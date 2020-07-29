Essential Layers of IBM i Security Series – Network Security

Taking a holistic view of your security profile is critical to success. Grouping together security best practices and technologies into six primary layers, where each layer overlaps with the others, provides multiple lines of defense. Should one security layer be compromised, there’s a good chance that another layer will thwart a would-be intruder.



In part-2 of our 6-part webinar series on the essential layers of IBM i security we discuss intrusion prevention and detection technologies, grouping and protecting related resources within network segments and network traffic encryption.