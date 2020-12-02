How to Make Complex Spatial Processing Simple

Many environmental factors can influence business planning and integrating spatial processing and location-based data provides context for better decisions.



Have you ever wished you had drivetime information for your customer data? Needed to understand how far your customers are from fire stations, urgent care centers, coffee shops, or even the gym? Underwriters have struggled with how to use this information for decades.



Together with data science and analytical models, quickly find what is nearby and save both time and money in large scale analytics.



View this on-demand webinar to learn more about:

• How organizations are evolving their location strategy to include big data/cloud native technology and new data sources

• Creating a successful spatial data strategy for the best data science value

• Enriching business information in data science projects using Spark and Kubernetes



