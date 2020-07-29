Successfully reported this slideshow.
Layers of Security Network Security Amy O’Connor – Chief Data and Information Officer Bill Hammond – Sr, Product Marketing...
Housekeeping Webinar Audio • Today’s webcast audio is streamed through your computer speakers • If you need technical assi...
Today’s Agenda • Layers of Security Overview • Network Security • Inside the Firewall • Endpoint networks • Internet and C...
Layers of Security 4
Network Security The networks to which an IBM i is connected must be carefully secured, and if any of these networks are c...
Network Security 1 Inside the Firewall 2 End Point Networks 3 Internet and Cloud 4 Threat Detection 6
Inside the Firewall
Inside the Firewall 8 Protect the assets inside your offices and data centers • Stay up-to-date on security patches • Segm...
End Point Networks
End Point Networks 10 Your corporate network extends across multiple geographies, all the way into the employee home netwo...
Internet and Cloud
IBM i Implications: • IBM i in the Cloud • Encrypt sensitive data in motion • Consider web server and client/server applic...
Threat Prevention
Threat Prevention 14 Secure access to and continuously monitor your network • Start with strong inventory of all network-c...
Top Takeaways • The corporate network today is global, uses the Internet as its backbone and includes cloud-based services...
Layers of Security 16
Download the White Paper The six layers of IBM i security and how Precisely can help 17 https://www.precisely.com/resource...
Layers of Security Webinar Series 18 July 15, 2020 July 29, 2020 August 12, 2020 August 26, 2020 September 9, 2020 Septemb...
Q & A Presentation name19
Essential Layers of IBM i Security Series – Network Security
Taking a holistic view of your security profile is critical to success. Grouping together security best practices and technologies into six primary layers, where each layer overlaps with the others, provides multiple lines of defense. Should one security layer be compromised, there’s a good chance that another layer will thwart a would-be intruder.

In part-2 of our 6-part webinar series on the essential layers of IBM i security we discuss intrusion prevention and detection technologies, grouping and protecting related resources within network segments and network traffic encryption.

