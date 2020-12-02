Successfully reported this slideshow.
Empowering Data Scientists with Geospatial data at Scale How to Make Complex Spatial Processing Simple Lamont Norman
Housekeeping Webinar Audio • Today’s webinar audio is streamed through your computer speakers • If you need technical assi...
Webinar goals Spatial processing Reduce LI processing < 90% Data science, AI, & ML Reduce LI data munging & wrangling for ...
The value of human mobility Using human mobility dramatically improves understanding of customer behavior How many driving...
Data science success? • “July 2019: VentureBeat AI reports: 87% of data science projects never make it into production. • ...
Location intelligence help • Quickly ingest curated location information to enrich millions of customer records • Automate...
• Operational • Inserts location data into automated workflows • Begins with geocoded addresses or positions (latitude/lon...
Four geo-enrichment keys Where? Forward geocoding Latitude/Longitude Location ID What’s nearby? Points Lines Areas What ca...
Products in the four geo-enrichment keys • Spectrum Geocoding for Big Data • PreciselyID • *Geohash • Spectrum Location In...
Feature selection • Points • Lines • Areas Point in polygon Choose geographic features near defined locations • Administra...
Data Extraction Extract information from selected features Calculate & Measure • Distance to high wildfire risk area • Cou...
Pre-build pattern Pre-build geo-enriched data (batch) • Customer data • Business data • GIS/Map data • Address lists • Mob...
• Spatial join organized by a location ID: • PreciselyID • Geohash • Using LI and business data • Customer data • Third pa...
Transactional pattern Request based querying of the data (real-time) Requests with • Policy Addresses • Lat/Long values • ...
• Address level decisions • Standardized customer locations • Duplicates • Missing information • Quality • Spatial informa...
• Determine property fire protection risk • Join by Geohash or PreciselyID • Fire stations • Street networks • Municipal b...
• Property valuations by considering neighborhood factors by human mobility • Join by Geohash or PreciselyID • Residential...
• Customer behavior data correlated to mobile trace • Join by Geohash or PreciselyID • Mobile trace data sources • Consume...
Kubernetes demo
Empowering Data Scientists to Utilize Geospatial Data at Scale Webinar Series Topic 1 Topic 2 Topic 3 register now!View on...
Q&A Kubernetes Demo: Contact Lamont Norman at Lamont.Norman@precisely.com
Thank you
How to Make Complex Spatial Processing Simple

19 views

Published on

Many environmental factors can influence business planning and integrating spatial processing and location-based data provides context for better decisions.

Have you ever wished you had drivetime information for your customer data? Needed to understand how far your customers are from fire stations, urgent care centers, coffee shops, or even the gym? Underwriters have struggled with how to use this information for decades.

Together with data science and analytical models, quickly find what is nearby and save both time and money in large scale analytics.

View this on-demand webinar to learn more about:
• How organizations are evolving their location strategy to include big data/cloud native technology and new data sources
• Creating a successful spatial data strategy for the best data science value
• Enriching business information in data science projects using Spark and Kubernetes

