...
Location can tell you much more than where somebody is. Analyzing a person’s location also delivers insights into who they are, what they like, and how they spend their time and money. Unlocking that level of detail requires accurate geographic data – and lots of it.

View this on-demand webinar as we discuss and demonstrate how points of interest (POIs) and mobile trace data can be combined to generate actionable insights for B2C marketers and ad agencies.

You will learn how to:
• Leverage location data and POIs to build consumer profiles, create audience segments, and inform ad deployment
• Use mobile trace data and POIs to measure how many consumers were exposed to a specific ad and then subsequently visited to the associated POI
• Analyze location history to build brand affinity and propensity profiles

Published in: Technology
  1. 1. Leveraging Location Data to Build Consumer Profiles Thomas McKean | Precisely Varun Chugh | Mobilewalla
  Housekeeping Webinar Audio • Today's webinar audio is streamed through your computer speakers • If you need technical assistance with the web interface or audio, please reach out to us using the Q&A box Questions Welcome • Submit your questions at any time during the presentation using the Q&A box
  3. 3. World Points of Interest Comprehensive business and non-business points, including a wealth of business and location attributes for analytics, visualization and search capabilities. • Business Locations • Leisure and Tourist Locations • Geographic Features 202+ Million Points of Interest across 175 countries. Includes fully attributed business information classified by: • Precisely POI consumer friendly classification • Standard Industry Codes Globally consistent structure and attribution, with data points updated quarterly/monthly 3
  4. 4. World Points of Interest - Consumer Consumer POIs focus on businesses, features and landmarks that serve consumer needs • Retail and Consumer Service Business Locations • Leisure Hot Spots • Geographic Features and Landmarks 130+ Million Points of Interest across 175 countries. Includes fully attributed business information classified by: • Precisely POI classification codes • Standard Industry Classification (SIC) codes Globally consistent structure and attribution, with data points updated monthly 4
  5. 5. POI Data is Essential • Know the exact location of a business • Value • Assess natural and adjacent risk Insurance • Understand the ownership hierarchy • Parentage • Assess overall risk • Balance portfolio • Proximity Analysis Financial Services Proximity Analysis – What’s nearby? • Restaurants • Transportation • Parks Prop Tech Site selection Analysis • Where’s my competition? • Where are my customers? Who are my customers? • Predict behavior Retail 5
  6. 6. Varun Chugh | Mobilewalla Senior Director of Product Management and Analytics
  7. 7. 7CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE Industry Trends Driving the Accelerated Use of Data 2020 - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED • Increased complexity of customer interactions with brands, and corresponding customer journeys • Vastly increased availability of data along these interactions and journeys • Rapid introduction, and adoption, of technologies that enable ingesting, storing, manipulating and analyzing this data
  8. 8. 8CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE Evolution of the customer journey … 2020 - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 15 years ago, the average consumer typically used 2 touchpoints when buying an item Discover Buy Engage Explore Today, consumers use an average of as many as 6 touchpoints - Marketing Week Shop online View print ad Watch video on mobile Download app Watch You Tube Video Purchase in store Read reviews Facebook Like View YouTube ad Purchase mobile Post reviews Compare/ shop online Blog Purchase through contact center Watch tutorial View banner ad
  9. 9. 9 • Consumer Intelligence Solutions • Better understand, model and predict consumer behavior • Acquire, retain and grow customers and make more informed business decisions • Comprehensive set of products: audience segments, data enrichment, predictive features and modeling • Enterprise level scale: 1.6B devices, 35+ countries, 5 years of history, 25B signals per day 2020 - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE About Mobilewalla
  10. 10. 102020 - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE The Mobilewalla Consumer Intelligence Platform SOLUTIONS DATA INSIGHTS AND FEAUTURES Data Enrichment and Modeling Audience Segments Demographics Behavior Mobility Householding Device Engagement APP Usage Relationship Network Carrier/ Phone PLATFORM PROCESSES Data Cleansing Privacy/ Consent Enterprise Scale Fraud Detection Integrations DATA SOURCES Mobile Apps Geospatial Other Sources