Published in: Technology
How to Make Complex Spatial Processing Simple

  1. 1. Empowering Data Scientists with Geospatial data at Scale How to Make Complex Spatial Processing Simple Lamont Norman | Product Manager
  2. 2. Housekeeping Webinar Audio • Today’s webinar audio is streamed through your computer speakers • If you need technical assistance with the web interface or audio, please refresh your browser window – Chrome is recommended Questions Welcome • Submit your questions at any time during the presentation using the Q&A box Recording and slides • This webinar is being recorded. You will receive an email following the webinar with a link to the recording and slides
  3. 3. Webinar goals Spatial processing Reduce LI processing < 90% Data science, AI, & ML Reduce LI data munging & wrangling for Data Scientists <80% Simplify Spatial Data • Using catchments • 4 geo-enrichment keys • IDs & data design • Demo
  4. 4. The value of human mobility Using human mobility dramatically improves understanding of customer behavior How many driving minutes away are your customers from the fire station, urgent care center, coffee shop, and gym?
  5. 5. Data science success? • “July 2019: VentureBeat AI reports: 87% of data science projects never make it into production. • Jan 2019: NewVantage survey reports: 77% of businesses report that "business adoption" of big data and AI initiatives continues to represent a big challenge for business. That means 3/4 of the software being built is apparently collecting dust. (Ouch.) • Jan 2019: Gartner says: 80% of analytics insights will not deliver business outcomes through 2022 and 80% of AI projects will “remain alchemy, run by wizards” through 2020.” Brian T. O'Neill July 23, 2019 designingforanalytics.com
  6. 6. Location intelligence help • Quickly ingest curated location information to enrich millions of customer records • Automate how to value location intelligence information (what’s good vs what’s not) • Access valuable location information for hundreds of millions of customers with Big Data and Cloud Native technology • Know the keys to big data geo-enrichment • How to use the quality indicators provided in metadata • Create a successful geo-location data integration strategy for the best data science value • Increase the success of your data science projects while minimizing costs
  7. 7. • Operational • Inserts location data into automated workflows • Begins with geocoded addresses or positions (latitude/longitude) • Enrich the input data with spatial information related to the location • Helps production use map analytics and enables automation Geo-enrichment provides business insight
  8. 8. Four geo-enrichment keys Where? Forward geocoding Latitude/Longitude Location ID What’s nearby? Points Lines Areas What can be learned? Attributes Distances Calculations Comparisons What Decisions? Too risky? How much? Model input AI & ML Location Determination Feature Selection Business InsightData Extraction
  9. 9. Products in the four geo-enrichment keys • Spectrum Geocoding for Big Data • PreciselyID • *Geohash • Spectrum Location Intelligence for Big Data • Spectrum Routing for Big Data • **Geohash • Property valuation • Insurance underwriting • Network availability • All products Location Determination Feature Selection Business InsightData Extraction *Geohash from Spectrum Geocoding for Big Data planned for Q1 2021 **Geohash available in Location Intelligence for Big Data
  10. 10. Feature selection • Points • Lines • Areas Point in polygon Choose geographic features near defined locations • Administrative boundaries • Neighborhoods • Service areas • Drivetime • Drive-distance Distance selection • Edge of area • Linear features • Points of interest Location ID Join geospatial data by: • PreciselyID • Geohash
  11. 11. Data Extraction Extract information from selected features Calculate & Measure • Distance to high wildfire risk area • Count gas stations within a 10-minute drive Attributes • County name • Flood zone type • POI business types Combine & Compare • In flood zone & elevation change • RF signal & POI
  12. 12. Pre-build pattern Pre-build geo-enriched data (batch) • Customer data • Business data • GIS/Map data • Address lists • Mobile trace • Model data • Four geo-enrichment keys • Location ID key-value joins • PreciselyID • Geohash Data lake or other data store
  13. 13. • Spatial join organized by a location ID: • PreciselyID • Geohash • Using LI and business data • Customer data • Third party data • Transportation data • Boundary data • Points of Interest data • Mobile trace data Pre-build view Street Network Admin Boundaries Mobile Trace Points of Interest Sales History Demographics Parcel Boundaries Building Footprints School Districts Modeled Data Customer Addresses Crime
  14. 14. Transactional pattern Request based querying of the data (real-time) Requests with • Policy Addresses • Lat/Long values • Key-value assignment • PreciselyID • Geohash • 10x performance using pre-build Data lake or data storageIs this address: • Good for a MDU loan? • In the tornado path? • Impacted by > 1” hail? • Able to use fixed wireless? Geocoding
  15. 15. • Address level decisions • Standardized customer locations • Duplicates • Missing information • Quality • Spatial information from location IDs • Group by administrative, demographic, and market areas Geo-enrichment from geocoding Parsed Address Latitude/L ongitude Address Identifiers Genealogy PreciselyID Address Validation Location Quality Street Address Range Demographics IDs Geohash ID Standardized Address Administrative Boundaries IDs
  16. 16. • Determine property fire protection risk • Join by Geohash or PreciselyID • Fire stations • Street networks • Municipal boundaries • Township boundaries • National address location list • Drivetime boundaries • Drive distance boundaries • Traffic load information • More flexibility for better risk estimates that give better insurer profitability Fire risk Fire Stations 5-Minute Drive Distance 10-Minute Drive Distance AM Peak Drivetimes 20-Minute Drive Distance County Boundaries National Address List Township Boundaries City Boundaries Off Peak Drivetimes Street Network PM Peak Drivetimes
  17. 17. • Property valuations by considering neighborhood factors by human mobility • Join by Geohash or PreciselyID • Residential locations • Business locations • Population concentration • Consumer behavior • Administrative boundaries • Drivetime boundaries • Drive distance boundaries • Human mobility provides detailed tenant behavior tendencies for better occupancy predictions Mortgage value Single Family Homes Business Locations 5-Mile Drive Distance 10-Mile Drive Distance Geo-Fences County Boundaries Neighborhood Boundaries City Boundaries ZIP Code Boundaries Demographics Multi-dwelling Units Geo- Demographics
  18. 18. • Customer behavior data correlated to mobile trace • Join by Geohash or PreciselyID • Mobile trace data sources • Consumer home locations • Business locations • Consumer behavior • Administrative boundaries • Drivetime boundaries • Drive distance boundaries • Tying complex spatial data such as mobile trace history, drive distance, and drivetime creates an informed customer profile which leads to better decisions Human mobility Single Family Homes Business Locations 5-Mile Drive Distance 10-Mile Drive Distance Mobile Trace Admin Boundaries Demographics Subscriber History Drivetime Boundaries 20-Mile Drive Distance Multi-dwelling Units Geo- Demographics
  19. 19. Kubernetes demo
  20. 20. Code samples Lorum ipsum • Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, cons ecte tu radipiscing • radipiscing elit, sed do eiusmo det tempor cons ecte • incididunt ut labore et dolore radipiscing • Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, cons ecte turadipiscing elit, sed do eiusmo det tempor • radipiscing elit, sed do eiusmo det tempor ecte tu radipiscing Example code & configurations • GitHub • Spark • Docker • Kubernetes Big data samples • Point in polygon • Find nearest • Aggregating with geohash • Multi-pass geocoding Cloud native samples • Forward geocoding • Reverse geocoding • Auto complete • PreciselyID and G-NAF look up
  21. 21. Empowering Data Scientists to Utilize Geospatial Data at Scale Webinar Series Topic 1 Topic 2 Topic 3 register now!View on-demand Today
  22. 22. Q&A Kubernetes Demo: Contact Lamont Norman at Lamont.Norman@precisely.com
  23. 23. Thank you