  11. 11. 112019 - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE • Model thousands of buyer data points into any number of specific audiences • Browse, create, download, save and push audiences to a DMP, DSP or social platform of your choosing • Build audiences on selected points of interest or consumer profile characteristics Get the right message to the right prospect at the right time Audience Segmentation
  12. 12. 12CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE Segmentation & Advertising • Advertising campaigns attempt to drive certain actions • Build awareness through brand campaigns • Drive conversion actions through performance campaigns • Predictive analytics is increasingly used to enhance the quality and scale of these response actions • Brands want to reach users who are more likely to act 2020 - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED
  13. 13. 13 Helping a luxury retailer identify who received their digital advertising and if subsequent engagement was positively impacted • The Customer: large, multi-channel, luxury retailer • The Challenge: identifying who was receiving their digital advertising and if advertising spend was impacting online and in-store engagement with these consumers • The Solution: Mobilewalla Data Enrichment, Identity Mapping and Location Visitation Attribution Identifying advertising recipients and attributing online and offline engagement Site visitation uplift 378% Store visitation uplift 140% Uplift in identifying consumers who received the ad 3.7x
  14. 14. 14 CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE Attribution and Return on Spend • Marketers must optimize their marketing spend and understand the ROI • With intense budget pressure it is important for marketers to provide acceptable returns on spend • Marketers can measure the effectiveness of their digital campaigns in driving recipients to either their web presence or brick and mortar locations 2020 - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED IDENTIFY USER ACTIONS THAT CONTRIBUTE TO THE DESIRED OUTCOME
  15. 15. 2020 - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED 15 Helping a global technology leader answer the attribution question • The Customer: A global, consumer technology provider and key player in the smartphone space. • The Challenge: Launch a new mobile device into market and increase share by appealing to a new demographic through the promotion of key new product features. • The Solution: Mobilewalla Location Visitation Attribution and Mobilewalla Custom Audience Segments that were constructed based on propensity analysis Targeting a new buyer segment and increasing the effectiveness of mobile advertising spend Percentage of converters who came from a competitive product Uplift in store visitation as a result of targeted mobile ad 27% 524%
  16. 16. CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE 16 Helping a luxury automotive company drive in-store foot traffic and analyze digital campaign effectiveness • The Customer: a global premium automobile manufacturer • The Challenge: increasing test-drives and sales of their newest car model by attracting the right audiences to their showrooms and dealerships • The Solution: Mobilewalla Custom Audience Segments and Mobilewalla Location Visitation Attribution Targeting custom audiences and measuring offline conversions Increase in total in- store footfall
  17. 17. 172019 - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE Helping A Multinational Retailer Increase Its Competitive Edge • A multinational grocery and retail brand wanted to gain market share by driving foot traffic from its top competitor to its stores. • The study reflected an over 520% visitation uplift from the brand’s customers and over 880% uplift from the competitor’s customers. Helping a Large Global Telco Brand Capture More High Value Customers • A large global telco wanted to target competitor high value customers (HVC) with a campaign related to its latest offering. • The study showed a 350+% visitation uplift which is equivalent to over 20,000 unique visits to its stores during the campaign period. • Received insights that allowed the brand to make more significant connections with its customers through follow up campaigns that included more relevant messaging. Leveraging Competitive Preference
  18. 18. 182019 - ALL RIGHTS RESERVED CONFIDENTIAL INFORMATION - DO NOT REPRODUCE - DO NOT DISTRIBUTE DATA ENRICHMENT Best-in-class demographic and behavioral attributes • Increase acquisition and retention rates through better understanding of customer needs and preferences • Improve internal modeling results through access to additional data sources • Identify the characteristics of high-value customers so you can target similar prospects • Understand competitive preferences and activity With Mobilewalla Data Enrichment you can: BEHAVIORAL DATA Fashion, Auto enthusiasts, Shopper CONNECTIVITY DATA Cellular/Broadband provider, Connection Type, IP address LOCATION DATA Lat-Long, City, DMA Home/Office address, Location-based interests USAGE DATA Apps used, Time of access DEMOGRAPHIC DATA Age, Gender, has kids SYSTEM DATA Device ID, OS, Handset, OS version DEVICE ID xxxxxxxx
